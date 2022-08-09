LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday evening the decision to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. According to LPS, this is out of an abundance of caution, as some officials do not feel that the school will be ready to safely open on Aug. 15. This additional time will be used by the construction team to finish the core areas.

5 DAYS AGO