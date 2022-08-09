Read full article on original website
waupacanow.com
Nine injured in crash
Nine people were injured in a crash at approximately 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in the city of New London. According to New London Police Chief Jeff Schlueter, a transit van was traveling northbound on County Trunk S when it crossed the center line, entered a ditch, then hit a parked truck in a parking lot.
waupacanow.com
Fatal crash on U.S. 45
One person was killed and four more were injured shortly before 4:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, on U.S. Highway 45. According to the New London Police Department, preliminary investigation revealed that a southbound pickup truck crossed the center line and struck two northbound vehicles. The crash was on the New...
waupacanow.com
Wilz re-elected sheriff
Waupaca County Sheriff Tim Wilz was re-elected in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Wilz received 5,132 votes and Durrant garnered 3,594 votes, according to the unofficial tally of the Waupaca County clerk. Wilz attracted the most votes on the cities of New London, Clintonville, Weyauwega and Manawa. New London citizens voted...
waupacanow.com
Rally for Iola set for Sept. 17
Registration is now open for the third annual Rally for Iola, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Iola Car Show grounds in Iola. “The Rally for Iola was born in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Iola Car Show during the pandemic,” said Ali Johnson, the show’s marketing specialist. “We wanted to give people an avenue to celebrate the automotive hobby in a safe way and the Rally did just that.”
waupacanow.com
Utility emergency closes State 49
Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, the Scandinavia Fire Department received a call about a break in a gas service line. “A construction crew way laying asphalt and during their operations a gas service was disrupted and we had a gas leak on Main Street,” said Scandinavia Fire Chief Bryan Fuhs.
waupacanow.com
Kroening, Leland S.
Leland S. Kroening, age 42 of Clintonville died unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at his home. Leland Scott Kroening was born on September 4, 1979, at Clintonville Hospital to Scott and Sherry (Kroening) Hulett. He grew up in the Marion area and attend Marion High School. Leland worked several jobs over the years and was always super handy. He was a jack of all trades and could fix just about anything. Leland did lots of residential construction work and he also repaired cars.
waupacanow.com
Heckey moves to new location
One stop shop for pets, computers, vacuums in Waupaca. Richard “Heckey” Heckenlaible had to move out of the pet store and computer/vacuum repair shop he rented on 219 N. Main St. The building was sold and the new owner had other plans. He found a new location at...
waupacanow.com
City to hire payroll intern
New devices considered for New London council members. The New London Finance and Personnel Committee voted to hire a intern to help with payroll and human resources. Treasurer-Finance Director Judy Radke told the committee at its Aug. 3 meeting that city staff were struggling to keep up with all the paperwork associated with the Family and Medical Leave Act and the Fair Labor Standards Act.
