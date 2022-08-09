Read full article on original website
Eugenia Holmes
1d ago
Kyle was open carrying the difference is these guys had guns in the car nor secured in the trunk and no concealed carry licenses
TrumpWasVotedOutSoVote
1d ago
Rural Michigan Party, Wouldn't the rural resident's be observing their 2nd amendment rights. It's fine in Detroit, Rurals to protect themselves in Detroit, But, Detroit can't be prepared in rural Michigan. Double Standards.
The Storm
1d ago
They said it’s a rural area. People had guns and nobody got shot. 😂😂😂 That’s the difference between rural America and the Democratic cities.
Michigan Man Hits Girl With Rock After Seeing Ex In Truck With New Man
He is now facing multiple charges.
abc12.com
Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life
OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life. A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the...
Gruesome Northern Michigan Murder – Hunters Chopped Up and Fed to Pigs
Northern Michigan was rocked in 1985 when two hunters went missing and were discovered having been mutilated and fed to hogs. Two men from St. Clair Shores were on their way to their family's hunting cabin across the state in White Cloud. Brian Ognjan and David Tyll, both 27 years...
WNEM
Sheriff: Swans found decapitated in Lake Fenton case done, prosecutor will decide if to issue charges
LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced Wednesday their investigation of three swans found decapitated over the weekend has ended. The sheriff said Genesee county Prosecutor David Leyton will review the case. Deputies found the swans on Saturday at about 2 p.m. between Rocky Point and...
WNEM
Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
U.P. man found guilty of poaching multiple 8-point deer ordered to pay $18K in restitution
An Upper Peninsula suspect was recently found guilty of poaching three eight-point bucks and ordered to pay $18,000 in restitution, officials said. Conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recently testified at a jury trial related to the 2020 case, according to a news release from the DNR.
Saginaw teen gets juvenile probation for role in man’s 2020 fatal shooting at parking lot party
SAGINAW, MI — Rather than joining his older brother and codefendant in prison for his role in the shooting death of a Saginaw man in the spring of 2020, a teen is to get a second chance by being a ward of the state. Enaris D. Hoskins, 17, on...
MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No License
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM
Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1. The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police take over investigation into disappearance of Lenawee County woman Dee Warner
TIPTON, Mich. – Michigan State Police are taking over the investigation into the disappearance of Dee Warner, a Lenawee County woman who went missing more than 15 months ago. Warner, then 52, was last seen April 24 or 25, 2021, at her home on Mugner Road in Tipton, according...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia
MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
fox2detroit.com
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
fox2detroit.com
GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody
LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
NBC Miami
Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff
An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
Detroit News
State police takes over search for Lenawee Co. woman missing 1+ year
Michigan State Police will take over the search to find a Lenawee County woman who has been missing since April 2021, officials said. The investigation into Dee Ann Warner's disappearance will be led by the state agency at the request of the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office. Anyone with information about...
Deputies: Driver ‘intentionally’ hit, killed pedestrian
A driver near Kalamazoo intentionally hit a pedestrian on Tuesday, killing her, deputies say.
Convicted rapist of 7-year-old appeals Ohio prison sentence
See an earlier report above from when the jury reached its verdict in the Charles Castle case. KENTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Hardin County man sentenced to prison for raping a 7-year-old is appealing his case. Charles Eugene Castle, 57, filed an appeal with the Hardin County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday in hopes that […]
Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters
SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
Meijer cashier attacked by woman following argument over checkout line
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI -- Police say a 55-year-old cashier at the Meijer located on Market Place Circle was attacked earlier this month by a customer who was upset. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the suspect and the cashier had a disagreement around 6 p.m. on Aug. 1 after the cashier informed the woman she had too many items for the self-checkout line.
