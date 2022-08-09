PECOS, Texas — This past weekend, Pecos residents celebrated its sweet and iconic cantaloupes for the first time in a while. "The cantaloupe festival started in the 1900's and they've been doing them and they pair it with a fly in that goes on in the airport and it hasn't gone on for a very long time and so we decided to bring that festival back," said Amber Redden with Keep Pecos Beautiful.

PECOS, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO