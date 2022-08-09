ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks

Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware

A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks

The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
DETROIT, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Jim Harbaugh has bold projection for Michigan's Edge group in 2022

Jim Harbaugh has made a bold statement. Of course, that might not be all that surprising from the outspoken head coach. However, this one is pretty bold. In previewing Michigan’s defense for 2022, he leveled a pretty lofty projection at Michigan’s group of Edge defenders. Wow. Aidan Hutchinson...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

