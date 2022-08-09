Read full article on original website
2 suspects, ages 20 and 17, charged in fatal shooting of off-duty Monterey Park police officer
L.A. District Attorney George Gascón said Officer Gardiel Solorio was shot and killed during what appears to have been an attempted robbery.
Arcadia police officer, 2 others shot by suspect who barricaded himself for hours inside home
A police officer and two other people were shot by a man who barricaded himself inside an Arcadia home for several hours Wednesday.
mynewsla.com
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Suspect Barricaded
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and authorities were attempting to negotiate a surrender with the barricaded shooter. Arcadia Police Department officers were called to the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, on reports of a man armed with a gun and were approaching a residence in the area when the suspect fired at them, according to the APD.
Bakersfield Channel
Arrests made in killing of off-duty California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A rookie Southern California police officer slain in an off-duty shooting was the victim of an attempted robbery, a prosecutor said Wednesday. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón revealed the alleged motive as his office filed charges against a man and a 17-year-old boy in the killing of Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26.
mynewsla.com
Officer, Two Civilians Wounded by Gunfire in Arcadia; Investigation Under Way
A police officer and two civilians were wounded by gunfire in Arcadia Wednesday evening, and an investigation was under way. The shooting was reported just after 6:15 P.M. in the 2500 block of Greenfield Avenue, near Arcadia Golf Course, according to the Arcadia Police Department and reports from the scene.
mynewsla.com
Manhunt Continues for Killer of Rookie Monterey Park Police Officer
A manhunt continued Wednesday for the killer or killers of an off-duty Monterey Park Police Department officer who was gunned down in the parking lot of a Downey gym. Meanwhile, funeral arrangements were still pending Wednesday for Officer Gardiel Solorio, a 26-year-old rookie just weeks out of the academy, who was identified Tuesday as the victim of what MPPD Chief Kelly Gordon called “a senseless act of violence.”
Local fruit vendor fatally shot during attempted robbery in Gardena, sheriff's officials say
The fruit vendor, who was in his 30s, was shot in the chest and died at a local hospital. Authorities say he was killed during an attempted robbery in Gardena.
Off-duty Monterey Park police officer fatally shot in Downey identified as 26-year-old
The Monterey Park police officer who was fatally shot while off-duty in Downey has been identified as 26-year-old Officer Gardiel Solorio.
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for allegedly shooting at man in San Bernardino
A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting at a man in San Bernardino, and a man was also taken into custody in connection with the case, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. The incident occurred on July 18 at about 11:45 p.m., when officers responded to the 1500 block...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in South Los Angeles Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find the hit-and-run driver responsible for killing a pedestrian as he crossed a street in the South Los Angeles area. The man, in his 40s, was injured around 9:35 p.m. Tuesday at Broadway and 85th Street, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
CBS News
Suspect opens fire on West Covina police before fleeing from scene in Valinda
A large scale shooting investigation was underway in Valinda early Wednesday morning, after a suspect opened fire on police officers before speeding off from the scene. The shooting took place at 6:20 a.m. near the intersection of Valinda Avenue and Summer Place. After firing several shots at West Covina Police Department officers, the suspect fled from the area in a black vehicle.
mynewsla.com
Authorities Identify Man Killed in Pomona Shooting
A San Bernardino County man who was fatally shot in Pomona was identified by authorities Tuesday. Officers sent to the area of Park Avenue and Alvarado Street at about 8:45 p.m. Friday on a shots-fired call found the mortally wounded man, according to Sgt. Edgard Padilla of the Pomona Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in Lynwood
LYNWOOD, Calif. – A 52-year-old man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in Lynwood; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot Tuesday in Lynwood, and an investigation was underway. Detectives were sent to the 3500 block of East Imperial Highway at about 11:30 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported. The wounded man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department reported. Information on his...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death Near Nuevo
A 57-year-old man was shot to death just south of Nuevo, but it was unclear Tuesday whether any suspects had been identified. Darryl Williams of Romoland was gunned down about 2 p.m. Monday in the 24300 block of Gunther Road, near Mountain Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
foxla.com
1 person killed in 5 Freeway crash in Burbank
BURBANK, Calif. - One person is dead following a crash involving a semi-truck on the 5 Freeway in Burbank Wednesday morning, officials said. According to California Highway Patrol, it happened just after 8 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-5 and W. Verdugo Avenue. Officials said a semi-truck crashed with...
thesource.com
Nurse In Fatal Los Angeles Car Crash Charged With 6 Counts Of Murder
Last week, a car crash in the Windsor Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles made national headlines after it was reported that the crash claimed the life of 6 people including an infant, and a pregnant mother. After being released from the hospital, the driver who caused the accident, Nicole Lorraine...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Supplying Two Victims with Fatal Doses of Fentanyl
A 36-year-old man accused of supplying two Riverside County residents with lethal doses of fentanyl was charged Wednesday with two counts of second-degree murder. Christopher Michael Koppa of San Diego was arrested Monday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the deaths of 30-year-old Devahn Reed of Canyon Lake and 34-year-old Patrick Schwab of Lake Elsinore.
foxla.com
LASD looking for suspects into June shooting in Compton
COMPTON, Calif. - Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are searching for answers into the shooting death of a man in Compton back in June. Back on Saturday, June 11, deputies reported to the 4000 block of E. Pauline Street in Compton. When they arrived they found 50-year-old Lawrence Bullock had been shot and killed.
Fontana Herald News
Rialto man dies in traffic collision while driving home-made 'go-cart'
A 58-year-old Rialto man died in a traffic collision while driving a homemade “go-cart” in San Bernardino in Aug. 9, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 11:19 a.m., the man was driving his go-cart (which is not street legal) westbound on Baseline Street at a high rate of speed, police said.
