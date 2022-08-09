Read full article on original website
Related
newyorkalmanack.com
Recreation Highlight: Lyon Mountain Fire Tower
The mining started in the 1860s and continued until 1967. It produced some of the purest iron ore in the world, and some of that ore was even used to build the Golden Gate Bridge. At 3,830 feet, Lyon Mountain has a large open summit scattered with beautiful spruce trees....
adirondackalmanack.com
Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES to auction student-built tiny house
SARANAC LAKE – Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES is selling a tiny house built by students at Adirondack Educational Center in Saranac Lake. Students in the Building Trades program at AEC spent the 2021-2022 school year constructing the compact, space-efficient house on wheels. Building Trades program. Led by teacher Clarence Brockway and...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Weights Stacked After Day 1 Weigh-in on Lake Champlain
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. – As expected, plenty of big bass showed up to the weigh-in on Day 1 of the Toyota Series Presented by A.R.E. event on Lake Champlain. The pros weighed 13 bags over 20 pounds, and dozens more stacked up limits over 18 pounds. Check out which anglers got off to a good start at another tournament on Champlain that could be decided by ounces.
newyorkupstate.com
Rangers fight to contain wildfire in Adirondacks, drown out another that destroyed a lean-to
A wildfire has been smoldering on five to six acres of North Hudson forest land for three days, reported the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). The fire is not a threat to the public or any buildings but is “currently not fully contained,” according to a Wednesday morning DEC press release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 12 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Lake Placid 2022
This charming small town and a pristine large sprawling lake located in the Adirondack Mountains in northern New York is famous for its stunning beauty, for hosting the Winter Olympic Games twice and for being a hub for snow sports and other outdoor pursuits. Lake Placid offers a peaceful mountain...
mychamplainvalley.com
Plattsburgh community welcomes home child battling brain cancer
Plattsburgh, NY — A nine-year-old Plattsburgh boy is back home after spending the last seven weeks in a Memphis hospital. Damian Sloan who suffers with brain cancer had quite the welcome home, with over 175 motorcyclists teaming up to bring him home and help out his family. Sloan arrived...
A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning
A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
mymalonetelegram.com
Franklin County Fair opens with sweet treats and busy midway
MALONE — The Franklin County Fairgrounds drew a crowd to the village Friday and Saturday for the fair’s opening days. Admission was free both days. People packed the midway enjoying fair food and amusement rides in the weekend heat.
IN THIS ARTICLE
47-year-old man killed in accident at Adirondack town trash transfer station
Long Lake, N.Y. — A 47-year-old man died Monday when he was pinned between a loading container and trash compactor at a town trash transfer station in the Adirondacks, troopers said. At 9:37 a.m. officers arrived at the Long Lake Transfer Station at 8180 State Route 28 North, according...
WCAX
Death at Burlington’s Rock Point likely suicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police now say the person who died at Burlington’s Rock Point over the weekend likely died by suicide. Police say the man fell 60 to 80 feet from the Rock Point cliffs on Saturday afternoon. A nearby boater tried to save him.
WNYT
Possible Drowning under investigation
Warren County crews were on Friends Lake today, after a call came in around 2:09 PM about a man under water. Shortly after, 6PM, Warren County Undersheriff Terry Comeau informed Newschannel 13 that their efforts switched from rescue mode to recovery. At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing...
Man cuts ‘swath of destruction’ through South End
Police say the number of 911 calls related to the rampage overwhelmed the emergency call center shortly after 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Comments / 0