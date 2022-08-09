ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Placid, NY

Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower

The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
LYON MOUNTAIN, NY
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to auction student-built tiny house

SARANAC LAKE – Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake. Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels. Building Trades program. Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and...
SARANAC LAKE, NY
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Lake Placid, NY
Lake George, NY
Inlet, NY
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022

This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
LAKE PLACID, NY
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer

Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
Possible Drowning under investigation

Warren County crews were on Friends Lake today, after a call came in around 2:09 PM about a man under water. Shortly after, 6PM, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau informed Newschannel 13 that their efforts switched from rescue mode to recovery. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing...
WARREN COUNTY, NY

