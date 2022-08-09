ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
candgnews.com

Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary

TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
TROY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sterling Heights, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Sterling Heights, MI
Sterling Heights, MI
Elections
WILX-TV

New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Security guard added to Oxford schools lawsuit, judge rules

An Oakland County Circuit Court judge granted a request Wednesday on behalf of parents suing the Oxford Community Schools to add new allegations that an armed security guard at the high school could have prevented at least one student's death during the November mass shooting. Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Fraud#Absentee Voter#Election Security#Politics Local#Sterling Heights Council#Ag#Clerk#The Bureau Of Elections#Boe
The Detroit Free Press

Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County

Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River

Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
WIXOM, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
candgnews.com

Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison

SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
CBS Detroit

Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
candgnews.com

Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
ROSEVILLE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy