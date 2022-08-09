CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.

