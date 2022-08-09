Read full article on original website
China Consumer Inflation Hits 2-Year High: Here's What Mainly Drove It
China’s consumer price index rose to a two-year high of 2.7% in July, while its factory-gate inflation hit a 17-month low, with producers’ price index rising 4.2% year-on-year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. What Happened: According to the NBS, the uptick in July inflation was led...
A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says
The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
Instant View: US CPI unchanged in July, raises hopes of Fed slowing
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices decelerated in July as gasoline prices dropped sharply, raising hopes the U.S. Federal Reserve may dial back its aggressive path of interest rate hikes.
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
China consumer prices hit a two-year high
Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Indian Billionaire Outperforming Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos This Year Takes Zero Salary Home
Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed peers like Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk and Amazon.com Inc AMZN founder Jeff Bezos this year, took 'nil' salary home for a second consecutive year in the financial year 2021-22. What Happened: According to the latest annual report of Reliance...
Inflation Dips to 8.5%, but Prices Still Sky High. Here's Where the Economy May Be Headed
This story is part of Recession Help Desk, CNET's coverage of how to make smart money moves in an uncertain economy. Inflation slowed slightly in July, but prices remain at record highs. Economists still worry that a recession, or even stagflation, is a risk. Why it matters. Soaring prices mean...
China's factory inflation hits 17-month low, consumer prices speed up
BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s factory-gate inflation eased in July to a 17-month low, defying global cost pressures as slower domestic construction weighed on raw material demand, although consumer price increases hit a two-year high as pork supplies tightened.
BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation
In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money
Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?
On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Vir Biotechnology EVP Trades $189K In Company Stock
Herbert Virgin, EVP at Vir Biotechnology VIR, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Virgin purchased 78,093 shares of Vir Biotechnology. The total transaction amounted to $189,657.
Why Jim Cramer Is Avoiding This Entire Group Of Stocks: 'They Break Your Heart Too Many Times'
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said JPMorgan Chase & Co is starting to move higher. Cramer said 23andMe Holding Co ME has "no mojo. That’s a technical term for 'not going anywhere.'" The "Mad Money" host recommends buying Tellurian Inc TELL. Cramer said he is...
Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights
Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Gartner EVP Sold $359K In Company Stock
Alwyn Dawkins, EVP at Gartner IT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner. The total transaction amounted to $359,100. Gartner...
Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading
Bitcoin BTC/USD prices gained 3.7% on Wednesday and Ethereum ETH/USD prices gained 8.8% amid a rally in risk assets following the July consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading. Ripping Risk Assets: Some Bitcoin bulls have argued that the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge or a digital version of gold. However,...
Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears
NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
