The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Michigan city council candidate charged with election fraud
Manni was arraigned on Aug. 5.
AG: Unsuccessful Sterling Heights Council candidate charged with felonies related to election fraud
A 27-year-old former candidate for Sterling Heights City Council is facing a slew of charges after authorities say he forged signatures on absentee ballot applications.
MetroTimes
Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud
A former Sterling Heights City Council candidate who was elected last week to serve as a Republican precinct delegate has been charged with election fraud for allegedly forging signatures on absentee ballot applications, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Tuesday. Paul Manni, 27, lost the November 2021 election for one...
candgnews.com
Troy residents have made their voices heard in the primary
TROY — Tudor Dixon emerged as the presumed winner of the Aug. 2 race for a Republican gubernatorial nominee. At press time, according to Michigan’s elections website, Dixon won with 40.57%, which means she’ll vie against incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November. Dixon was followed by...
Detroit News
Michigan Republican Party takes sides in fight for control of Macomb County GOP
A bitter, months-long fight for control of the Republican Party in Macomb County is poised to produce competing county conventions Thursday after a county judge and Michigan GOP leaders disagreed on who is the rightful local party chairman. Less than three months before the November election, the battle is playing...
WILX-TV
New motion filed in Michigan abortion injunction case
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer filed a motion Wednesday with the Oakland County Circuit Court against enforcing the 1931 abortion ban. Background: Judge grants temporary restraining order against Michigan’s 1931 abortion law. On April 7, Whitmer filed the lawsuit to determine if abortion rights are constitutionally protected...
Detroit News
Security guard added to Oxford schools lawsuit, judge rules
An Oakland County Circuit Court judge granted a request Wednesday on behalf of parents suing the Oxford Community Schools to add new allegations that an armed security guard at the high school could have prevented at least one student's death during the November mass shooting. Judge Rae Lee Chabot approved...
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to...
UpNorthLive.com
Judge says attorney can add Oxford High School security officer as a defendant
PONTIAC, Mich. - A judge in Oakland County Circuit Court says an attorney representing families can add an Oxford High School security officer as a defendant in a lawsuit. Judge Rae Lee Chabot granted attorney Ven Johnson's motion to amend his lawsuit and add what he says was an armed security officer as one of the defendants.
Countywide transit millage moves closer to reality in Oakland County
Transit advocates could be about to get their wish in Oakland County. County commissioners are scheduled to decide at their Wednesday board meeting on whether to put a 10-year countywide transit millage on the Nov. 8 ballot. If the board moves the measure forward as expected, voters would choose whether or not to end a patchwork approach to public transportation in metro Detroit’s second most populous county.
State regulators: Company overrode alarms 460 times as chemical flowed toward Huron River
Tribar Manufacturing, the Wixom automotive supplier responsible for a release of potentially cancer-causing hexavalent chromium into the Huron River late last month, apparently overrode alarms 460 times on July 29, as a large tank containing the chemical was drained into the city of Wixom's wastewater treatment system, state regulators allege in violation notices issued to the company. ...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How feds say disgraced Oakland County businessman used fake name to scam investors, fund his hobbies
OAKLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A disgraced Oakland County businessman used a fake name to scam Israeli investors out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in order to fund hobbies such as fantasy football, video games, and more, officials said. A criminal complaint was filed Thursday (Aug. 4) against Sean...
deadlinedetroit.com
Indian-American Shri Thanedar Talks About Michigan's Lack of Black Representation in Congress
With U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence stepping down, Detroit's 13th Congressional District seemed like the best shot this year for Michigan to have a Black representative in Washington. But wealthy businessman Shri Thanedar, an Indian American, ran against eight Black candidates, who split the vote, allowing him to glide to victory...
deadlinedetroit.com
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
candgnews.com
Former Macomb County priest sentenced to prison
SHELBY TOWNSHIP — A former Macomb County priest was sentenced to prison July 26 on two of three counts that charged him with sexually assaulting a teenage parishioner in the 1980s. Neil Kalina, 67, was convicted by a jury in June, following a four-day trial in Macomb County Circuit...
Davontae Sanford, Who Was Exonerated Of 4 Killings, Offers Free Gas In Detroit
DETROIT (AP) — Drivers lined up early Tuesday to get free gas in Detroit from a man who spent eight years in prison before he was cleared of four killings. Davontae Sanford limited the $25,000 offer to women and older men. “The city had my back, so it’s only right I give back to the city and I give back to the most vulnerable,” Sanford told WJBK-TV. The Detroit City Council in March agreed to pay $7.5 million to settle Sanford’s claim that police had violated his rights. Sanford was 15 when he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the fatal shootings of four people in 2007. He later insisted he was innocent and took a plea deal only because he felt helpless and poorly represented by a lawyer. The case took a strange turn when a hit man, Vincent Smothers, stepped forward and said he was responsible for the killings, not Sanford. In 2016, the convictions were dropped at the request of Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who cited police misconduct, not Smothers’ confession. Smothers has never been charged in the Runyon Street homicides. He is prison for eight other killings. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox2detroit.com
Police seek missing Grosse Pointe Park man known to frequent Detroit
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking for a Grosse Pointe Park man who has been missing for more than two weeks. Joshua Lee Webber, 32, was last seen at a home on Maryland near Jefferson the week of July 17. Webber is known to frequent the...
Whitmore Lake gym owner charged with accosting a child for immoral purposes
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI – A Whitmore Lake gym owner faces a felony involving a girl who worked at his gym. Jermain Martinez, 42, was arraigned on one felony count of accosting a minor for immoral purposes, Aug. 2, court records show. It is unclear exactly what Martinez is accused...
candgnews.com
Man pleads to reduced charges for 2019 Dooley’s shooting in Roseville
ROSEVILLE — A man facing charges including second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing another man at Dooley’s Tavern in 2019 pleaded no contest to reduced charges in Macomb County Circuit Court Aug. 9. Nolan Baca, 24, is facing sentencing next month on the reduced charges for allegedly...
Grosse Pointe Farms police throw man having medical emergency to the ground
Driver having medical emergency yanked from truck by officer, thrown to the ground, then charged with interfering with police
