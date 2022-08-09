Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Looking for something to do this weekend in Maine?The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Ellsworth American
Maine State Police log week of August 11
MACHIAS — The Maine State Police charged three people with offenses involving substances during the past week. Police arrested an allegedly impaired motorist after investigating a motor vehicle accident in Robbinston Aug. 3. Trooper Kim Sawyer charged Robert Poole II, 40, of Calais with operating a motor vehicle while...
Maine Man Missing in Bangor is No Longer Wearing an Orange Hat
An orange hat that turned up in a Bangor neighborhood belongs to Graham Lacher, who's been missing for nine weeks. The hat was discovered inside the treeline, off Juniper and Dartmouth Streets in Bangor. Juniper is just off Howard Street, near Stillwater Avenue. What exactly the discovery means about Lacher's well-being is not clear. Did he take the hat off, to make himself harder to spot? Or did he lose it in his travels?
WMTW
Silver Alert over for missing Portland boy
PORTLAND, Maine — UPDATE: Maine State Police say Geraldo Mbacu has been found safely. Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 12-year-old boy from Portland. Twelve-year-old Geraldo Mbacu was last seen around 10 a.m. Monday at his home on Cumberland Street. Police say he has...
wgan.com
Police arrest Unity man following standoff
The Maine State Police Tactical Team was called in to respond to a standoff in Waldo County. Waldo County Chief Deputy Jason Trundy says dispatchers received a report of a domestic disturbance from a residence on Morse Road in Montville. The call came in around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Trundy says...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wgan.com
Maine man charged with interstate stalking for alleged threats against 8-year-old
A school bus driver from Eliot accused of threatening a child was taken into custody on Friday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 39-year-old Michael Chick was assigned to a bus route in Greenland, New Hampshire. He allegedly threatened a child and their family and traveled from Maine to New Hampshire to make the threats.
WMTW
Man sentenced to 8.5 years in Maine killing
BANGOR, Maine — A New York man will spend eight and a half years behind bars for killing another man in Bangor in 2020. Khalid Harris, 29, of the Bronx, pleaded guilty on Monday to manslaughter in the shooting death of 28-year-old Syies Adams, also of New York. Harris had been charged with murder and admitted that prosecutors could prove he killed Adams.
kptv.com
Teen, 20-year-old cousins missing from Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 20-year-old Delmagene “Dallas” Elvira Smith and her 15-year-old cousin, Charlize Gibson. Police said Smith was reported missing on Wednesday, and that Smith and Gibson may be together. Smith was last seen leaving her residence...
foxbangor.com
Love makes history in Maine A.G.’s office
AUGUSTA–The new chief of the criminal investigation division at the Attorney General’s Office in Augusta is a Maine native. Anna Love of Belgrade was sworn into the position last week and it’s a role she’s been working towards for years. Anna Love is no stranger to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMTW
Investigators conducting new search for physical evidence in NH triple-homicide case
A new search is being conducted Wednesday in connection with the killings of a mother and her two young children in Northfield. The search in the area of Interstate 93 between Exits 17 and 20 in Concord, Canterbury and Tilton is for physical evidence in connection with the investigation into the shooting deaths of Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1.
Appeals court rules Oregon Gov. Brown can transfer commutation power
The Oregon Court of Appeals sided with Gov. Kate Brown Wednesday regarding her legal right to "transfer" her commutation power to the parole board.
Oregon utility worker’s sharp hearing leads police to missing newborn
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newborn boy reported missing from a Portland area hospital earlier this week was located safe on Thursday, officials with the Oregon Department of Human Services confirmed. Kanon Zee went missing from the medical facility on Monday, along with his mother, Kara Zee, and father, Jonathan...
kezi.com
North Bend police dog finds burglary suspect in storage unit
NORTH BEND, Ore. -- A man who allegedly broke through drywall and hid in a storage unit attic was apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit Wednesday morning, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said. The CCSO says deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maine Man Arrested & Charged With Murdering His Stepson
According to WGME 13, a Maine man has been taken into custody and charged in the death of his stepson. WGME is reporting that police responded to a residence on Intervale Avenue in the small Maine town of Mexico. Police responded to the address just before 1 in the afternoon on Saturday after reports of gunfire.
KDRV
Missing child advisory issued for Davin Moore
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Human Services (ODHS) is asking for public help finding a boy who could be in danger. ODHS Child Welfare Division wants to find 14-year-old Davin Moore. It says he's a child in foster care who went missing from Hermiston, Oregon on August 5 and "is believed to be in danger."
Maine TV Reporter Jennifer Long Announces She’s Leaving WGME and ‘Incredibly Sad’
Working in Maine media is interesting, especially since it's such a huge contrast to working in New Hampshire. In New Hampshire, there's really only one option for local news on TV throughout the entirety of the Granite State, with WMUR being the sole option. But it's different in Maine -- there are so many different options between WGME, NEWS CENTER Maine, and WMTW.
kezi.com
Douglas County deputies searching for missing woman and her cousin
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Delmagene Elvira Smith, 20, also known as “Dallas.”. The DCSO says Smith was last seen leaving her residence in the evening of August 7. Officials say her vehicle was found abandoned on Cow Creek Road on August 8. Deputies add that Smith could be with her cousin, Charlize Gibson, 15, who is the subject of a runaway juvenile case with the Roseburg Police Department.
WMTW
New England police: $11,000 worth of over-the-counter medicine found in shoplifter's SUV
A man is facing charges after North Attleboro police say he stole several thousand dollars' worth of over-the-counter drugs in his vehicle. Namor Clarke, 30, of New York City, was taken into custody after a theft Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy, according to the Sun Chronicle. Officers said they found...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER REPORTED ASSAULT INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man after a reported assault incident early Saturday. An RPD report said shortly after 12:00 a.m. the suspect and the victim were involved in a physical altercation that started at the duck pond and ended up in the parking lot of Fred Meyer on Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The 26-year old allegedly swung a machete at the victim which severed a finger, before running from the scene.
ijpr.org
Thu 9 AM | 1986 Southern Oregon murdered covered in new book
The story of a Josephine County man's murder in 1986 reads likely something out of a True Crime novel. But Don Wier's death was not fiction, and it is told in a recent book by Leslie Ghiglieri, The Decision to Kill. Ghighlieri, who spent years working in law enforcement, was...
kezi.com
Suspect still at large after multi-agency search
NOTI, Ore. -- A suspect remains unapprehended after several law enforcement agencies carried out a search on Highway 126 West on Monday morning. According to the Oregon State Police, a trooper attempted to stop a red Suzuki Aerio for speeding and reckless driving on Highway 126 West near Noti Lane at about 8:40 a.m. on August 8. OSP says the driver, who remains unidentified, stopped the car, got out and ran away on foot. Officials say OSP troopers and personnel from several other law enforcement agencies carried out an exhaustive search of the area that included police dog units from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, but were unable to locate the suspect.
Comments / 0