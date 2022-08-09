Read full article on original website
Scientists finally found the reason behind why people die at around 80
As we have all commonly seen, the average age of people who have died naturally throughout history and worldwide has been roughly 80. However, since ancient times, people have questioned why death usually occurs at this age, while it often lasts much longer for other animals and beings.
IFLScience
Latest COVID Strain Can Cause "Strange" New Symptom At Night, Says Professor
COVID-19 is notorious for its broad and unusual array of symptoms, and with a new variant taking the world by storm, some scientists have started seeing reports of a new symptom: night sweats. The strain currently driving a significant rise in cases around the world is the subvariant BA.5, sometimes...
The Lapedo Child had the chin and arms of a human but the jaw and build were Neanderthal
Reconstruction of a Homo neanderthalensis faceCredit: Guérin Nicolas ; CC-BY-SA-3.0 The Lapedo Child (also called the Lagar Velho boy) was first discovered in Portugal in 1998. It was the first Ice Age burial that was discovered in the Iberian Peninsula. Its skeleton was recovered largely intact in the Lagar Velho rock shelter in Leiria, Portugal.
“Incredibly Rare”: A Mysterious Creature Spotted in Deep Sea “Gobsmacked” Scientists
The monster was initially thought to be a mystery jellyfish known as Chirodectes maculatus, according to Dr. Lisa-ann Gershwin of the Australian Marine Stinger Advisory Services. A strange-looking species that could be a new species of jellyfish was recently discovered off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Dorian Borcherds, the...
Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died
Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Freethink
After death, you’re aware that you’ve died, say scientists
Time of death is considered when a person has gone into cardiac arrest, which is the cessation of the electrical impulse that drives the heartbeat. As a result, the heart locks up. This moment when the heart stops is considered the clearest indication that someone has died. But what happens...
Unexpected Side Effects Of Eating Bananas
Bananas contain potassium, vitamins B6 and C, manganese, magnesium, and fiber — all compounds that help your body in one way or another.
The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You
Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
The Worst Breakfast Food That Is Putting You At Risk Of Heart Disease, According To Cardiologists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on June 16, 2022. Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but it’s unfortunately the one we neglect most. Whether you’re in a hurry in the morning and skip it altogether or opt for...
When will the sixth mass extinction happen? A Japanese scientist may have an answer
Earth's average surface temperature and loss of biodiversity have a linear relation. The biggest mass extinction happened 250 million years ago. A temperature of 9oC is needed for a mass extinction event. A Japanese climate scientist has run the numbers for the next big mass extinction and does not expect...
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery
The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
Scientists have detected a "strange and persistent" radio signal that sounds like a heartbeat in a distant galaxy
Scientists have discovered a "strange and persistent" radio signal from a far-off galaxy that sounded like a heartbeat. Astronomers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere detected the signal, which is classified as a fast radio burst, or FRB — but lasted much longer. A typical FRB, which...
ohmymag.co.uk
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic
On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
TODAY.com
Scientists are narrowing in on why some people keep avoiding COVID-19
A majority of people in the U.S have had COVID-19 at least once — likely more than 70% of the country, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha said on Thursday, citing data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Many have been infected multiple times. In a...
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.
This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?
BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life. So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
New Dementia Study Finds Another Clue to Alzheimer’s disease – Could be an Early Warning Sign
Despite the fact that we frequently underestimate our sense of smell in comparison to our senses of sight and hearing, it is important for our brain to be able to identify things like smoke and recognize pleasant smells like baking cookies. The University of Chicago Medicine researchers have found yet...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Have Issued a Dire Warning About a Massive Extinction Event Brought on by Climate Change
A recent study on climate modeling provides an unsettling look into the future of virtually every species on the planet. Over the course of the last half a billion years or thereabouts, there have likely been multiple big extinction events that have affected life on Earth. These occurrences have most...
ohmymag.co.uk
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life
Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
Eating This Fruit Can Actually Reduce The Risk Of Stroke By Shocking 46%
A STROKE is a potentially fatal condition that can develop when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. Additionally, survivors may experience severe and disabling aftereffects for years. As with many medical conditions, certain foods are believed to reduce the risk of having a stroke. Ischemic...
