InvestorPlace

7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy Before the Bull Market Returns

Add greater depth to your portfolio by considering this list of long-term stocks to buy before the bull market returns. QuantumScape (QS): Solid-state batteries are the future of EV battery tech and QS is in the ascendency. Shopify (SHOP): Resilient business model and robust financial flexibility to continue improving its...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why Tesla Rival Lucid Shares Are Rising Monday

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are trading higher by 3.38% to $18.66 Monday afternoon amid strength in clean energy stocks following Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes funding to address climate change and promote clean energy. What Happened?. The over $430 billion spending package, will now be...
STOCKS
tipranks.com

These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Wednesday

TTD, OLPX, and ARRY stocks are the top gainers, while RBLX and VIR stocks lost the most in Wednesday’s early trading session. Using TipRanks’ Top Stock Gainers/Losers tool, we have compiled a list of Wednesday’s biggest pre-market stock movers, which is as follows:. Five Biggest Movers. California-based...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Tumbled 12% Today

Magnachip revenue fell 11% year over year in Q2 2022, but adjusted earnings per share rose 53%. Supply chain issues continue to limit output for parts of the chip industry. Magnachip's outlook isn't great for the next quarter, but it's in excellent financial shape. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Livent

Livent LTHM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Livent has an average price target of $27.57 with a high of $30.00 and a low of $24.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 22 companies reached new 52-week lows. The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week low was Sanofi SNY. Network-1 Technologies NTIP was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Sonos SONO saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Short Squeeze Stocks That May Soar Plus 5 To Watch: ToughBuilt, Redbox, Revlon And More

Potential short squeeze plays gained steam in 2021 and continued through 2022, with new traders looking for the next huge move. A short squeeze can occur when a heavily shorted stock rises in value instead of falling. Short sellers could be looking to close out their position and can face a loss if they have to buy back the shares they initially borrowed at a higher price.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology EVP Trades $189K In Company Stock

Herbert Virgin, EVP at Vir Biotechnology VIR, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Virgin purchased 78,093 shares of Vir Biotechnology. The total transaction amounted to $189,657.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Monday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Sturm Ruger & Co Before The Dividend Payout

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Sturm Ruger & Co RGR. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 47 per share. On Tuesday, Sturm Ruger & Co will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 47 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Today Is a Good-Bad Day for 4 Space Stocks

Three space stocks reported earnings over the past 24 hours -- Redwire, BlackSky Technology, and Maxar Technologies. All three of these companies lost money in the second quarter. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Direct Digital Shares Jump On Q2 Beat, FY22 Guidance Boost

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc DRCT reported second-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 90% year-on-year to $21.3 million, beating the consensus of $14.4 million. Sell-side advertising segment, consisting of the Colossus Media business, grew to $11.9 million, up 477% Y/Y. Buy-side advertising segment, consisting of the Huddled Masses and Orange142 businesses, grew...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
