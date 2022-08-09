ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023

The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
DYERSVILLE, IA
97.3 The Fan

Padres beat Giants 13-7

The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies

Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle

On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Joey Bart
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Blake Snell
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Brandon Drury
Person
John Brebbia
Yardbarker

That was embarrassing

If an MLB game was ever to be rated R for explicit content, tonight’s Blue Jays-Orioles game would be it. A nightmarish 8th inning including a go-ahead home run from R*****d O**r highlighted Baltimore’s 6-5 win over Toronto on Tuesday night. Tonight’s loss also clinches the Orioles’ first series win over the Blue Jays since 2019.
MLB
NBC Sports

Giants haunted by lack of effective bullpen arms vs. Padres

SAN DIEGO -- In the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, Juan Soto doubled, Manny Machado singled and the Giants bullpen got busy in a hurry. On one mound was righty Yunior Marte, who has been optioned to Triple-A four times this year. On the other was lefty Alex Young, who has been in the organization for about three weeks. Long before Tyler Rogers gave up a walk-off homer, that was the latest sign that the staff is scrambling to get through the late innings of close games.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker

Padres use two big innings to pummel Giants 13-7

The San Diego Padres, paced by a three-run home run by Brandon Drury and a two-run homer by Austin Nola, scored seven times with two outs in sixth inning Wednesday afternoon to score a 13-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note

Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Padres, Giants battle it out in key rubber match

There are big wins and horrible losses. The San Diego Padres and visiting San Francisco Giants experienced a roller coaster of emotions Tuesday night, setting up a Wednesday afternoon game that is a more than a rubber match to a three-game series. The Padres recorded a 7-4 walk-off win on...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ESPN

Seattle Mariners' Ken Giles designated for assignment

Veteran relief pitcher Ken Giles, who has seen action in just five games after signing with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2021 season, has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday. Giles, a 31-year-old right-hander who was signed by the Mariners to a two-year, $7 million deal, missed...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
FOX Sports

Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1

San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown

Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday

Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy