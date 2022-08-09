ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Lions HC Dan Campbell steals the show during first 'Hard Knocks' episode

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell delivered some incredibly funny moments during the latest installment of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”. Campbell has become known for his sometimes hilarious and motivational quotes, and that continued to be the case during Tuesday’s season premiere. While addressing his team during a...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Prominent ex-NBA All-Star in talks to join Pistons coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons could be bringing in a guy who used to torch them during the playoffs. Frank Isola of ESPN reported on Monday that retired former NBA All-Star Rashard Lewis is in talks to join the Pistons coaching staff. Isola also notes that Detroit is already finalizing a deal with another ex-NBA player, Keith Bogans, to join head coach Dwane Casey’s staff.
