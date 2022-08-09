ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pedestrian struck, killed near 64th and Thurston

MILWAUKEE - Police say a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was crossing the street when she was struck by a vehicle near 64th and Thurston early Thursday morning. It happened around 3:30 a.m. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Nashotah man dies in car vs. tree crash Tuesday morning in town of Ottawa

The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department and the Western Lakes Fire District responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 67 just south of Parry Road in the town of Ottawa just before 5 a.m Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff's department, an initial investigation shows the vehicle, which was being...
NASHOTAH, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Jefferson County death investigation; 1 in custody

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. - A death investigation is underway in Jefferson County. Deputies responded to a 911 call of gunshots fired in a residence in the Town of Sumner on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Upon arriving at scene, responding deputies observed an individual walking away from the residence. This individual matched...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Focused patrol’ on I-41 leads to multiple arrests, Oshkosh residents among those apprehended

(WFRV) – Nearly 100 traffic stops and over fifteen vehicles were searched following an interdiction on I-41 that was proactively trying to locate criminal activity. In a release from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was a focused patrol done in Washington County on August 9. The following departments joined the sheriff’s office in the interdiction:
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
wcluradio.com

Wisconsin woman arrested in Park City after speeding incident

PARK CITY — After a showdown with police Monday evening, a Wisconsin woman was arrested, and two juveniles were taken into protective custody. State police said a vehicle was observed traveling at 98 mph along Interstate 65. It was also weaving through traffic and passing other vehicles in the middle and right lanes of travel, according to an arrest citation.
PARK CITY, KY
fortatkinsononline.com

Death investigation underway after shots fired in Sumner

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with additional information released by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County Sheriff Paul Milbrath Tuesday released information about a 911 call reporting gunshots fired. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 12:14 a.m. Tuesday after which deputies responded...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Whitefish Bay police 'Orbeez challenge' warning: 'It is dangerous'

WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - Whitefish Bay police took to social media Wednesday, Aug. 10 to warn against "shooting Orbeez" as part of the so-called "Orbeez challenge." Police noted "several incidents recently." According to police, the Orbeez challenge is a viral social media trend that encourages people to shoot Orbeez water...
WHITEFISH BAY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: Cats crossing property line

11:25 a.m. Tuesday — A caller in the 1200 block of Foxwood Trail reported the neighbor’s cats were in the caller’s yard again. According to the log, neighbors have two cats that keep getting out of the house. Today, one of them “lunged” at the neighbor and took a swing at her dog. The owners do have tracking devices on the cats but need to do better keeping them in the house, according to the log. The caller wanted the owners to be cited next time this occurs. The owners were advised.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man guilty, West Allis hit-and-run

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Martin Aurelio Martinez Rodriguez, 55, of Milwaukee, pleaded guilty Wednesday, Aug. 10 to a felony charge of hit-and-run, causing death, in connection with the Jan. 11 crash that killed Donniesha Harris. Harris died at the hospital after the crash near 108th and Morgan shortly before 6:30...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found

KENOSHA, Wis. - A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday, Aug. 10 in Whitestown, Indiana. Kenosha police said this all started when a man, 24, attacked his 2-month-old son's mother and took the child. The mother, 20, flagged down Kenosha police near 18th Avenue and 63rd Street around 9:30 p.m. She had visible injuries and was taken to the hospital. Investigators believe the attack happened in the parking lot of an old grocery store in the area.
WISN

Drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto I-94

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Waukesha County. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by WISN 12 News showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 at the Pewaukee Road exit around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
whbl.com

Chainsaw Vandal Sought by Sheriff

Investigators want to know who keeps cutting down trees and stop signs north of Sheboygan. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says that twice within the last 3 days, they’ve been called during early morning hours to a property at Lakeshore Drive & Playbird Road where a stop sign and tree were cut down earlier this week. The second call came in around 2:30 this morning after someone cut down the temporary stop sign that had been placed there, and yet another tree on the property was cut down. The homeowner was reportedly awakened by the sound of a chain saw, and then saw the suspect running away. Anyone with any information should contact the Sheriff’s Department at (920) 459-3111.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Death investigation underway after shooting at home in Jefferson County

SUMNER, Wis. — Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting at a home in Jefferson County. Deputies were called to a home in the Town of Sumner just before 12:15 a.m. for a report of gunshots. A person was seen walking away from the home. That person was later arrested. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials said that a death investigation...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pursuit, driver hit teen running away, 5 arrests

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police arrested five teenagers after a pursuit and crash that left a 15-year-old hurt when a driver hit him as he tried to get away. "This is not Grand Theft Auto," said Tyrone Low, neighbor. "It’s real life." Police said the pursuit started shortly before midnight...
MILWAUKEE, WI

