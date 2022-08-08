ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

houstoncitybook.com

Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet

SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
HOUSTON, TX
Eater

Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations

Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
HOUSTON, TX
News Channel 25

Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston

Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Nebraska teen with rare brain tumor gives thanks to Houston surgeon

HOUSTON - At age 9, Sarah House was diagnosed with a very rare and very large brain tumor. Doctors in her home state of Nebraska attempted to remove it when she was 12-years-old. They could not remove it all. Although the tumor was benign, the placement caused severe daily seizures...
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
HOUSTON, TX
KSLA

NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KSLA

Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Super Derby at Louisiana Downs is being postponed until 2023. The announcement was made Thursday, Aug. 11. Racetrack officials say the move will allow them to add more money to the purse from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off-Track Betting locations, and Sportsbook. One hundred new slot machines are also being added to the casino floor, which will further increase revenue.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Houston Press

Houston Bucket List - The Honorable Mentions

For more than two months, we've meticulously counted down the top 100 things to do in Houston, 2022 edition. It's been a lot, but we hope you enjoyed the big list and get started on knocking some of those items off your to do list. We linked to all 10 parts of it below for your convenience.
HOUSTON, TX
KIII 3News

CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
CW33

Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
TEXAS STATE
Click2Houston.com

5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds

TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
TEXAS STATE

