Fort Smith, AR

US Marshals Museum names new president and CEO

By Jacob Smith
 1 day ago

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The United States Marshals Museum has found its new president and CEO, the Fort Smith facility announced Tuesday.

The museum has named Ben Johnson to the position, effective Aug. 22. In making the announcement, Doug Babb, USMM Board Chairperson said in conducting a national search, they were looking for a new CEO with a proven track record of achievement in museum operations. “That is exactly what we are getting with Ben Johnson.”

The USMM’s previous president and CEO, Patrick Weeks, resigned in March this year after being arrested for felony aggravated assault with a firearm in December 2021 .

According to a press release, Johnson comes to the USMM from the Putnam Museum and Science Center in Davenport, Iowa, where he is Vice President of Museum Experience. Putnam is a 120,000-square-foot museum with around 120,000 visitors a year. The release says Johnson is responsible for all aspects of museum operations and the guest experience.

U.S. Marshals Museum chairman discusses facility

Prior to Putnam, Johnson was the Executive Director of The Glenn H. Curtiss Museum in Hammondsport, New York where he reportedly grew annual visits and revenues over a successful five-year stint as the Museum leader.

“I am both excited and humbled to lead the organization honoring the brave men and women who have served our nation since 1789. As sacred ground, Fort Smith is the ideal location for this world-class museum, and I look forward to sharing it with the world,” said Johnson.

Babb says that with a new CEO with a track record of success in museum operations, USMM can accelerate its fundraising and open to the public next year.”

