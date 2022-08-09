Read full article on original website
Milk District seeking local artists to design sculpture for new Orlando pocket park
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The Milk District is looking to spruce up the new pocket park in development near downtown Orlando with a sculpture, and city officials are looking for submissions from local artists. The public art installation would live in the Primrose Pocket Park at the corner of...
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Mexican Restaurants in Orlando, FL
Mexican food is among the best cuisines worldwide. The Mexican ingredients and flavors have dominated every corner of America with their varied and vibrant tastes. Tacos and enchiladas may seem like a common food in the US today, but that isn’t always the case. America has always loved Mexican cuisine for several years.
jupitermag.com
Travel Deals for Florida Residents
For Floridians, the fun doesn’t stop when summer ends. Our pristine oceans, natural wonders, quaint towns, and warm climes set the scene for vacation all year ‘round. Resorts from The Keys to Apalachicola are treating Florida residents to staycation deals throughout summer (and year’s end). Read on to start planning your getaway:
fox35orlando.com
Paint in the dark at this art lounge in Winter Park
Looking for something fun to do in Orlando? An art studio in Winter Park lets you make different types of art, including fluid paintings and one-of-a-kind black light paint.
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
click orlando
Space Collectible Show and Sale returning to Cape Canaveral
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – As home of the Kennedy Space Center, Cape Canaveral can look to promote space history and knowledge. Each year, the U.S. Space Force and Historical Foundation ensures this by hosting a free event each year, the Space Collectible Show and Sale. [TRENDING: Enter daily to...
click orlando
📼 From the vault: Justin Warmoth stuffs cat in backpack for first day of school
ORLANDO, Fla. – The first day of school can be stressful, but man does News 6 anchor Justin Warmoth take the cake when it comes to first-day-of-school adventures. Justin shared some old footage from his first day of second grade. The first clip shows him and brother, Tyler, boarding the school bus in 1997. Of course, dad, Greg Warmoth had to capture the milestone on camera. While Justin and Tyler appear excited to go to school, their younger brother, Logan, was not happy at all. He’s seen crying and attempting to run toward the bus to be with his brothers.
Where to see a Colorful, Nearly-Threatened Painted Bunting in Florida
It's easy to see why painted buntings are among the most popular birds for bird watchers. They're arguably beautifully colored, and their shrinking numbers mean that, in some places, they are increasingly rare. But sometimes, you can see and enjoy them in Florida. They have a sweet song and are a member of the cardinalidae or cardinal family. In some cases, you can even attract them to backyard feeders.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: New coffee shop now open in Winter Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Look what I just noticed. Now...
‘Coolest breakfast restaurant in America’: Iconic De Leon Springs eatery to close after 61 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Central Florida gem is closing up shop after 61 years. The Old Spanish Sugar Mill in De Leon Springs recently announced it will shutter permanently in September. The beloved breakfast spot is best known for its take on all-you-can-eat pancakes — guests get to...
Publix opens another new grocery store location in Florida
Publix just opened another grocery store location in Florida last week. Read on to get all the details. Publix is a popular grocery store chain with over 1,271 supermarket locations across the Southeastern United States, according to Fortune.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another brand new location in Florida, and local customers are already giving it the thumbs up. Earlier this week, the popular restaurant chain, Slim Chickens, opened a new location in Callaway, Florida.
orlandoweekly.com
DeLand's Old Spanish Sugar Mill will continue to operate under new vendor
Earlier this week, the team behind De Leon Springs' Old Spanish Sugar Mill announced that they would be closing. In a Facebook post, the company behind the famous make-your-own pancakes said that they lost their bid to continue to run the concession after 61 years. The owners announced that they would close in early September.
click orlando
Woman drives into swimming pool at Florida country club
LAKELAND, Fla. – A woman crashed into a swimming pool Thursday at a Central Florida country club, but no one was injured. The splash-crash happened at Sandpipers Golf & Country Club in Lakeland. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Police said the woman accidentally hit the...
wild941.com
Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach
A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?
The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
ocala-news.com
Several Marion County residents weigh in on local grocery stores
Several more residents wrote in to share their thoughts on Ocala/Marion County’s grocery shopping options. “I live in Oak Run. There are three Publix supermarkets within an 8-mile radius of my home. There’s also a Walmart Super Center within two miles, a Winn-Dixie within 5 miles in Marion Oaks, and now I understand that Bravo is taking over the spot where the Sav-Mart on 200 was located. What’s with the Ocala city planners? Have they no sense of planning or imagination? If you drive through other areas of Ocala, including Silver Springs Boulevard, you’d be hard pressed to find a supermarket, or grocery store for that matter, but there sure are an awful lot of gas stations and car washes,” says Ocala resident Carol Shalaew.
WCJB
Horse Capital TV highlights Farm Tours of Ocala tour of horse country
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Farm Tours of Ocala is providing an insider tour of horse country. In this week’s Horse Capital TV, hear how participants are learning about different breeds and history. Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
travellemming.com
21 Best Things to Do in Disney Springs (in 2022)
There are enough activities and restaurants that you could spend a full day exploring the best things to do in Disney Springs, but most families spend a half day there. Disney Springs, previously known as Downtown Disney, is a dining and entertainment complex at Walt Disney World. As an Orlando...
click orlando
Sumter County church works to bring smiles to thousands of children around the world this holiday season
WILDWOOD, Fla. – For some volunteers in The Villages, the best part of the day is visiting the Filler Factory at Live Oaks Community Church Southern Campus. The Filler Factory is what they call their set-up for filling shoe boxes to send off to Operation Christmas Child. It’s a program the church takes part in with Samaritan’s Purse. This week, they’re expecting about 200 volunteers to help get those shoe boxes ready ahead of the holiday season.
