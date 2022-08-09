Read full article on original website
Here’s the Real Reason Serena Is Retiring From Tennis & When She’ll Play Her Last Game
Click here to read the full article. After she announced the end of her tennis career, fans around the world are asking: Why is Serena Williams retiring? The tennis champion wrote an essay for the cover of the September 2022 issue of Vogue about why she decided to pursue retirement —or as she puts it, “evolution.” Serena Williams is an icon within the tennis community and beyond. Born in Saginaw, Michigan, and raised in Compton, California, along with her sister Venus Williams, her father Richard Williams pushed her to play the sport during her youth. Their childhood and their father was...
theScore
Serena Williams plans to retire from tennis after US Open
Serena Williams announced Tuesday she's ready to retire from tennis at the end of the summer. The 40-year-old, who's won 23 Grand Slam singles titles and four Olympic gold medals in a dominant career that's spanned nearly three decades, suggested in an essay for Vogue Magazine that she would bid farewell to the game after this year's US Open.
AP PHOTOS: Serena Williams, the athlete and cultural icon
After winning 23 Grand Slam titles, Serena Williams says she is turning her focus to having another child and her business interests as she readies to step away from tennis. “I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine, and a post on Instagram. “There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis. But now, the countdown has begun,” Williams wrote on Instagram. “I have to focus on being a mom, my spiritual goals and finally discovering a different, but just (as) exciting Serena. I’m gonna relish these next few weeks.” Williams, one of the most accomplished athletes in the history of her — or any other — sport, has seven titles apiece at Wimbledon and the Australian Open, six U.S. Open wins, plus three at the French Open, across a career remarkable for its peaks and its longevity. She also owns 14 Grand Slam doubles championships, all won with her older sister, Venus.
FOXBusiness
A look at Serena Williams’ career earnings following announcement that her career is winding down
Tennis great Serena Williams suggested Monday that the upcoming 2022 U.S. Open could be her last tournament, as she turns her focus to growing her family and business. Williams is arguably the greatest female tennis player in the history of the sport, winning 23 Grand Slam titles, second only to Margaret Court who sits in first place with 24 titles.
NFL・
BBC
Serena Williams: 'Almost the end of an era' with American icon set to retire
It is almost the end of an era. Serena Williams, the 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, one of the greatest tennis players of all time and a sporting icon, is set to retire. It is difficult to imagine tennis without the American legend, who has won all there is to win during her 27-year career.
purewow.com
Serena Williams Stuns Tennis Fans with Retirement Announcement: 'The Countdown Has Begun'
Serena Williams, better known one of the greatest athletes of all time, is stepping off the tennis court for good. The 23-time Grand Slam champion announced in her article for Vogue that she is ready to start a new chapter, which will involve focusing on her family. On her Instagram page, she shared a pic of her September issue cover and wrote, "There comes a time in life when we have to decide to move in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness do I enjoy tennis."
Serena Williams looks ahead to life after tennis
One of the greatest tennis players of all time is preparing to step off the court. Serena Williams says she is "evolving away from tennis" after competing in this year's U.S. Open. Analis Bailey, a sports reporter for USA Today, joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano to discuss the significance of this announcement and of the woman who made it.
SB Nation
Serena Williams altered the course of tennis and changed the game forever
The term “iconic” is overused. We’ve come to call every impressive play, each big game, and dozens of standout athletes “iconic.” It’s born from a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can push those caveats aside: there are no concerns of hyperbole — Serena is unquestionably one of biggest icons in sports history, and in the pantheon with the greatest athletes of all time.
Essence
Serena Williams Says Farewell To Tennis
The 23-time tennis champion announced that she is retiring from the sport after this month's U.S. Open to focus on growing her family. After a 35-year career resulting in 23 Grand Slams and 4 Olympic gold medals, Serena Williams has announced that she is officially retiring from the sport of tennis.
buzzfeednews.com
Serena Williams Announced She Will Retire From Tennis Soon To Focus On Her Family
"If I were a guy, I wouldn’t be writing this because I’d be out there playing and winning while my wife was doing the physical labor of expanding our family," she wrote. Serena Williams said she plans to retire from tennis soon, suggesting she may do so after the upcoming US Open.
