Tuscola County, MI

Eugenia Holmes
1d ago

Kyle was open carrying the difference is these guys had guns in the car nor secured in the trunk and no concealed carry licenses

TrumpWasVotedOutSoVote
1d ago

Rural Michigan Party, Wouldn't the rural resident's be observing their 2nd amendment rights. It's fine in Detroit, Rurals to protect themselves in Detroit, But, Detroit can't be prepared in rural Michigan. Double Standards.

The Storm
1d ago

They said it’s a rural area. People had guns and nobody got shot. 😂😂😂 That’s the difference between rural America and the Democratic cities.

abc12.com

Owosso man says police shooting gave him a new mission in life

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - Ricky Potter has suffered from mental health issues since he was a teenager, but he says being shot and surviving has brought him clarity and a new mission in life. A Michigan State Police trooper shot Potter, who allegedly was armed with a gun, outside the...
WNEM

Saginaw police asking for help identifying larceny suspect

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Police Department is asking for help identifying a larceny suspect accused of stealing two bikes from a bike rack near their building where patrol vehicles are parked. On Aug. 2, at about 9:18 p.m., a man walked into the parking area inside police walls...
CBS Detroit

MSP: Suspect Found Driving With Gun, Drugs & No License

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police troopers conducted a traffic stop and made an arrest in Southgate after they discovered the driver had no valid license and was driving with a gun and drugs inside the vehicle. On Aug. 9, troopers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle leaving Motel 6 near I-75 Freeway and Northline Road while they were patrolling in the city of Southgate. Police say the driver did not have a valid Michigan driver’s license and was arrested for operating without a license. After searching the vehicle, troopers found a loaded pistol under the driver’s seat. In addition to this, they found about seven grams of cocaine. According to police, the suspect was lodged at the Detroit Detention Center, pending review by the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WNEM

Flint Police seize 3 kilograms of fentanyl, arrest 3 suspects

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Three suspects are in custody after the Flint Police Department’s Special Investigating Unit seized 3 kilograms of fentanyl during an operation on July 1. The suspects were taken into custody after authorities executed search warrants. The 3 kilograms have a street value of $500,000, according...
WILX-TV

Michigan State Police seek missing UP woman with dementia

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for Linda Golden, a 77-year-old woman who went missing in Alger County. According to authorities, Golden is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and suffers from dementia. She was last seen Aug. 3. Police believe she might be driving a gold-colored 2006...
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant shutdown after employee fight leaves 1 dead; suspect in custody

LAKE ORION, Mich. (FOX 2) - An altercation at General Motors' auto manufacturing plant in Lake Orion closed down the facility after a 49-year-old man died during an assault. The Lake Orion Assembly Plant will remain shut down Thursday after the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said two men employed with a cleaning service contracted at the facility got into a fight around 1:37 a.m.
NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
fox2detroit.com

Suspect from Macomb County in custody after Detroit mass shooting

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody after a mass shooting over the weekend in Detroit. Police said the male from Macomb County was arrested in connection with the shooting at a drug house Saturday morning, thanks to a collaborative investigation. Two people were killed and three injured...
The Saginaw News

Saginaw police looking for man who stole 2 bicycles from department headquarters

SAGINAW, MI — Police in Saginaw are asking the public’s help in identifying the person who stole two bicycles off the department’s property. About 9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 2, a male walked into the walled parking area of the department at 612 Federal Ave. and stole a bike that was on a rack. The man pedaled away on it, before returning a few minutes later and stealing a second bike.
