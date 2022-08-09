ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

WAFB

2 people injured in Gonzales shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
GONZALES, LA
New Orleans, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90

Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
cenlanow.com

Off-duty cop robbed while riding a bicycle in the French Quarter: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a simple robbery in the French Quarter early Monday morning. According to deputies, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St. The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. when...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing

Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
VERMILION PARISH, LA
NewsBreak
WWL

Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam

NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
brproud.com

Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WDSU

Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family

THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says

An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

