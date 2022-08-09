ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets Insider

A hot inflation report this week could upset the stock market's relief rally, even after a strong jobs reported quelled recession fears, Barclays says

The rally in US stocks could lose its footing if the July inflation report unexpectedly shows prices accelerating, Barclays said. The July jobs blowout delivered last week underlined persistent inflation pressures, suggesting the Fed will remain aggressive with rate hikes. The consumer price index report is due Wednesday, and Barclays...
CNBC

China consumer prices hit a two-year high

Prices of pork, a food staple in China, rose by 20.2% in July from a year ago. The month-on-month gain was the highest on record, according to official data accessed through Wind Information. However, China's headline consumer price index rose by 2.7% in July, missing expectations for a 2.9% increase,...
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
Benzinga

BlackRock Says There Is No 'Soft-Landing': Central Banks Will Have To Plunge Economy Into A Deep Recession To Stop Inflation

In the current uncertain macroeconomic environment, the world's largest asset manager, BlackRock Inc BLK, predicts there won't be a "soft landing" and prefers overweight investment grade (IG) credit over standard equities. For the uninitiated, IG securities in the financial industry are government and private fixed-income instruments that have a minimal...
Benzinga

Kevin O'Leary Slams Inflation Reduction Act: Why The 'Shark Tank' Investor Says He's Going To A Funeral For Dead Money

Several electric vehicle stocks are on the move Monday after the U.S. Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act in a 51-50 vote over the weekend. O'Shares ETFs chairman and "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary criticized the bill Monday on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," despite it being favorable for the EV names in his portfolio, including Tesla Inc TSLA, Ford Motor Co F and General Motors Co GM.
Benzinga

How Much Tesla Stock Does Elon Musk Own After Latest Sale?

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk sold millions of shares of the electric vehicle company he heads. Here’s a look at how many shares of Tesla stock Musk owns after the sale and how much they’re worth. What Happened: New SEC filings...
Benzinga

Vir Biotechnology EVP Trades $189K In Company Stock

Herbert Virgin, EVP at Vir Biotechnology VIR, reported a large insider buy on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Virgin purchased 78,093 shares of Vir Biotechnology. The total transaction amounted to $189,657.
Benzinga

Aris Water Solutions: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aris Water Solutions ARIS. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 9 per share. On Tuesday, Aris Water Solutions will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 9 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Gartner EVP Sold $359K In Company Stock

Alwyn Dawkins, EVP at Gartner IT, reported a large insider sell on August 10, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday showed that Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner. The total transaction amounted to $359,100. Gartner...
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Prices Are Higher Following July CPI Inflation Reading

Bitcoin BTC/USD prices gained 3.7% on Wednesday and Ethereum ETH/USD prices gained 8.8% amid a rally in risk assets following the July consumer price index (CPI) inflation reading. Ripping Risk Assets: Some Bitcoin bulls have argued that the cryptocurrency is an inflation hedge or a digital version of gold. However,...
NASDAQ

Wall Street rallies as cooling inflation eases rate hike fears

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street rallied to close more than 1% higher on Wednesday after data showed U.S. inflation slowed more than expected in July and raised hopes the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive on interest rates hikes. A sharp drop in the cost of gasoline...
