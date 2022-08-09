ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged

For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products

The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
What is Constellation Token (DAG)?

Constellation Network provides cybersecurity for big data. The Constellation Network’s underlying technology, the hypergraph, provides a scalable and secure distributed network that validates data for enterprise and public sector clients. The network is fast and can meet the high data throughput demand that big data expects. Constellation aims to...
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,651 BTC Off Binance

What happened: A Bitcoin BTC/USD whale just sent $39,844,169 worth of Bitcoin off Binance. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3E2adcep2NRRpriLnWn1AvW3AHKqBx2mMr. Why it matters: Bitcoin "Whales" (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold their...
Earnings Outlook For Star Equity Holdings

Star Equity Holdings STRR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2022-08-12. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Star Equity Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07. Star Equity Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for UDR

UDR UDR has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 12 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for UDR. The company has an average price target of $50.58 with a high of $58.00 and a low of $41.00.
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
