Here’s Why You Might Not Be Able To Buy A Tesla In California Soon
The DMV is making a case against the auto maker that could revoke Tesla’s licenses to build and sell vehicles in California.
The DMV is making a case against the auto maker that could revoke Tesla’s licenses to build and sell vehicles in California.
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.https://kogo.iheart.com
Comments / 0