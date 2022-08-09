Knicks' Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle and Obi Toppin should have attempted trade for Donovan Mitchell before pro-am league loss

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain plans to open another store location in New YorkKristen WaltersBrooklyn, NY
5 Relaxing Solo Weekend Getaways from NYCBecca CNew York City, NY
Related
LOOK: LeBron James Comments On Russell Westbrook's Instagram Post
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James commented on his teammate Russell Westbrook's Instagram post.
Harden's declined his $47m player option in Philly, Westbrook has committed to LeBron in LA... and Anthony goes again at 38! It's last chance saloon for a host of top stars in their hunt for an NBA ring
In the NBA, no feat is held in higher regard than the championship ring. A superstar's legacy, no matter how well-decorated with individual accolades, is viewed as somewhat incomplete without it. Four-time scoring champion Allen Iverson, all-time assists and steals leader John Stockton and two-time regular season MVP Karl Malone...
Warriors, Knicks among options for Carmelo Anthony
The Lakers, who are still working on building a roster, haven’t re-signed any of their free agents, including Carmelo Anthony. ESPN analyst Bobby Marks predicts Anthony will return to the Knicks. “Anthony can still help the Lakers, but there is a clear emphasis on younger players off the bench....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Could It Happen? A Kevin Durant And James Harden Reunion In Philadelphia?
According to Frank Isola, Kevin Durant has interest in playing with James Harden on the Philadelphia 76ers. SNY's Ian Begley also reported that the Brooklyn Nets superstar would be open to playing for the 76ers.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NBC Sports
Report: Darvin Ham has backing of LeBron to run offense through Anthony Davis
How far the Lakers go next season — where they land in the Western Conference standings and how far they could advance in the postseason — is all about Anthony Davis. That was true before LeBron James and his agent Rich Paul sat down with Laker GM Rob Pelinka and new head coach Darvin Ham last week. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has the meeting details, and while Davis was not in attendance his ears had to be burning. A big part of that is Ham preaching “defensive tenacity” and benching those who don’t display it — Davis is the team’s best defender and rim protector. If the Lakers are going to get stops, Davis has to be a defensive force.
Sixers guard De'Anthony Melton puts on a show at the Drew League
It is August in the NBA which means players are beginning to get their final workouts in as preparation for the upcoming 2022-23 season. The season is a grind over 82 games plus the playoffs and one has to be in peak physical condition to handle it all. The Philadelphia...
RELATED PEOPLE
Could Hornets Be Ideal Trade Suitor for Knicks' Julius Randle?
Julius Randle could benefit from a potential change of scenery using a trade between the New York Knicks and Charlotte Hornets.
Wanna Bet? Knicks' Projected Win Total Revealed
The projections from Caesars Sportsbook at least have the Knicks playing more than 82 games next season.
Yardbarker
Knicks Fans Are Worried After An Embarrassing Loss
Pro-am games have been all the rage in the NBA lately and a few players from the New York Knicks just got into the act. Obi Toppin, Jalen Brunson, and Julius Randle received a warm welcome from New York fans as they took to the floor for a pro-am league game this past weekend.
How Danny Ainge destroyed the Brooklyn Nets yet again in the Kevin Durant saga
The Brooklyn Nets are once again in crisis. In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, unhappy superstar Kevin Durant issued an ultimatum. It’s either trade him or fire head coach Steve Nash and General Manager Sean Marks. Fans can blame Durant, Tsai, or Nash and Marks for this new Nets drama, but the real culprit behind the organization’s crisis — for the second time in a decade — is Danny Ainge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Memphis Grizzlies Sign Dakota Mathias
View the original article to see embedded media. Coming off a season in which they tied their franchise record for wins in a season with 56 wins, the Memphis Grizzlies will have their sights set on proving that they are a true championship contender during the 2022-23 season. Superstar Ja...
NFL World Reacts To Saquon Barkley Practice Highlight
Saquon Barkley is running with purpose this training camp. On Monday, the Giants home run hitting back bowled over teammate Aaron Robinson in an 11-on-11 drill. The NFL world reacted to Barkley's run on social media. "Love to see it," one user tweeted. "I pray he stays healthy this season,"...
NFL・
Comments / 0