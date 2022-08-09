Registration is now open for the third annual Rally for Iola, which is set to take place on Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Iola Car Show grounds in Iola. “The Rally for Iola was born in 2020 due to the cancellation of the Iola Car Show during the pandemic,” said Ali Johnson, the show’s marketing specialist. “We wanted to give people an avenue to celebrate the automotive hobby in a safe way and the Rally did just that.”

