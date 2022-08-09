Read full article on original website
POLL: Will Bears get a deal done with Roquan Smith?
The Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith have reached an impasse amid contract negotiations. Smith has formally requested a trade from the organization citing “the new front office regime doesn’t value me.”. Smith said they’ve been trying to get a deal done since April, but he feels taken advantage...
4 reasons why a Roquan Smith trade makes perfect sense for the Atlanta Falcons
Jon Chuckery explains why Roquan Smith is a perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons, and why the Falcons need to trade for him and bring the former Georgia Bulldog home.
Former Bears' player teases Roquan Smith destination
Let the Roquan Smith trade rumors begin. Before anyone could even think of potential destinations for the 25-year old inside linebacker, former Bears' running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, already started them. Patterson tweeted out a picture of Smith playing for his alma mater and hometown team, the University of Georgia, to...
Chicago Bears' depth chart if Roquan Smith leaves
Stunning news dropped on Monday about Roquan Smith's future with the Chicago Bears. The inside linebacker admitted to the public he is requesting a trade from the front office in spite of failed negotiations for a new extension. Smith, 25, is inarguably the Bears' best asset. He remains a key...
The $40,000 decision Bears LB Roquan Smith must risk everyday amid trade holdout
The Chicago Bears are on the verge of splitting with star linebacker Roquan Smith after he recently announced publicly his desire to be traded. The Bears have already removed Smith from the physically unable to perform list on Wednesday, which opens up the possibility for Chicago to mete out a financially painful punishment to the player for every day he misses practice in training camp, as noted by Sean Hammond of Shaw Local News Network:
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
What Bears taking Roquan off PUP means for contract talks
Roquan Smith is no longer physically unable to perform. What that means for his contract negotiations remains to be seen, but it appears the Bears are turning up the heat after the star linebacker’s trade demand Tuesday. Smith reported to camp at the end of July and was placed...
Roquan Smith Becomes Available for Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers are currently battling between keeping Devin Bush in the starting lineup or handing Robert Spillane the job this season. So far, the two have split reps with the first team at training camp, but a third name might have entered the equation. Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan...
Don’t expect the Commanders to get involved in a Roquan Smith trade
Everyone knows the Washington Commanders’ biggest weakness is the linebacker position. While Cole Holcomb has fans swooning after his breakout 2021, the other options, including last year’s first-round pick Jamin Davis, leave a lot to be desired. Behind Holcomb and Davis — the projected starters — Washington has...
Rapoport on Roquan Smith contract: 'It's way backloaded'
Another day and no contract news from Roquan Smith's end. The Bears caught themselves in a mess when the linebacker announced his official request to be traded from the team. The team seemingly countered by removing him from the PUP list (physically unable to perform), allowing the opportunity for the organization to fine him for not participating in practice.
Schefter: Bears' front office has 'played nice' with Roquan Smith
Roquan Smith made some noise after releasing a two-page note that announced his official trade request. The dispute between Smith and the front office includes negotiations in "bad faith," according to Smith. The Bears have offered the linebacker deals that would be "bad for [me] and the linebacker market," according to the note.
Bears LB Roquan Smith sits out practice Thursday as trade standoff continues
After requesting a trade earlier this week, the standoff between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith doesn't appear to be ending anytime soon. The Bears removed Smith from the PUP list Wednesday, but the 25-year-old sat out practice again on Thursday. Head coach Matt Eberflus responded with "ask him"...
