ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
fox35orlando.com

Construction worker hurt after bulldozer falls 20 feet down embankment, flips over

A construction worker in Florida was seriously hurt after a bulldozer fell down an embankment at a construction site and flipped over, according to emergency officials. Osceola County Fire Rescue and EMS said the bulldozer fell about 20 feet at a construction site near Jones Road and Wetlands Place in St. Cloud. First responders rescued the worker from the tench, who was then taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

1 dead, two hurt in shooting in Orange County, deputies say

Authorities said one person is dead, and two others were hurt following a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Mount Dora, which is northwest of Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home on Holly Creek Road and found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead. A woman, also believed to be in her 20s, and a teen boy was also hurt and drove themselves to a nearby hospital, officials said. Both are expected to survive.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy