Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
Western Nebraska man arrested for murder of father
BROADWATER, Neb. (KNEP) - The Nebraska State Patrol says a 57-year-old man is dead following a family dispute in Morrill County. On Monday around 6:30 p.m. MT, NSP troopers and investigators responded to a home near Broadwater, about 50 miles southeast of Scottsbluff, at the request of the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office.
knopnews2.com
Carter Canyon Fire 100% contained
GERING, Neb. (KNOP) - A fire that burned for more than a week in the Nebraska Panhandle is now 100 percent contained. Gering Fire Department Chief Nathan Flowers said full containment for the Carter Canyon Fire southwest of Gering was reached on Monday. “Interior pockets will continue to burn until...
knopnews2.com
Smothering and sunny conditions Tuesday; Conditions to persist all week long
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a warm and dry day Monday, these conditions will only get warmer and stay dry Tuesday with these conditions continuing the rest of the workweek. Due to an area of high pressure to our southeast, this will influence hot conditions here across the viewing...
Comments / 0