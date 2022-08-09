Read full article on original website
Monahans Sandhills closed for road repairs
MONAHANS, Texas — The Monahans Sandhills State Park is temporarily closed for a road repair project. TxDOT is seal coating the park roads. Additionally, the park wants people to know the Dunagan Visitor Center is closed for renovations at this time. Until renovations are complete, the office will be...
DPS on scene of deadly crash on SH 302
WINKLER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is working a crash involving two commercial vehicles on SH 302, according to a department spokesperson. One person has been confirmed dead. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area of SH 302 near the county line of Winkler and...
TxDOT releases traffic alerts for 2 West Texas counties
MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation released traffic alerts in two West Texas counties that could impact road conditions Thursday. Midland County: Tom Craddick Highway, SH 349, will be closed between FM 1788 and SH 158 for part of the day Thursday. Detour signs will be in place.
DPS investigates deadly Reeves County hit and run
REEVES COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a deadly hit and run crash that happened in Reeves County early Sunday morning. According to DPS, preliminary information shows that Jonathan Robert Ornelas, 31, of Midland, was driving a Dodge Ram 3500 pickup north on US 285, approaching the intersection of CR 437.
TxDOT issues traffic alerts for the week of Aug. 1
TEXAS, USA — TxDOT is warning drivers about some traffic alerts beginning the week of Aug. 1. If you are traveling in the area of any of these alerts, pay attention to your surroundings and watch for lane or road closures, speed limit signs or flaggers. Midland County. Crews...
Cantaloupe Festival returns to Pecos
PECOS, Texas — This past weekend, Pecos residents celebrated its sweet and iconic cantaloupes for the first time in a while. "The cantaloupe festival started in the 1900's and they've been doing them and they pair it with a fly in that goes on in the airport and it hasn't gone on for a very long time and so we decided to bring that festival back," said Amber Redden with Keep Pecos Beautiful.
