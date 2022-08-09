ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos

 5 days ago
Man Shot Saturday Night

Orange Police were called to Pine Ave. in downtown Orange Saturday night after a man was shot several times while he was standing near his vehicle. The call came in around 9:30pm. He was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he died from his injuries.
ORANGE, TX
'It just speaks to the community' : Southeast Texas Circle of Hope held benefit for 3-year-old girl battling leukemia

NEDERLAND, Texas — Members of the Mid-County community gathered Saturday to rally behind a 3-year-old girl who is battling cancer. Madison Jackson was 2 years old when she was diagnosed with leukemia. Those who know Jackson's family said the trips to Houston and chemotherapy treatments are expensive and having a financial strain on the family.
NEDERLAND, TX
Man killed following Saturday night shooting in Orange

A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Earl Thomas' Texas Home Burns Down, Considered "Total Loss"

Earl Thomas and his family are going through a devastating predicament today as it has been reported that his home in Orange, Texas has burned down. Parts of the home are still standing, however, officials who helped fight the fire are now calling the home a "total loss." As the...
ORANGE, TX
Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Aug 11th, 2022

Deaths – 190 (Was 190 on 08/04/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Aug 11th, 2022:. Brookeland – 5 (Was 5 on 08/04/22) Jasper – 33 (Was 35 on 08/04/22) Kirbyville – 16 (Was 13 on 08/04/22) Buna – 9 (Was 6 on 08/04/22)
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Remains of Port Neches man missing 14 years likely found

A 14-year missing person’s case may have been solved with the recovery of a submerged vehicle. Divers with the Port Arthur Fire Department were searching Tuesday for a missing Port Arthur man in canals along Texas 73 near Memorial Boulevard. During the search, responders located two vehicles. The dive...
Man facing felony charge after game room inspection in Evadale leads to temporary closure of Lucky Five LLC

EVADALE, Texas — A game room in Evadale is temporarily shut down and one man was arrested after officials found several violations during an inspection Wednesday. Chief Deputy Scott Duncan, Jasper County deputies and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office conducted a game room inspection on the Lucky Five LLC game room located on FM 2246 in Evadale, according to a news release from the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
EVADALE, TX
DEVELOPING: Remains of Elton Harris found in waterway

PORT ARTHUR — Port Arthur Police confirm the discovery of a missing man's body inside of his submerged vehicle. Family members of Elton Dewayne Harris, 43, reported him missing July 27. He was last seen July 24. Members of the Port Arthur Fire Department Dive Team located Harris’ vehicle...
PORT ARTHUR, TX
Beaumont, TX
