KETV.com
Millard students return to the classroom for the new school year
OMAHA, Neb. — The Millard Public School District is the first to welcome students for the new school year and it was all smiles as kids filed into Wheeler Elementary this morning. It's hard to believe school is already back in session and Matt Cavalli called it exciting, saying,...
KETV.com
Incoming Westside High students' sneak peek at upcoming school year
OMAHA, Neb. — Incoming Westside High School students and their parents got a chance to learn about the upcoming school year Tuesday night. Administrators held two sessions to detail modular scheduling, lunch accounts and traffic flows. Some families say they're nervous about potential COVID-19 impacts and disruptions during the...
KETV.com
Nebraska back-to-school guide: Essential information for your student's return to the classroom
OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska students are heading back to the classroom for another school year. Before your kids return to school, there's a few things you'll probably want to know. KETV NewsWatch 7 has you covered — starting with a list of the Omaha, Lincoln and surrounding areas' first...
How is the national teacher shortage impacting rural school districts in Iowa?
Soon the classrooms at Treynor Community School District will be filled with students eager to start the year. But one thing that's lacking here is a fully staffed teacher workforce.
KETV.com
Papillion police ensure back-to-school safety with speed enforcement
PAPILLION, Neb. — It's hard to believe, but thousands of students are heading back to class this week. KETV caught up with some Millard students as they walked into Wheeler Elementary on Wednesday. And in Papillion, police are patrolling school zones to ensure safety for the new year —...
iheart.com
Westside Community Schools Workers Getting Stipends
(Omaha, NE) -- Most Westside Community Schools staff members are getting stipends in an effort to recruit and retain more workers. Monday night the school board approved $1,575 stipends for returning teachers and $975 dollar stipends for new teachers. Returning food workers, bus drivers, and custodians will get $1,275 and new workers will get $775. The money will be given out in two separate payments throughout the school year.
WOWT
OPS hosts enrollment fair for 2022-2023 school year
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Ready or not, it’s back to school time. The Omaha Public School District is getting the new school year started with a two-week-long enrollment fair. Parent Ashley Collier says it’s exactly what she needs. She can sum up back-to-school time in a few words: “Exciting but hectic,” she said.
News Channel Nebraska
Bennington school district pulls plug on land deal for new high school
BENNINGTON, Neb. (WOWT) - The Bennington school district unanimously rejected a land purchase for a new second high school. The district secured a $2.2 million bond to pay for the 78 acres just north of the closed State Street Landfill as it anticipated asking voters for to consider a bond issue to build the school on the parcel located south of the corner of 132nd Street and Rainwood Road.
WOWT
Omaha parents face months-long waitlists for daycare
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Add finding a daycare with open spots to the list of struggles for new parents. Waitlists for daycares are looking months longer than they were a couple years ago. And it’s more than staffing shortages that are making it hard for new parents to find a spot for their baby.
KETV.com
Teacher stipends approved for Omaha Public Schools, Westside Community Schools
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Public Schools has approved teacher stipends. Full-time employees will get an additional $4,500 this year and next. Part-time workers will get half of that. The Nebraska Department of Education approved the use of school emergency relief funds to pay the stipends. That money is only...
Law enforcement gains access to school cameras in case of an emergency
If there is an emergency like an active shooter situation at Papillion La Vista schools or Bellevue Public Schools, law enforcement can now access their cameras.
