Crime Stoppers seeking information about Café burglary
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a burglary that occurred at D&J Café on August 5, 2022 around 9:43 p.m. Police say the suspect broke into the business and swiped $350 in cash, $200 in gift...
Man who left baby in coma sentenced to 12 years
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Decatur man who injured a baby, leaving him in a medically induced coma, was sentenced to more than a decade behind bars. 35-year-old Christopher Pulliam pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated battery to a child. He was sentenced to 12 years. Decatur Police...
Springfield gang member sentenced
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A Springfield gang member will spend the next 10 years behind bars. Keanthony Brown, 19, is a member of the "Boss Playas" gang and was sentenced on Wednesday. In October 2020, Brown fired shots at two police officers inside a car. Brown said during court...
6-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries in crash
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 6-year-old boy was life-flighted to St. John's Hospital on Wednesday after he suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash. The wreck happened around 8:42 a.m. at the intersection of Cardinal Hill Road and Hunter Road, southeast of Rochester. According to Sangamon County Sheriff's deputies, a...
Homeless man found living in U of I building, police say
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A 58-year-old man is behind bars after police say he was trespassing on University of Illinois Urbana Champaign property. U of I police say an employee notified them that Gregory Cowart was seen trying to enter Illinois Hall through a door that is currently out of service for a remodeling project.
Missing endangered woman from Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WICS) — The Normal Police Department is looking for a woman who was last heard from on August, 7. It is unknown where Brittany Mitchell, 46, was last seen. Mithell is described as 5 foot 11 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has pierced ears, and is known to wear eyeglasses.
Man arrested on murder charge after hit-and-run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man was arrested on murder charges after police say he hit and killed a man with his car. Champaign Police were called around 8:42 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of Mattis Avenue and John Street after reports of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle.
Community group offers new program as teen deaths rise in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCCU) — A second teen is dead in the last two weeks after being shot and killed Monday on the 1200 block of East Sedgwick Avenue in Decatur. Last week, a 14 year girl was killed in an early morning shooting. Resident Clinton Dye is frustrated that...
Social media call out helps return stolen rooster
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois restaurant is thanking tipsters after the large rooster sitting outside the building was stolen. Krekels Dairy Maid Route 36 says the rooster was stolen just before 7 a.m. Tuesday. Owners say two men drove up in a black Honda Accord and took...
Assumption honors students killed in crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Central A&M students killed in a crash last month are being honored in Assumption. A new resolution was approved on Wednesday to proclaim December 25 as Keegan Virden Day and April 27 as Conner Rowcliff Day. Rowcliff and Virden died on July 12 in...
Sangamon County Rescue Squad members are getting certified
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Rescue Squad was asked to stand down in July because members of the team were not certified in certain areas. Those certifications were needed after making changes to their bylaws. Squad members will start a 5-week course starting on Monday, August 15.
Loaded gun found during traffic stop
Police recovered a loaded gun and arrested a man for unlawful use of a weapon early Saturday morning outside of the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign campus. At about 4:21 a.m. Saturday, a U. of I. police officer was engaged in speed enforcement in the 300 block of University Avenue, Champaign, when he observed a vehicle traveling 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. The officer stopped the vehicle near University Avenue and Neil Street.
Springfield Fire Department warns residents of scam
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department is warning Springfield residents of texting scams. The text messages are advertising that the fire department is having t-shirt sales. Fire Chief Brandon Blough says the department will never try to sell anything via text. "If you received one of these...
Building collapses during bridal shower
LITCHFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — On Saturday, a building in downtown Litchfield collapsed. The fire department was originally called to the scene for a reported building explosion at a building in the 300 block of North State Street. According to Litchfield Mayor Steve Dougherty, a bridal shower was taking place...
Man dies after being hit by car, coroner says
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS) — A Champaign man is dead after he was hit by a car Sunday night. Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup says it happened at Mattis Avenue and John Street. Bryson O. Walker, 28, was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. on August 7 at Carle Foundation Hospital...
Otter at central Illinois zoo dies
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A central Illinois zoo is mourning the loss of one of its own. Spencer, one of Miller Park Zoo's North American River Otter, has passed away. Zoo officials say the death was not related to COVID-19. An autopsy will be performed on Spencer at the...
Traffic changes for the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — There will be temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fair to accommodate the influx of vehicles during the fair. Beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Illinois Department of Transportation will change the flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
Charge your car at the Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Fair announced on Tuesday that an electric vehicle charging station will be provided for fairgoers. The chargers will be located near Gate 7 entrance in Lot 21 along 8th Street near Conservation World. There can be two electric vehicles charging simultaneously. “In...
Back to school denim campaign at White Oaks Mall
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — White Oaks Mall is hosting a back-to-school drive from August 12 through August 14. The theme of the denim drive is "Do Good with Denim." The drive is to support sustainability and positively impact the community. All of the denim clothes donated will be sent...
Kansas concert canceled due to COVID-19
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — This weekend's Kansas concert with Blue Oyster Cult has been canceled. The show was set to take place on Friday, Aug. 12 at The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre in Decatur. Devon officials say multiple members of the band Kansas and its touring organization have tested positive...
