Science

Scientists claim that when you die, you are aware that you have died

Near-death experiencers "speak of floating about the room and being aware of the medical staff operating on their body," a doctor tells a patient. When a person goes into cardiac arrest, the time of death is evaluated. This is the halting of the heartbeat's electrical impulses. To put it another way, the heart stops beating.
Freethink

The Worst Drink For Your Liver May Surprise You

Liver disease comes in many forms and can have serious complications. For example, hepatitis B is a major risk factor for cirrhosis and cancer, warns the American Liver Foundation. Heavy drinkers, on the other hand, are at high risk of fatty liver disease. What's more, about 8,000 women and 16,000 men in the U.S. die from liver cancer each year. Excessive alcohol use can cause or worsen these problems, but your diet and lifestyle play a role, too.
Loch Ness Monster Existence 'Plausible' After Incredible Discovery

The existence of the Loch Ness Monster may just be 'plausible' after all, a university has concluded following a fascinating discovery. The mythical Scottish beast has been a part of folklore for centuries, and there have been countless apparent sightings of the mysterious creature. But of course, very few among...
Mysterious red glow over the Atlantic Ocean sends viewers in panic

On Friday 22 July 2022, a pilot shared a series of striking and disturbing pictures on the social network Reddit. While flying over the Atlantic Ocean, the man witnessed a scene worthy of a science fiction scenario, as huge bright red halos appeared for no apparent reason in the thick cloud cover above him. Was that luminous apparition due to a paranormal phenomenon?
It's not science fiction. Scientists think 'space bubbles' could possibly save the planet.

This could be an actual real-life solution to Earth's climate change issue. Not everyone is into science or even cares how it works. But sometimes science is too cool to ignore. The scientists at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are revisiting an old hypothesis from the late 1980s by astronomer Roger Angel on creating bubbles in space to make an umbrella of sorts to shade Earth. Yeah, they're suggesting space bubbles. Following advances in technology over the last 30 years, they now think they've figured out how to do it.
How long is someone with COVID contagious?

BOSTON – How long is someone with COVID-19 contagious and when can they safely come out of isolation? Researchers in Boston hope a study will shed some light on those questions.Experts believe you're most contagious two days before your symptoms begin and during the first three days of illness. But researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital wanted to see if rapid antigen testing can help determine when it's safe to return to public life.  So they took 40 individuals with COVID-19 and had them perform rapid antigen tests six days after the onset of symptoms or after their initial positive...
Stephen Hawking's alarming warning against looking for extraterrestrial life

Should humanity really try to make contact with the suspected extraterrestrial world? For several years now, the members of the METI (Messaging Extra-Terrestrial Intelligence) project have taken up this rather daunting challenge by sending targeted messages to recently discovered exoplanets that may harbour life. For the past fifty years, another...
