Atmore, AL

Atmore man shot at girlfriend 2 times, accused of attempted murder, arrested

By Summer Poole
 1 day ago

ATMORE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — An Atmore man has been arrested after he attempted to shoot his girlfriend twice and then beat her with the gun, according to officials with the Atmore Police Department.

Ravyon Madison, 31, is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend at two separate locations on June 20. According to police, Madison attempted to shoot his girlfriend at the 100 block of Curtis Street but missed. Madison then chased her down the street and attempted to shoot her again when the gun misfired, leading Madison to start beating her with the gun.

Madison was charged with the following and has been taken to the Escambia County Jail:

  • attempted murder
  • possession of a pistol by a convicted felon
  • three counts of first-degree domestic violence
  • third-degree assault
  • reckless endangerment.

