A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. Arcadia Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, on reports of a man armed with a gun and were approaching a residence in the area when the suspect fired at them, according to the APD.

ARCADIA, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO