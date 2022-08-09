ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
TODAY.com

10 books to read this summer, according to bestselling author Harlan Coben

CBS News

From the archive: David McCullough on the life of patriot John Adams

Pulitzer Prize-winning historian David McCullough died August 8, 2022 at age 89. In this "Sunday Morning" interview, originally broadcast on July 1, 2001, he discusses his biography of an overlooked Founding Father:. In the cool grandeur of the National Archives in Washington, where the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution...
CBS News

Here Comes the Sun: Actress Sandy Duncan and the modern library

Mo Rocca sits down with actress, singer and dancer Sandy Duncan to discuss her career and how she recovered after losing eyesight in her left eye. Also, how modern libraries are becoming social hubs full of activities and technology. “Here Comes The Sun” is a closer look at some of the people, places and things we bring you every week on “CBS Sunday Morning.”
Deadline

‘Descendant’ Review: Searching For The Clotilda, The Last Known Slave Ship

Click here to read the full article. African American history often gets buried in the bowels of the past. I am always embarrassed when I learn about moments from Black history that I feel I should already know. The subject of Margaret Brown’s documentary Descendant is the slave ship Clotilda, found off the coast of Plateau, Alabama (labeled Africatown). Having premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, then screened at SXSW, it is the first film to open the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival. Descendant is also produced by Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground. The documentary  follows the living descendants...
CBS News

