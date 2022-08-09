'We really lost a beautiful soul' | Friends of Lumberton woman who died in Sunday night Beaumont crash honor her with table at Modelos

Read full article on original website
Man Shot Saturday Night
Orange Police were called to Pine Ave. in downtown Orange Saturday night after a man was shot several times while he was standing near his vehicle. The call came in around 9:30pm. He was taken to a Beaumont hospital where he died from his injuries.
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Orange Saturday night, investigation underway
ORANGE, Texas — A Saturday night shooting that Orange Police officers are investigating has turned deadly. The shooting happened in the 100 block of 1st Street, according to an Orange Police Department release. Orange Police responded to call about a man suffering from a gunshot wound that came in around 9:30 p.m.
Man killed following Saturday night shooting in Orange
A nighttime shooting Saturday in Orange turned fatal when the victim succumbed to his injuries later in the evening, authorities said. Following a report of a victim “suffering from a gunshot wound,” Orange Police Department officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 1st Street in Orange at approximately 9:30 p.m.
