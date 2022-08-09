ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year

OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year

OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
OMAHA, NE
Omaha, NE
KETV.com

Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement

PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
PAPILLION, NE
iheart.com

Westside Community Schools Workers Getting Stipends

(Omaha, NE) -- Most Westside Community Schools staff members are getting stipends in an effort to recruit and retain more workers. Monday night the school board approved $1,575 stipends for returning teachers and $975 dollar stipends for new teachers. Returning food workers, bus drivers, and custodians will get $1,275 and new workers will get $775. The money will be given out in two separate payments throughout the school year.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time. The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair. Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school

BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
BENNINGTON, NE
WOWT

Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Big Red Friday flags benefitting Ronald McDonald House unveiled

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Big Red Friday flag was unveiled at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. This year, the flag is black to honor the black shirts. The 6th annual fundraiser benefits the Ronald McDonald House in Omaha. You can buy the flags on Aug. 26 at any McDonalds location...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Public Schools enrollment fair

Body found near N. 75th & Rainwood road: Tip line (402) 444-6000. The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says they're working to notify the next family member. Residents rescued from roof after north Omaha home catches fire. Updated: 44 minutes ago. Three people were transported to the hospital after a fire...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Robinson Elementary School opening delayed

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools announced Friday evening the decision to delay the opening of Robinson Elementary School from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29. According to LPS, this is out of an abundance of caution, as some officials do not feel that the school will be ready to safely open on Aug. 15. This additional time will be used by the construction team to finish the core areas.
unothegateway.com

Omaha earns All-America City finalist designation

The National Civic League named Omaha as a finalist in this year’s competition, which was held virtually from July 18-22. The All-America City Award recognizes cities across the U.S for their work in the community. The National Civic League was impressed with the challenges that Omaha addresses, which identifies...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Law enforcement recovers computers stolen from Lincoln's new high school

LINCOLN, Neb. — A total of 17 computers were recovered Aug. 7 after being stolen from Lincoln's new high school, according to authorities. Around 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a grass fire near NW 38th and W. Webster streets, according to Lincoln police. Upon arrival, officers located a vehicle...
LINCOLN, NE

