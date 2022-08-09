ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Here’s Why You Might Not Be Able To Buy A Tesla In California Soon

By KOGO News
 2 days ago

The DMV is making a case against the auto maker that could revoke Tesla’s licenses to build and sell vehicles in California.

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

