Linette Smith
1d ago
Sure are alot of people getting in trouble for something that "isn't possible". JS
Barry County sheriff's suit must be dismissed because he didn't sign it, state police says
Lansing — A lawsuit that claims Michigan officials "usurped" the powers of Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf to investigate the 2020 presidential election must be dismissed because the sheriff failed to sign the complaint, an attorney for the state argued in a Tuesday filing. Leaf and his lawyer, Stefanie...
Governor Whitmer files new motion to block Michigan abortion ban
This latest injunction would extend the already existing injunction that was granted on May 17 by the Michigan Court of Claims.
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
Gov. Whitmer files new motion to prevent abortion ban enforcement
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer filed a new motion to prevent the enforcement of the 1931 abortion ban. The law would ban abortions without exceptions for rape or incest and criminalize nurses and doctors who perform one. She filed a preliminary injunction Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit...
'There was no real plan,' defense attorneys say in Gov. Whitmer kidnapping trial
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WWMT) — Federal prosecutors said the two men on trial in the alleged plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer connected with each other over their desire to kidnap government leaders and start a second American revolution. Adam Fox, a Grand Rapids man living in a vacuum...
Jury is told 2 men wanted to kidnap Whitmer, start revolt
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Two anti-government extremists sought to spark a “second American revolution” by kidnapping Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a prosecutor told jurors Wednesday, as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to shock the country into chaos before the 2020 election. Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. are on trial again, four months after a jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict while acquitting two other men. The jury heard competing themes during opening statements. Prosecutors will present angry, profanity-filled conversations, text messages and social media posts to show that a band of homegrown rebels was serious about snatching the Democratic governor. The steps included gun drills in a handmade “shoot house,” two rides to see Whitmer’s northern Michigan home and a stop at a nearby bridge where an explosive might be placed, Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor said.
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
These 4 Michigan races could decide whether GOP retakes U.S. House
Michigan is poised to be a critical battleground this fall for control of the U.S. House of Representatives with four competitive seats on the line as Republicans try to wrest the majority from Democrats. The state's redistricting process last year created four competitive seats among 13 U.S. House districts, including...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
Sen. Dale Zorn won Michigan’s 34th House district by 7 votes. His opponent wants a recount.
Though Sen. Dale Zorn took home a win in the 34th House district Republican primary on Aug. 2, it remains to be seen if the lawmaker will be able to keep his victory in the coming weeks. Zorn, R-Onsted, won his primary election against former firefighter and paramedic Ryan Rank...
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
Nessel joins coalition challenging Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined 15 other attorneys general in opposition to Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law. The law bans discussions of gender identity and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms through...
Michigan Attorney General Seeks Special Prosecutor In 2020 Probe
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Attorney General’s office is asking that a special prosecutor investigate whether the Republican candidate for state attorney general and others should be charged in connection with an effort to gain access to voting machines after the 2020 election, according to published reports.
Report: 9 Republicans, including AG pick, could face charges for election machines access
LANSING, Mich. — Republican Attorney General candidate Matthew DePerno, Barry Co. Sheriff Dar Leaf, and Rep. Daire Rendon, R-Lake City, are among nine Michigan Republicans who could potentially face criminal charges over allegedly illegally accessing voting equipment in a quest to prove false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election, a Detroit News report says.
Nessel requests special prosecutor in voting machines investigation, look at upcoming AG election
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is seeking a special prosecutor to investigate her Republican opponent Matthew DePerno, along with eight others, in a case regarding alleged interference of tabulators, or voting machines.Nessel's office filed a petition to appoint a special prosecutor on Aug. 5. A referral for the case to be passed to a special prosecutor was made by the Attorney General's office to avoid any conflict of interest in the upcoming November election. Prior to the petition, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson sent a request in Feb. to the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan State Police to...
Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 16,137 new cases, 137 deaths over past 7 days
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has dropped Tuesday. The Department of Health and Human Services reported 16,137 new cases of COVID and 137 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday. During that timeframe, the state averaged about 2,305 cases per day, a...
Ohio gets national attention for how gerrymandering Republicans have torched democracy: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ohio’s shameful gerrymandering controversy has earned the state unwanted attention with a story in New Yorker magazine, calling the GOP-dominated General Assembly a “center of extremist legislation” that is “radically out of sync with Ohio constituents.”. We’re talking about that story on Today...
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
Not Good – 10 Of The Worst Small Towns In Michigan
This is a list no small town in Michigan wants to make - a list of the 10 worst small towns in Michigan. Are you familiar with these small towns or even live in one of them?. You may be familiar with all of these small towns or even live in one of them.
