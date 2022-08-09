Read full article on original website
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Raises Minumum Wage for Employees to $16.44
The Oxford Board of Aldermen voted Monday to raise the minimum wage for city employees to $16.44, equalling $1.8 million in salary adjustments. “Workforce challenges continue to affect the city of Oxford just like every other employer, but we are committed to attracting and retaining quality employees,” said Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a video message on social media.
Mom says teacher locked her son in restroom at school
BATESVILLE, Miss. — A Mid-South mother asked for help after she claimed her 4-year-old son was locked inside a school restroom for bad behavior. Tonetta McClain told FOX13 that her son is a Pre-K student at Batesville Elementary School. She said the alleged incident happened Friday, August 5th. “My...
desotocountynews.com
Housing Assistance for Teachers Program available in Mississippi
Several Mississippi school districts are facing the start of the new school year with a shortage of teachers, an recurring issue that continues each year, as districts struggle to get instructors to move, locate, and stay in their districts. In an effort to attract teachers to locate and reside in...
actionnews5.com
MDES announces 2022 Mid-South Area Job Fair
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - If you are looking for a job, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security and others will host Mid-South Area Job Fair on Thursday. The job fair will be on Aug. 11 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Brown Missionary Baptist Church located on 950 Stateline Road East.
panolian.com
Restaurant inspection grades mostly good, one C reported
The Mississippi Department of Health conducted 38 food service inspections in Panola County between July 1 and Aug. 8 with the great majority of the facilities receiving A grades. There were six B grades and one C assigned. Restaurants and other food facilities are required to display their inspection results...
Oxford Eagle
State issues four Lafayette County businesses medical cannabis licenses
Mississippi has issued four businesses in Lafayette County a license to dispense medical cannabis. On Aug. 5, the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Program released a list of licensed medical cannabis businesses in the state. Mississippi officially has 107 licensed medical cannabis establishments. Of the 107, 93 are dispensaries. Within Lafayette County,...
hottytoddy.com
Oxford Community Celebrates Life of Beloved Middle School Teacher
This week, the Oxford community celebrates the life of a beloved teacher, colleague, friend and neighbor, Ellen Douglas. After a nearly five-year battle with stage IV breast cancer, the well-loved and respected teacher passed away on Friday. Public visitation will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. tonight at Waller...
wcbi.com
Over $1 million coming to Tupelo to eliminate traffic issue
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – $1.4 million of Federal money is coming to Tupelo to tackle a decades-old traffic issue. The grant money is part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity or RAISE, program. It’s going towards rail improvements in the All-America City. The projects include...
Oxford Eagle
OHS student attends National Youth Leadership Forum on medicine in Los Angeles
Oxford High School student, Riley Tkach, was nominated to attend the National Youth Leadership Forum on Medicine in Los Angeles, California, where he participated in hands-on medical simulations. Tkach traveled independently to Los Angeles and spent 10 days in lectures and labs on the campus of UCLA. Tkach was nominated...
Daily Mississippian
State argues Jay Lee was strangled to death by Timothy Herrington
Sheldon Timothy Herrington Jr., who has been charged with the murder of University of Mississippi student Jimmie “Jay” Lee, was refused bond by Lafayette County Circuit Court Judge Gray Tollison at his hearing on Tuesday, Aug. 9. Tollison denied Herrington bond on the grounds that the evidence presented...
Oxford Eagle
Oxford increases full time employee salary budget by more than $1.8 million
The Oxford Board of Aldermen approved salary adjustments for full-time city employees totaling more than $1.8 million. This salary increase for Fiscal Year 2022-2023 comes after months of budget meetings and discussions. Aldermen committed to discussing salaries in closed, executive meetings before announcing their final decision. “At the beginning of...
After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe
Eleven LGBTQ students, faculty and alumni told Mississippi Today they now fear for the community’s safety in Oxford, a town known for being more inclusive than most in Mississippi. Many also worry that Lee’s killing will lead community members, seeking safety from violence and harassment, to conceal their sexuality or gender identity. The post After Ole Miss student’s killing, many LGBTQ students no longer feel safe appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Moving company owner wanted in Oxford
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A man is facing an embezzlement charge and another man is on the run after an investigation into a moving company in Oxford, Mississippi. After a lengthy Oxford Police investigation into Spyder Moving Services, 54-year-old Charles Joiner was charged Friday with accessory to embezzlement under contract. Joiner was taken into custody at […]
Oxford moving company under investigation; two men accused of embezzlement
OXFORD, Miss. — The case against an Oxford, Mississippi, moving company accused of stealing customers’ items could soon go federal, according to Oxford police. Spyder Moving Services is at the center of the investigation after allegedly taking over 30 people’s property for a ride. One man who...
Student’s alleged dress code violation leads to tussle with school security
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Cellphone video caught a Memphis-Shelby County Schools student and security guards tussling on the ground. Many who have seen the video question if it was a case of excessive force. FOX13 spoke with the Southwind High School student at the center of this now-viral video. His...
Woman charged with burglary and destruction of Mississippi church
A Mississippi woman was arrested on charges of burglary and destruction of a church. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted about the arrest on Facebook:. “On August 9th, 2022 The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist the Farmington Police Department on a Burglary of Farmington Baptist Church. Alcorn County Investigators and Farmington Police were quickly able to identify a suspect,” the post said. “Officers then responded to CR 187 and made an arrest of Amy L Schneider (Mcdonald) 36, of CR 187 Corinth. Schneider has been charged with Burglary and Destruction of a Church. She is being held in the Alcorn County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.”
desotocountynews.com
New Trophy Blue Catfish record set
Christopher Halley of Brookhaven has claimed the new Mississippi state record for catching the new State Trophy Record Blue Catfish. The giant fish weighed 104 pounds and was caught in the Mississippi River near Natchez on a trotline. The fish broke the previous state trophy record Blue Catfish caught by...
fox17.com
Mississippi woman charged with defrauding TennCare of $50k in fees and services
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman living in Horn Lake, Mississippi is charged with TennCare fraud and theft of property across the Tennessee state line in Memphis. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) announced the arrest of 60-year-old Starlotte Smith on Tuesday.
wtva.com
Tupelo pedestrian dies almost a week after collision
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A pedestrian died almost a week after being struck by a vehicle in Lee County. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green identified the victim as Kevon Page, 21, of Tupelo. She said Page was walking along Highway 371 on Aug. 4 when the incident happened. The coroner...
3 accused of helping Mississippi inmates escape from jail
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Alcorn County deputies said three people were arrested for helping four inmates escape from the Alcorn County Jail. Investigators said 29-year-old Ana Ruiz, 25-year-old Yira Sauceda and 21-year-old Elias Jimenez were charged with felony aiding of jail escape. According to authorities, Ruiz and Sauceda were arrested on Friday, Agust 5 […]
