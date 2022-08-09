Read full article on original website
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Avaya Holdings (AVYA) Stock: Why It Fell 45.53%
The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of Avaya Holdings (AVYA) fell by 45.53% in the previous trading session. Investors are responding to the company’s third quarter results. Avaya Holdings reported a Q3 EPS of...
Why SoftBank's Billionaire CEO Can't Harness His Inner Warren Buffett And Buy The Market Dip
Japanese investment heavyweight SoftBank Group Corp reported a record $23-billion quarterly loss on Monday. The investment management group, which is heavily focused on tech, energy and communications, took a hard hit to its portfolio following headwinds for the overall tech industry. During a press conference on Monday, founder, chairman and...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) came out with a quarterly loss of $1.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.19. This compares to loss of $0.86 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.92%....
Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Wendy's, Coinbase, Buzzfeed and more
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Wendy's (WEN) – Wendy's shares fell 1% in premarket trading following a mixed quarter, which saw the restaurant chain report better-than-expected earnings while revenue fell short of Street forecasts. U.S. same-restaurant sales rose 2.3%, less than analysts had estimated, as consumers spent more cautiously.
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from CorEnergy Infr Trust CORR. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 5 per share. On Tuesday, CorEnergy Infr Trust will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Data Storage: Q2 Earnings Insights
Data Storage DTST reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Data Storage missed estimated earnings by 85.71%, reporting an EPS of $-0.13 versus an estimate of $-0.07. Revenue was up $1.30 million from the same...
Gartner EVP Sold $359K In Company Stock
Alwyn Dawkins, EVP at Gartner IT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner. The total transaction amounted to $359,100. Gartner...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings
Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Direct Digital Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, FY22 Guidance Boost
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 90% year-on-year to $21.3 million, beating the consensus of $14.4 million. Sell-side advertising segment, consisting of the Colossus Media business, grew to $11.9 million, up 477% Y/Y. Buy-side advertising segment, consisting of the Huddled Masses and Orange142 businesses, grew...
Death Cross Looms Over Philip Morris Intl Investors
If history is any guide, there may be trouble ahead for shares of Philip Morris Intl PM. A so-called "death cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bearish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
5 Value Stocks In The Energy Sector
APA APA - P/E: 3.74. California Resources has been featured as a value stock. California Resources's Q2 EPS sits at $1.13, which has not changed since last quarter (Q1). Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 1.54%, which has increased by 0.01% from last quarter's yield of 1.53%.
Expert Ratings for UDR
UDR UDR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UDR. The company has an average price target of $50.58 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $41.00.
Momentus Shares Gain On Q2 Results
EPS loss was $(0.28), compared to $(0.59) in 2Q21. Momentus' net cash used in operating activities year-to-date was $(45.94) million, compared to $(44.08) million a year ago. Total operating loss reduced to $(23.72) million from $(30.53) million in 2Q21. Adjusted EBITDA loss totaled $(18.25) million versus a loss of $(15.53)...
