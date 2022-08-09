Read full article on original website
Eater
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
Yardbarker
Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said
On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure. Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers...
Detroit Tigers drop to No. 24 in ESPN's farm system rankings; here are their top prospects
The Detroit Tigers' high spending this offseason hasn't really paid off. While the organization's top prospects have made it to the pros, the Tigers (43-67) are second to last in the American League and at the bottom of the AL Central Division. HOW IT ALL WENT WRONG:Tigers weren't supposed to...
Lions Will Play Starters against Atlanta Falcons
Dan Campbell reveals how long the starters will play against the Atlanta Falcons.
Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks
Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff
The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
Detroit Lions’ Jamaal Williams ‘Hard Knocks’ Clip Goes Viral And May Pump You
This is almost too good for the Lions. When you've been down as long as the Lions have been, this is almost like they're being set up for a big fall. But all pieces are falling into place, and if desire and emotion was all it took to win on Sunday in the NFL, then the Leos would have things locked up right now.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
