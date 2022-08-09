ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Mayor Announces Queens-Wide Composting Program, Service to Start in October

Queens Post
Queens Post
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07GnND_0hAUw7Hu00
Mayor Eric Adams announces the launch of a curbside composting program that is coming to the entire borough of Queens this fall (Photo courtesy of mayor’s office)

The city will be providing residents throughout Queens with a composting service starting in the fall.

The mayor and the Department of Sanitation announced Monday that beginning Oct. 3 all residential buildings in Queens will be part of a curbside composting program.

The city will be collecting leaf and yard waste, food scraps, and food-soiled paper products on a weekly basis throughout the borough. This will be the first time an entire borough will receive the service.

The borough was selected in part because Queens produces a significant amount of leaf and yard waste, with the borough home to 41 percent of New York City’s street trees.

“Starting this fall, we’re bringing guaranteed, weekly curbside composting to the entire borough of Queens — taking action to keep our streets clean and simultaneously fight climate change,” Mayor Adams said. “This launch makes New York City home to the largest curbside composting program in the country.”

Unlike past composting programs, there is no sign-up required for this new service. Residents of Queens need to simply set out their waste on the assigned day and let DSNY pick it up.

The collection schedule will be available on DSNY’s composting website by mid-September.

To participate in the program, residents must place food waste in a labeled bin with a secure lid or a bag to prevent pests and odors. Residents may use an old DSNY-issued brown bin or a lidded, labeled bin of their own.

DSNY will deliver bins to all Queens residential addresses with 10 or more units in the coming weeks. Homeowners can request a bin online at nyc.gov/curbsidecomposting.

Weekly service will begin October 3 and run through late December. After a three-month pause for winter — when there is little to no yard waste to be collected — service will resume in late March 2023.

The city says the program is needed to prevent climate change and waste.

When waste decomposes at a landfill, it creates methane, a potent and dangerous greenhouse gas, the city says. Separating compostable material from household trash is one easy way to ensure a cleaner, greener city.

About one third of the city’s residential waste is compostable material, which can help gardens grow or create power through renewable energy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Queens Post

‘Key to Queens’ Awarded to Borough Native LL Cool J at ‘Rock The Bells Festival’ at Forest Hills

Queens native LL Cool J was honored at the inaugural “Rock The Bells Festival” at Forest Hills Stadium on Saturday. The Grammy award winner, who grew up in St. Albans, was presented with a proclamation by Council Speaker Adrienne Adams and the “Key to Queens” by Queens Borough President Donovan Richards in front of around 13,000 fans at the famous stadium.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Flushing Biz Org to Offer Tourists Free Guided Tours of Local Eateries

A Flushing business organization has launched a free food tour for tourists coming to Queens for events like the U.S. Open. The Flushing BID is offering its first ever “Free Flushing Food Tour” where it will take tourists from select hotels on a guided tour of restaurants in the downtown Flushing area in August and September. The visitors will be provided with free samples from participating restaurants that are all located in the vicinity of Roosevelt Avenue and Main Street.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Judge Orders Redo for NYC Schools Budget

A Manhattan judge ruled Friday to throw out the New York City education department’s budget and allow the City Council and Mayor Eric Adams to reconsider how to fund schools this year. Judge Lyle Frank ruled in favor of two teachers and two parents who filed a lawsuit in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Queens, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Queens, NY
New York City, NY
Government
Queens Post

Affordable Housing Lottery Opens for 23 Units in Woodside, Studios Start at $1,197 Per Month

An affordable housing lottery has opened for 23 units in a new building in Woodside – with rent starting at just under $1,200 per month. The apartments are located in a newly constructed nine-story building on the corner of Queens Boulevard and 51st Street. The mixed-use building, located at 43-46 51st St., has 75 apartments in total and includes 8,600 square feet of retail space on the ground floor.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compostable#Waste Collection#Home Composting#Greenhouse Gas#Dsny
Queens Post

City Approves Plan That Will See 26-Story Tower Replace Gritty Block of Stores in Queens Plaza and Upgrade Subway Station

The City has approved a plan that will see a dilapidated block of stores on Queens Plaza North demolished and replaced with a 26-story residential apartment complex. The gritty block, located between 27th Street and Crescent Street, has been an eyesore for decades and the City has announced that it has approved a developer’s plan to transform the strip. The plan will see a 311-foot-tall tower go up with 417 residential units—124 of which will be deemed affordable– and 7,600 square feet of ground floor commercial space.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Bolivian and Ecuadorian Independence Day Events to be Held in Sunnyside in Coming Days

Bolivian Independence Day and Ecuadorian Independence Day will be celebrated during separate events in Sunnyside over the coming days. The events, which will feature various cultural performances, will recognize residents and business owners whose heritage emanates from Bolivia and Ecuador. Both nations declared independence from Spain in the early 1800s after prolonged wars.
QUEENS, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Queens Post

Restaurant Food Crawl Taking Place in Woodside and Jackson Heights Next Week

A community-led group is hosting guided food crawls through Woodside and Jackson Heights next week. The restaurant crawls, which will see participants visit a diverse mix of local eateries to savor takeout food, will take place on Aug. 13. There will be two tours, with the first beginning at 1 p.m. and the other kicking off at 2 p.m. Each tour will last an hour and will stop by five local eateries.
QUEENS, NY
Queens Post

Speed Cameras to Operate 24/7 Beginning Aug. 1

The city’s speed cameras will be in operation 24/7 starting Aug. 1. The 2,000-plus cameras that have been placed across the five boroughs will be snapping photos 24/7 beginning Monday. The City will be issuing $50 tickets to drivers who are pictured going more than 10 miles per hour above the speed limit no matter the time of the day.
Queens Post

Two Murals Go up at Highland Park in Recognition of Ridgewood Reservoir and Natural Environment

Two murals have gone up at the entrance to the footpath at Highland Park—a park that is located on the Brooklyn/Queens border and surrounds the Ridgewood Reservoir. The artwork was painted on an onsite shipping container at the park in early July. The artwork aims to highlight the unique natural environment and infrastructure of Highland Park that is known best for the reservoir, which once provided fresh water for Brooklyn residents.
BROOKLYN, NY
Queens Post

Queens Post

Queens, NY
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
945K+
Views
ABOUT

The leading provider of local news in Queens.

 http://www.queenspost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy