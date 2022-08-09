ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 12

Linette Smith
1d ago

Sure are alot of people getting in trouble for something that "isn't possible". JS

Reply(1)
11
Related
WILX-TV

New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
nbc25news.com

Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial again, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. The jury heard competing themes during opening statements. Prosecutors will present angry, profanity-filled conversations, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of homegrown rebels was serious about snatching the Democratic governor. The steps included gun drills in a handmade “shoot house,” two rides to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home and a stop at a nearby bridge where an explosive might be placed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor said.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana Nessel
Detroit News

These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House

Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Election Security#Election State#Absentee Voter#Boe
Fox17

Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
MICHIGAN STATE
nbc25news.com

Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access

LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
MICHIGAN STATE
The State News, Michigan State University

Nessel requests special prosecutor in voting machines investigation, look at upcoming AG election

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate her Republican opponent Matthew DePerno, along with eight others, in a case regarding alleged interference of tabulators, or voting machines.Nessel's office filed a petition to appoint a special prosecutor on Aug. 5. A referral for the case to be passed to a special prosecutor was made by the Attorney General's office to avoid any conflict of interest in the upcoming November election. Prior to the petition, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent a request in Feb. to the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan State Police to...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
nbc25news.com

Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant

PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.

Comments / 0

Community Policy