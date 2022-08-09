Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Court testimony: George Floyd protester wanted to ‘blind and kill’ police
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Closing arguments in Allen Superior Court start Thursday morning for a man charged with hurling a homemade bomb that seriously injured an Indiana State Police trooper at the George Floyd protest in downtown Fort Wayne more than two years ago. The felony trial of...
WANE-TV
Convicted killer to appeal life sentence; prosecutor assures family: ‘He’s gone’
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Cohen Hancz-Barron, convicted of stabbing and killing a mother and her three small children, will now appeal Friday’s sentence of life in prison, without any hope of parole. Hancz-Barron, now 22, appeared in Allen Superior Court in front of Judge Fran Gull, the...
WANE-TV
Court docs: ‘Vulture’ gets nearly 17 years in the pen for dealing, gun crimes
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 33-year-old Fort Wayne man who went by “Vulture” on the street was sentenced to nearly 17 years in prison Wednesday for dealing methamphetamine and gun crimes, according to federal prosecutors. Alfred Gomez – who told federal agents he was a Sur...
Times-Union Newspaper
Physical Evidence Presented To Jury In Murder Case
The state of Indiana called eight additional witnesses in the second day of a jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. In this case, Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
Times-Union Newspaper
Day 1 Of Murder Trial Includes Six Witnesses
Thirteen jury members were selected and six witnesses testified during the first day of a four-day jury trial regarding a murder in Warsaw. Vickie Louise Wooldridge, 45, of 19 M Dee Acres, Nappanee, is charged with murder, a felony; attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; aggravated battery and attempted criminal confinement, both Level 3 felonies; and battery while armed with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana man gets 4 life sentences for murders of ex-girlfriend, 3 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children. The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole. Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May...
wfft.com
Ten-year-old victim identified in Carterton Drive shooting in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Police have identified the child who died in a shooting on Fort Wayne's southeast side Monday. Officers responded to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive around 6 p.m. Monday evening. They found 10-year-old Ray Dee One with a gunshot wound and pronounced him dead at...
wtvbam.com
Danbury gets one year in jail and two years probation on third degree home invasion charge
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A Coldwater area man was given a one year Branch County Jail sentence on Monday in Branch County Circuit Court after he entered a guilty plea in June to Third Degree Home Invasion . 43-year-old Chad Danbury was also placed on two years probation and...
wfft.com
One child dead, second arrested in Fort Wayne shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- One child is dead and another is in police custody following a shooting Monday. Officers found the victim inside with a gunshot wound. They were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they found and arrested another child at a different location. They say that...
ems1.com
10 children, mother transported after vehicle ‘split in 2 pieces’ in suspected DUI crash
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. — A woman and her 10 children were transported to an area hospital after a suspected drunk driver slammed into their pickup truck, causing it to split in half, WRTV Indianapolis reported. When Indiana state troopers arrived on scene, they noted the victims’ vehicle was “literally...
WANE-TV
Court docs: Man dealt fentanyl pills to criminal informant
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – He went by the name “Dub” on the street and dealt pills he called “blues” to anyone with the right amount of cash on hand, according to Allen Superior Court documents. Three times this summer, though, he’s accused of dealing...
Times-Bulletin
Arrest made over Willshire thefts
Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach announced the arrest of a subject in connection to stolen property. Derick L. Blake, age 33, of Willshire, Ohio, was arrested after an investigation into stolen property being recovered at a Willshire Township residence. Sheriff Riggenbach stated his Office received information regarding stolen...
2 arrested following Heroin Interdiction Team detail in Mercer County
MERCER COUNTY — Two people were arrested following a Heroin Interdiction Team (HIT) detail in Mercer County on Tuesday. The detail focused on stopping the use and transportation of narcotics, according to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office. >> Detectives seeking information on fatal hit-and-run crash in Dayton; can...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man, 19, arrested in fatal Villages of Hanna shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne police have made an arrest in the shooting Monday afternoon that left one man dead. FWPD said Tuesday afternoon they arrested 19-year-old Michael D. Glover on charges including murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana in the incident.
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested for robbing Spee-D-Mart in Ohio
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man was arrested on Wednesday for robbing a Shell Spee-D-Mart in Hicksville, Ohio. Police say 34-year-old Casey Billingsley was arrested in Fort Wayne on a warrant for an armed robbery that happened on July 30, 2022. Police say the investigation is...
Court docs: Charges against Auburn detective dismissed
Theft charges against a retired Auburn Police detective have been dismissed.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne woman injured in fatal Howard County crash
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne woman was injured in a crash Sunday in Howard County that left one man dead. The Howard County Sheriff’s Department and first responders were called to US 31, just north of US 35 shortly before 3:30 p.m. Initial reports indicate that a 2001 Lexus, driven by 21-year-old Kyra Potts of Fort Wayne, was traveling northbound on US 31, just north of the US 35 exit before leaving the roadway, crossing the median, and entering southbound traffic. The Lexus then collided with a 2014 Chevrolet driven by a 55-year-old Rebecca Hayden, of Martinsville.
WOWO News
UPDATED: One juvenile dead, another arrested after shooting
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One juvenile is dead and another was arrested after a shooting Monday evening in Fort Wayne. Police were called to the 2100 block of Carterton Drive in southeast Fort Wayne at 5:54 p.m. on reports of a shooting and a juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound inside a home. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
WANE-TV
Court docs reveal new details in fatal shooting at SE side apartment
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The killing of a 23-year-old man at a southeast side apartment complex Monday might have been an ambush, according to newly released Allen County Superior Court documents. Fort Wayne Police arrested 19-year-old Michael Glover on a preliminary count of murder. Glover was also charged...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Man found dead in Fort Wayne home, FWPD investigating
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they are investigating after a man was found dead in a home south of downtown Monday evening. In a release, FWPD says officers were called to a home in the 1200 block of Stophlet St....
