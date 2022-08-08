Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Basketball Phenom Griner Slapped with 9-Year Prison Sentence As Pressure Heats up and Celebrities are Weighing inSharee B.Houston, TX
Related
houstoncitybook.com
Granddaughter of Frenchy's Fried Chicken Founder Is Rising R&B Starlet
SOULFUL R&B ARTIST Coline Creuzot is deeply rooted in Houston. Not only is she the granddaughter of the founder of Frenchy’s restaurant, Percy Creuzot, but she also debuted her first hit song here, and has worked with the biggest artists in the city like Slim Thug, Lil’ Keke, Z-Ro, and Paul Wall. In Creuzot’s sultry new single, “For Love,” was released this summer. “Embrace love — the good love — and never settle,” says Creuzot of her message. “I love New Orleans ‘bounce’ music, so I put my spin on it.”
Two more hot chicken places open in Houston as trend rises in city
The Cookshack adds locations in Katy and Spring amid a crowded Nashville hot chicken scene.
Eater
Texas Hot Chicken Chain Fries Up Two More Houston Locations
Texas-based hot chicken chain the Cookshack is opening two more Houston area locations. The restaurant, which opened in Fort Worth in 2019, will open its sixth location in Spring at 21640 Kuykendahl Road and its seventh location in Katy at 223 Mason Road, serving up chicken sandwiches and tenders with spice levels ranging from “not so hot” to “AMF,” which stands for “adios my friend.”
News Channel 25
Bus round trips from College Station to Houston, Waco, Fort Worth return
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The wheels on the bus go... all the way to College Station?. FlixBus, the nation's fastest-growing intercity mobility provider, has confirmed that they have officially returned to Aggieland!. Providing new location connections, these buses will now take riders round-trip to Forth Worth, Waco and Houston.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state.
365thingsinhouston.com
Feast on crispy chicken wings at 7 essential eateries in Houston
Discover seven of the city’s best places for juicy, fried chicken wings (plus an all-vegan option) at spots across Houston. When it’s time to feast on a plate of chicken wings, Houston has much to offer in the way of nontraditional takes on the crispy delicacies. Check out...
Jackpot! $200,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Southeast Texas
Deep in the heart of Texas! Or, maybe a little bit Southeast of the heart but nonetheless winning in Texas just keeps the Lone Star State strong.
fox26houston.com
Nebraska teen with rare brain tumor gives thanks to Houston surgeon
HOUSTON - At age 9, Sarah House was diagnosed with a very rare and very large brain tumor. Doctors in her home state of Nebraska attempted to remove it when she was 12-years-old. They could not remove it all. Although the tumor was benign, the placement caused severe daily seizures...
IN THIS ARTICLE
H-Town’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi performs LIVE on Houston Happens
HOUSTON (KIAH) – Houston’s newest rising R&B artist, Xandi joins Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe. Xandi is excited to showcase the elevation of her songwriting skills, with her new EP “Girl Talk”, which includes new sultry single “Say My Name” that dropped early July. Xandi and her band perform LIVE in studio. For more on […]
KSLA
NPSO: Shreveport man wanted in Texas and Louisiana arrested
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) has arrested a suspect who was wanted in connection to alleged jewelry store heists. The Shreveport man, Lester Ray Moody, 39, was arrested in Natchitoches Parish by NPSO. Accordingly, Moody was wanted in connection to a robbery at Kay Jewelers in the Longview Mall in Longview, Texas.
KSLA
Super Derby at Louisiana Downs postponed until 2023
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Super Derby at Louisiana Downs is being postponed until 2023. The announcement was made Thursday, Aug. 11. Racetrack officials say the move will allow them to add more money to the purse from the Historical Horse Racing machines, the additional Off-Track Betting locations, and Sportsbook. One hundred new slot machines are also being added to the casino floor, which will further increase revenue.
Click2Houston.com
Woman traveled from Arizona to Houston for hair appointment, says stylist canceled last minute
HOUSTON – An Arizona woman is upset after investing hundreds of dollars and traveling to Houston for a hair appointment only to have it rescheduled and then canceled. Kayla Love did an interview with KPRC 2 from a Houston airport Wednesday morning, right before boarding a flight back home to Phoenix, Arizona.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Houston Press
Houston Bucket List - The Honorable Mentions
For more than two months, we've meticulously counted down the top 100 things to do in Houston, 2022 edition. It's been a lot, but we hope you enjoyed the big list and get started on knocking some of those items off your to do list. We linked to all 10 parts of it below for your convenience.
CCIA employees order pizza for hundreds of stranded passengers
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Employees at the Corpus Christi International Airport showed a grand act of kindness to many passengers who experienced delayed flights. Weather conditions in Houston prevented hundreds of passengers from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and San Francisco, California from getting on their designated flights, according to a social media post from CCIA.
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
Eat of the Week: A Mexican breakfast dish even better than enchiladas
The enfrijoladas Veracruzanas at Dichos Taqueria are the pillowy stuff of dreams.
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
4 Texas men sentenced for delivering 14kg of cocaine to Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Four Texas men were sentenced to prison Tuesday for delivering more than 14 kilograms of cocaine to Charlotte in 2021, according to the U.S. District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors said Miguel Angel Mares, 35, of Dallas, Texas, David Mondragon, 38, of Houston, Texas, Juan Carlos Mendoza, 40, of Laredo, Texas, […]
After 20 years in business, Houston wine bar serves its last glass
The closing of Tasting Room's CityCentre location marks the end of a spirited era.
Houston housing becoming increasingly unaffordable, realtors' association says
HOUSTON — New data from the Houston Association of Realtors shows the price of local housing is now less affordable than it was one year ago, for both homeowners and home renters. The median home price in the Houston area is up to $357,000, which is $50,000 higher than...
Comments / 0