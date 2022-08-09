ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination

Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves

Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
ClutchPoints

The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout

The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Yardbarker

Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
FanSided

Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade

Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
NBC Sports Chicago

Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'

Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
CHICAGO, IL

