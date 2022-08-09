Read full article on original website
Why MLB won't hold a 'Field of Dreams' game in 2023
The "Field of Dreams" game has very quickly become one of the most fun events during the MLB season, and a reason to watch baseball in the dog days of August whether your favorite team is playing or not. But, sadly, the game held in Dyersville, Iowa will not be returning in 2023.
Cristin Coleman, wife of former San Francisco Giants pitcher Tim Lincecum, dies
The San Francisco Giants announced on Thursday that Cristin Coleman, the wife of two-time Cy Young Award winning pitcher Tim Lincecum, has died.
Padres beat Giants 13-7
The Padres defeated the Giants 13-7 on Wednesday, coming from behind to win the game and the series against their division rival. The Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead after 3 innings.
Albert Pujols on the verge of breaking Barry Bonds’ record after throwback performance vs. Rockies
Year 2005 called and it wants Albert Pujols back. The future Baseball Hall of Famer dug deep Wednesday night and brought back memories of his dominant past when he put together a masterful performance in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 9-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on the road. Pujols went 4-for-5 with a pair of runs and two RBIs, and The Machine also blasted a home run in the bottom of the sixth off Rockies lefty Austin Gomber who just became the newest member of the Albert Pujols Home Run Victim Club.
Seattle Mariners make head-scratching moves in roster shuffle
On Wednesday, the Seattle Mariners did some roster shuffling. Some of the calls they made are hard to explain. Before the Seattle Mariners started the Series finale against New York on Wednesday afternoon, they made several transactions and roster decisions. A few of those moves have to make M’s fans question what’s going on.
Braves Bold Predictions: Vaughn Grissom will replace Marcell Ozuna in Atlanta
It was the second bold promotion that Alex Anthopoulos has executed this season, Michael Harris’ stunning call to Atlanta being the first. It worked out once, so why not try it again?. The Braves are in an unfortunate position. Ozzie Albies has been out since June and won’t be...
Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction and odds Fri., 8/12: NL Central stakes on the rise
The stakes in the National League Central Division get higher starting this weekend as the Milwaukee Brewers visit the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series. The Cardinals saw their lead over Milwaukee sliced to a half-game after losing 8-6 to the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Thursday. St. Louis...
Cody Bellinger Made Dodgers Franchise History With 2 Home Runs Against Padres
Cody Bellinger has not fared well in his career against Yu Darvish, which left him wanting to have a ‘simple’ approach that in turn produced a home run off the San Diego Padres starter. Bellinger later slugged a second homer to help the Los Angeles Dodgers complete a series sweep.
That was embarrassing
If an MLB game was ever to be rated R for explicit content, tonight’s Blue Jays-Orioles game would be it. A nightmarish 8th inning including a go-ahead home run from R*****d O**r highlighted Baltimore’s 6-5 win over Toronto on Tuesday night. Tonight’s loss also clinches the Orioles’ first series win over the Blue Jays since 2019.
Giants haunted by lack of effective bullpen arms vs. Padres
SAN DIEGO -- In the bottom of the sixth inning Tuesday night, Juan Soto doubled, Manny Machado singled and the Giants bullpen got busy in a hurry. On one mound was righty Yunior Marte, who has been optioned to Triple-A four times this year. On the other was lefty Alex Young, who has been in the organization for about three weeks. Long before Tyler Rogers gave up a walk-off homer, that was the latest sign that the staff is scrambling to get through the late innings of close games.
Yankees receive fantastic injury news on Matt Carpenter’s fractured foot
While the New York Yankees lost to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday afternoon, they did receive a bit of positive injury news on lefty slugger, Matt Carpenter. Carpenter fouled a ball off his left foot several days ago, causing a fracture. There was a legitimate reason to believe that he could miss the rest of the 2022 season.
Detroit Tigers owners Christopher Ilitch slights former general manager Al Avila after firing him
Detroit Tigers owner Chris Ilitch blamed recently-fired Tigers GM Al Avila for trading away two veteran players who went on to enjoy career resurgences with other teams. The Tigers announced on Wednesday that they had fired Avila after seven years. Ilitch said he would lead the new GM search, and that assistant GM Sam Menzin would take over as interim GM.
Padres use two big innings to pummel Giants 13-7
The San Diego Padres, paced by a three-run home run by Brandon Drury and a two-run homer by Austin Nola, scored seven times with two outs in sixth inning Wednesday afternoon to score a 13-7 victory over the visiting San Francisco Giants in the rubber match of a three-game series.
Mariners LHP Robbie Ray Ends Start vs. Yankees on Sour Note
Mariners left-handed pitcher Robbie Ray has finished his afternoon at T-Mobile Park, exiting with 6.1 innings of work under his belt after serving up a two-run home run to Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka. Ray tallied seven strikeouts on the day and surrendered just a trio of hits, with two resulting...
Padres, Giants battle it out in key rubber match
There are big wins and horrible losses. The San Diego Padres and visiting San Francisco Giants experienced a roller coaster of emotions Tuesday night, setting up a Wednesday afternoon game that is a more than a rubber match to a three-game series. The Padres recorded a 7-4 walk-off win on...
Seattle Mariners' Ken Giles designated for assignment
Veteran relief pitcher Ken Giles, who has seen action in just five games after signing with the Seattle Mariners prior to the 2021 season, has been designated for assignment, the team announced Friday. Giles, a 31-year-old right-hander who was signed by the Mariners to a two-year, $7 million deal, missed...
Padres and Giants meet with series tied 1-1
San Francisco Giants (54-56, third in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (62-51, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jakob Junis (4-3, 3.05 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Sean Manaea (6-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 118 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -167, Giants +142; over/under is...
The Astros Have Overtaken A Special MLB Crown
Since April 27 of this year, the New York Yankees had been the team at the top of the American League. That is, until yesterday, when the Houston Astros defeated the Texas Rangers by a final of 7-3, improving their record to 72-41 on the season. With that, the Yankees...
Reds 2B Jonathan India airlifted from Field of Dreams game Thursday for precautionary reasons
Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India was not able to stick around long for Thursday's night's "Field of Dreams" game against the Chicago Cubs after being hit by a pitch in the first inning. After being drilled near the left ankle, the 2021 NL Rookie of the Year exited the contest with what was called a lower leg contusion.
White Sox starting Seby Zavala at catcher on Thursday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Kansas City Royals. Zavala will catch on the road after Yasmani Grandal was moved to first base, Jose Abreu was picked as Chicago's designated hitter, Eloy Jimenez was shifted to left field, Andrew Vaughn was aligned in right, and Gavin Sheets was rested.
