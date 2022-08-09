Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Elon Musk Says His Neighbors Called The Cops On Him Four Times In Single Night — Here's Why
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk regaled the audience of the “Full Send” podcast with an anecdote of the time his house party was visited by the cops. What Happened: Musk during the podcast appearance said the party was held at his Hillsborough mansion near the bay area in San Francisco, California.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Ethereum (ETH) About To Rip, Calls One Exchange Token an ‘Actual Tank’
A popular crypto strategist says that a breakout rally is in sight for leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH). The crypto analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 531,000 Twitter followers that Ethereum has broken out of its diagonal resistance against Bitcoin (ETH/BTC), and the pair looks primed for a new leg up.
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
3 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in August
The growth-centric Nasdaq 100 is home to three widely owned stocks that are cheaper than they've ever been.
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Crypto exchange Binance taps its 36-year-old billionaire cofounder He Yi to lead its $7.5 billion venture capital division
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange is turning to one of its earliest leaders to help guide its venture capital efforts. On Wednesday, Binance announced that He Yi—its 36-year-old cofounder—would take over Binance Labs, the company’s venture capital arm. Binance, in addition to being an exchange, has...
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Benzinga
What is Constellation Token (DAG)?
Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Benzinga
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance
What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings
Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Dogecoin Daily: Price Jumps As Inflation Concerns Ease, But Co-Founder Asks If It's Just 'Delusional Optimism'
Dogecoin DOGE/USD rose nearly 6% to $0.07 over 24 hours leading up to early Thursday morning. DOGE rose alongside major coins as the global cryptocurrency market cap shot up 7.15% to $1.2 trillion. Dogecoin Price Performance. Time-frame % Change (+/-) 24-hour 5.9%. 24-hour against Bitcoin -1.1%. 24-hour against Ethereum -6.2%
Expert Ratings for UDR
UDR UDR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UDR. The company has an average price target of $50.58 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $41.00.
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
Benzinga
