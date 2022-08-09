Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Former Detroit Lions Legend Barry Sanders Opens a Cheesesteak Restaurant Downtown
Legendary former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders is back in the Motor City. Sort of. The icon paid a visit downtown Tuesday, August 9, for the grand opening of the Lefty’s Cheesesteak branch at 28 W. Adams Avenue — not too far from Ford Field — which Sanders co-owns.
'Hard Knocks': Head coach Dan Campbell does up/downs with his players
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell shows that he is truly a players coach as he participates alongside them in up/downs during Episode 1 of "Hard Knocks." Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Arch Manning Leads Most Polarizing Cases in the SI99 Rankings
The recruiting industry varies on the pecking order for some of the most well-known college football recruits in the class of 2023.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Detroit Tigers' Christopher Ilitch, AJ Hinch speak after firing of Al Avila: What they said
On late Wednesday afternoon, the Detroit Tigers announced that Al Avila would be relieved of his duties as General Manager and Executive Vice President. Avila had been the team's GM since 2015 and the Tigers had not reached the postseason in his tenure. Follow along for the latest updates on why the Tigers...
Ilitch: Time was up on Al Avila. But where do the Tigers go from here?
Ilitch talked frequently about the Tigers’ objectives. The first one, he said, is to assemble a “winning team.” They have a lot of work left to do.
Look: Aidan Hutchinson's Mom Goes Viral During Hard Knocks
Just a few months ago, the 2022 NFL draft kicked off with Georgia's Travon Walker being the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars. It took no time for the Detroit Lions to run to announce Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson as the No. 2 overall pick. Immediately after he was drafted, the cameras panned to see him celebrating with his family.
ESPN panel doesn't rank back-to-back reigning MVP Nikola Jokic as top-five contender for hardware
A panel of ESPN insiders ranked their top conference finals and NBA Finals contenders on Wednesday, leaving both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers out of the mix. While that may not surprise many, given the seemingly never-ending drama on both rosters, what the panel had to say about their top MVP contenders for the 2022-2023 could shock some basketball fans, particularly in the "Mile High City."
Detroit Lions rookie defensive end performs rousing rendition of Michael Jackson's 'Billie Jean' on HBO's Hard Knocks
The Detroit Lions have a ton of work ahead of them as the 2022 NFL season rapidly approaches. In head coach Dan Campbell's second season, the Lions are looking to improve on a 3-13-1 campaign and ultimately turn around one of the most dismal franchises in all of professional sports. That's a lot of pressure, so it's good to see that the players in the organization are still allowing themselves to have fun from time to time.
Despite Presence of 'Hard Knocks', Detroit Lions Still 'Value Wins'
Dan Campbell has not forgotten that the goal of any head coach is to help the roster win football games.
Jim Harbaugh has bold projection for Michigan's Edge group in 2022
Jim Harbaugh has made a bold statement. Of course, that might not be all that surprising from the outspoken head coach. However, this one is pretty bold. In previewing Michigan’s defense for 2022, he leveled a pretty lofty projection at Michigan’s group of Edge defenders. Wow. Aidan Hutchinson...
