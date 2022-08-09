Read full article on original website
New Orleans mother charged after allegedly murdering her kids and posting disturbing Facebook videoLavinia ThompsonNew Orleans, LA
Pastor who worked to end street violence says his son was shot to deathCheryl E PrestonGretna, LA
Saints training camp practice to be held at Caesars SuperdomeTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Zion Williamson's New NBA Contract Enforces Weight IssuesWoods HoopsNew Orleans, LA
Saints lose their first player for the season due to injuryTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
Gonzales man linked to hit-and-run arrested by authorities on third DWI within month
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was arrested Friday by state wildlife agents and State Police troopers on multiple charges, including his third DWI offense in a month. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) patrolling on the morning of Aug. 5 came across...
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Man caught with chainsaw sentenced to 50 years after raping woman in her Louisiana home
COVINGTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A little over two years after James Michael Buckley, 44, was arrested in Covington, the Hammond man found out the next 50 years of his life will be behind bars. With the victims looking on, the sentence came in on Monday, August 8, after Buckley...
Armed and Dangerous: Deputies search for wanted Louisiana man
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff's Office (EPSO) is asking for the public's help in finding a wanted man considered armed and dangerous.
Two people sought in theft over $7K from St. Mary Parish business
Morgan City Police say they need the public's help identifying two suspects involved in a theft from a local business.
Two Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90
Louisiana Driver Succumbs to Injuries Sustained After Colliding with Tree in Crash on US 90. Louisiana – On August 9, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that on Sunday, August 7, shortly before 10:30 p.m., Troopers from LSP Troop B began investigating a one-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 Business near Urbandale Street in Jefferson Parish. Don Lewis, 52, of Avondale, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Off-duty cop robbed while riding a bicycle in the French Quarter: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a simple robbery in the French Quarter early Monday morning. According to deputies, an off-duty officer was robbed while riding his bicycle in the 700 block of Saint Louis St. The incident happened just before 3:00 a.m. when...
Louisiana State Police Giving Away Free Car Seats Saturday
One of the biggest problems in not just Louisiana but across the United States is folks having the wrong restraint or car seat for their baby or toddler. It is super important to have the right car seat for the size of your child in your vehicle when you travel.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Taking Over the Limit, Intentional Concealment, and Other Charges While Fishing. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on August 8, 2022, that on August 5, enforcement agents ticketed three males for alleged recreational fishing infractions in the Gulf of Mexico in Vermilion Parish.
One dead, three hurt, another uninjured in Slidell crash between dump truck and car
SLIDELL, La. (WGNO) — A 20-year-old Mississippi man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Slidell Saturday morning. According to Louisiana State Police, the victim the man was a backseat passenger in one of the vehicles involved. Investigations revealed that 20-year-old Reubon Kelly of Gulfport, MS. was headed east...
Be warned: People are impersonating Causeway cops in an extortion scam
NEW ORLEANS — The Causeway Police Department and Greater New Orleans Expressway Commission (GNOEC) are warning citizens of an ongoing extortion scam involving the impersonation of their employees. According to a news release from the GNOEC, the perpetrators are impersonating GNOEC employees and Causeway police officers, requesting gift cards...
Motorcyclist hurt in Denham Springs crash
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are investigating what they are calling a “serious injury crash” involving a motorcycle which took place late on Friday, August 5. The crash took place on LA 1019 east of LA-16 around 11 p.m. “The driver of the motorcycle...
Louisiana man charged with vehicular homicide, DUI after truck overturns into Bayou Lafourche
CUT OFF, La. (BRPROUD) – An arrest has been made in connection with a deadly crash that ended in Bayou Lafourche last month. Jaquan-Maleek Hebert, 20, of Golden Meadow, was taken into custody on Friday, August 5. Hebert was one of two people in a 2003 GMC Sierra along...
Houma toddler killed last month celebrated by family
THIBODAUX, La. — It was a celebration of life and love. Monday would’ve been the third birthday for Ezekiel Harry, the toddler whose body was found stuffed in a trash can in Houma. His father says he wasn’t expecting to wish his son a happy birthday at a...
Off-duty cop robbed by teen boy in French Quarter, NOPD says
An off-duty cop was riding his bike in the French Quarter early Monday morning when a teen boy robbed him, New Orleans police said. The 23-year-old victim was in the 700 block of Saint Louis Street at around 2:56 a.m. Monday when a 16-year-old boy demanded his bike, police said. The man refused, and he and the teen got into a physical altercation, during which the teen stole his property from his person, police said.
LSD, heroin, meth, cocaine, mushrooms and more seized during two recent drug arrests in Addis
ADDIS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Addis Police Department made two narcotics arrests in the last week. The first arrest took place on Wednesday, August 3. Chris Turner, 38, of Donaldsonville, was arrested on the 3rd after a large amount of drugs was uncovered by law enforcement. Addis PD provided...
2 arrested in connection to armed robbery at Dollar General
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. - The Livingston Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery at Dollar General in Denham Springs just after 2 p.m. on Monday, August 8. According to LPSO, the robbery took place on Arnold rd. Sheriff Jason Ard says, “While our investigation...
Coronavirus in Louisiana: State reports 2,478 new cases, 30 new deaths on August 9
BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,478 new cases and 30 new deaths on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, bringing the total number of cases to 1,394,995 and the total number of deaths to 17,671. As stated on the LDH website, the new case increase may...
