EXCLUSIVE: Colombia Is About To Legalize Cannabis - And Exports May Land On Your Doorstep Soon, This CEO Says

americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
Putin Forces' Weapons Used In Ukraine Invasion Featured Hundreds Of Parts Made In US, Europe, Research Says
Vladimir Putin's Russia acquired critical technology from companies in the U.S., Europe, and Asia for invading Ukraine, according to a new report. What Happened: The Royal United Services Institute (RUSI), a defense think tank, in a research report said that more than 450 foreign-made components had been found in Russian weapons recovered in Ukraine.
Dozens Of People In China Infected With Newly-Identified 'Langya' Virus Carried By Shrews
About three dozen people in China are suffering from a newly identified virus from the same family as the deadly Nipah and Hendra viruses, according to Bloomberg. The virus, named Langya henipavirus or LayV, was found in feverish people, although there is no evidence the pathogen can be transmitted from person to person.
Xi Jinping-Led China's Military Drills Around Taiwan Were A Warning To US And Its Allies: Expert
Beijing's recent military drills that included live-fire exercises around the Taiwan Strait were a warning to the United States and its allies, according to a report that quoted several geopolitical experts. What Happened: After U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip angered China, its government ordered the army to conduct...
Amazon Receives FDA Warning Letter For OTC Mole Removal Products
The FDA's Center for Drug Evaluation and Research released a warning letter sent to Amazon Inc's AMZN CEO Andy Jassy for selling mole removal products over-the-counter. The letter explains that the company is responsible for "introducing, delivering, or causing the introduction or delivery into interstate commerce of products that are unapproved new drugs."
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Xi Jinping's Government Publishes White Paper On Taiwan Issue: If China Can't Be Unified, 'All Will Suffer'
Amid tensions across the Taiwan strait, Xi Jinping's government on Wednesday published a white paper titled "The Taiwan Question and China's Reunification in the New Era," claiming that the island nation has "belonged to China since ancient times." What Happened: The Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the...
Cannabis Retailers Resist Urge To Sell To Underage Users, Despite Huge Sales Drop
Colorado cannabis sales continue to drop. In June, sales in the Centennial State amounted to $146 million, as per data from the Colorado Department of Revenue, and reported by The Center Square. Sequentially, June weed sales declined less than 1%, but on annual basis, 22%. So far this year, cannabis...
TechCrunch
QED makes its first African investment, backing Nigerian fintech TeamApt in $50M+ deal
Existing investors from the company’s Series B last year (Crunchbase pegs it at $30 million+) — Novastar Ventures (co-lead), Lightrock and BII — all participated in this round. While TeamApt wouldn’t prescribe any “letter” to this latest round, it can perhaps be described as a pre-Series C...
Putin Is 'Not Bluffing:' Analyst Warns Germany Faces 'Severe Recession' With Russia Holding Back Gas Supplies
Germany has been reeling under the carpet since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine and the cut down on the gas supplies has come as another major blow to its delicate economy. Last week Germany’s Commerzbank said that Russian cuts in natural gas supplies could trigger “a severe recession,” confirming analysts'...
TechCrunch
SoftBank cautions longer startup winter because unicorn founders are unwilling to cut valuations
The 64-year-old executive, whose Vision Funds have backed over 470 startups globally in the past six years, said on Monday that some unicorn founders are unwilling to accept lower valuations in fresh funding deliberations, an assertion that has led him to believe that the “winter may be longer” for unlisted companies.
As Elon Musk Points To Japan 'Adult Diaper' Stats To Back His 'Population Collapse' Warning — Another Metric Worries Tokyo
Days after Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk reiterated his warning about the plummeting population of Earth and pointed to the ratio of "adult diapers" to "baby diapers" in Japan as a cause of concern, another metric is now worrying the country's capital Tokyo. What Happened: Data from Tokyo now...
We've got nearly 50 pitch decks that helped fintechs disrupting trading, investing, and banking raise millions in funding
Insider has been tracking the next wave of hot new startups that are blending finance and tech. Check out these pitch decks to see how fintech founders sold their vision. See more stories on Insider's business page.
India, Now Facing Western Flak Over Ukraine Stance, Secretly Held Talks With NATO In 2019: Report
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, facing flak from western countries for its neutral stand on the Russia-Ukraine war, secretly held its first political dialogue with the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels in 2019. The dialogue between NATO and India was attended by senior Indian officials from the...
Moderna CEO says Covid vaccines will evolve like 'an iPhone'
Forget taking two to three Covid shots a year. Moderna hopes to roll out a single-dose annual booster to cover the coronavirus, the flu and another common respiratory virus within the next five years.
Nutrien names Ken Seitz as CEO of the Canadian potash fertilizer producer
Aug 8 (Reuters) - Canada's Nutrien Ltd (NTR.TO), the world's largest potash fertilizer producer, named Ken Seitz as chief executive on Monday, removing the interim tag. Nutrien in January surprised investors by replacing its CEO for the second time in eight months.
nonprofitquarterly.org
Technology for Whom? Owning Our Platforms
Editors’ note: This article is from the Summer 2022 issue of the Nonprofit Quarterly, “Owning Our Economy, Owning Our Future.”. Back in 1995, in the early days of the internet, a San Francisco innovator named Craig Newmark started a small email distribution list for friends, highlighting local events across the Bay Area. Thus was born Craigslist, which soon expanded into a web-based platform where users could connect directly with each other at will to sell, trade, and donate goods, services, and gigs. It was the early stirrings of what we now call the “platform economy.”
Vivek Ramaswamy teases new initiative to address energy crisis, combat ESG in coming days: 'Stay tuned'
Entrepreneur and author Vivek Ramaswamy teased a new initiative he is rolling out in the coming days to address the energy crisis and combat the dangers of the corporate ESG movement. Speaking with Fox News Digital at CPAC in Dallas, Ramaswamy highlighted the work his Ohio-based asset management firm Strive...
