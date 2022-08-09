ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, ME

Ellsworth American

Maine State Police log week of August 11

MACHIAS — The Maine State Police charged three people with offenses involving substances during the past week. Police arrested an allegedly impaired motorist after investigating a motor vehicle accident in Robbinston Aug. 3. Trooper Kim Sawyer charged Robert Poole II, 40, of Calais with operating a motor vehicle while...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat

An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Silver Alert over for missing Portland boy

PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say Geraldo Mbacu has been found safely. Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Portland. Twelve-year-old Geraldo Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at his home on Cumberland Street. Police say he has...
PORTLAND, ME
wgan.com

Police arrest Unity man following standoff

The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
State
Maine State
City
Augusta, ME
Roseburg, OR
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Roseburg, OR
Augusta, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
WMTW

Man sentenced to 8.5 years in Maine killing

BANGOR, Maine — A New York man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for killing another man in Bangor in 2020. Khalid Harris, 29, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris had been charged with murder and admitted that prosecutors could prove he killed Adams.
BANGOR, ME
kptv.com

Teen, 20-year-old cousins missing from Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith and her 15-year-old cousin, Charlize Gibson. Police said Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, and that Smith and Gibson may be together. Smith was last seen leaving her residence...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
foxbangor.com

Love makes history in Maine A.G.'s office

AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in NH triple-homicide case

A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
NORTHFIELD, NH
kezi.com

North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit

NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a...
NORTH BEND, OR
Kool AM

Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson

According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
KDRV

Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore

SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
HERMISTON, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT

Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

Suspect still at large after multi-agency search

NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
NOTI, OR

