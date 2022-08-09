Read full article on original website
InvestorPlace
7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns
Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday
Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
tipranks.com
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday
TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
Motley Fool
Down 82% and 94%, These Are 2 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet
Upstart’s revenue rose 396% over the past two years, but the stock is 94% off its high. Zoom’s revenue rose 409% over the past two years, but the stock is 82% off its high. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market
Investors are anxious about new economic data set to be released Wednesday morning.
Nancy Pelosi Makes Trades In These 3 Tech Stocks: How She Booked $1.8M Profit On $110K
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul have made some big bets on technology stocks over the last year. Here’s the latest three trades made in the Pelosi portfolio. What Happened: A new filing reported by CongressTrading on Thursday shows the Pelosis made three recent trades.
Motley Fool
Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today
Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
Benzinga
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent
Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
CNBC
Workhorse Group shares fall sharply after company cuts 2022 electric vehicle delivery guidance
Workhorse now expects to deliver between 150 and 250 of its electric commercial vehicles this year, fewer than its previous forecast. But it said it remains on track to begin production of its GreenPower-based vans this year. It also said it plans to launch its new platform in the third...
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More
Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
Vir Biotechnology EVP Trades $189K In Company Stock
Herbert Virgin, EVP at Vir Biotechnology VIR, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Virgin purchased 78,093 shares of Vir Biotechnology. The total transaction amounted to $189,657.
Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sturm Ruger & Co Before The Dividend Payout
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sturm Ruger & Co RGR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 per share. On Tuesday, Sturm Ruger & Co will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool
Why Today Is a Good-Bad Day for 4 Space Stocks
Three space stocks reported earnings over the past 24 hours -- Redwire, BlackSky Technology, and Maxar Technologies. All three of these companies lost money in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Food Cost Inflation Drives US Foods Holding's Q2 Performance - Read More For Details
US Foods Holding Corp USFD reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 15.2% year-on-year to $8.83 billion, beating the consensus of $8.74 billion. The company attributed the net sales growth to the food cost inflation of 15% compared to the same quarter a year ago. Total case volume and independent restaurant...
Direct Digital Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, FY22 Guidance Boost
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 90% year-on-year to $21.3 million, beating the consensus of $14.4 million. Sell-side advertising segment, consisting of the Colossus Media business, grew to $11.9 million, up 477% Y/Y. Buy-side advertising segment, consisting of the Huddled Masses and Orange142 businesses, grew...
