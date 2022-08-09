Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
PROGRAMMING ALERT: MeTV (4-2) currently off the air
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - We are aware of an issue right now with MeTV (Channel 4-2) being off the air and currently only putting out commercials. Our team is working to resolve this and will have the channel back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your...
wtvy.com
School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many students in Enterprise City Schools experienced a big change when buying lunch on their first day. For the first time in two years, some students had to pay for their meals at school. The USDA has had a waiver in place for non-profit schools across...
wtvy.com
Former Dothan Wolve turning heads for the Troy Trojans
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) -- Former Dothan Wolve Jabre Barber had a sneaky season in 2021. The wide receiver caught 32 passes for 324 yards and three touchdowns. Barber has been key in helping the Trojans get better on the other side of the ball. Team leader Carlton Martial mentioning how...
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: ATVs - Part 2
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In this week's part two edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss ATVs.
wtvy.com
Several Wiregrass counties eligible for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and organization leaders are called to apply for McDonald's "Golden Grants Program" which is aimed to help advance education and resources in their local communities. "This year, 36 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of...
wtvy.com
Elba City Schools to maintain salary schedule
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Elba City Schools hosted a specially called board meeting today where they discussed the salary schedule. Superintendent of Elba City Schools Chris Moseley spoke at today's meeting. "This salary schedule is going to help Elba City Schools as a district moving forward so that they're not in a position that they've been in prior to me being here when we did not have any money.
wtvy.com
“Career Exploration Center” coming soon to D.A. Smith Middle School
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Outdated and unused classrooms at D.A. Smith Middle School will soon have a purpose. "We want to expose kids to career opportunities sooner," explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. A total renovation will turn them into career tech classrooms. Girtman continues, "From outdoor...
wtvy.com
Suspects wanted in Daleville armed assault
A summer spike in covid cases across our state begs the question: will this affect the 2022-2023 school year? Schools don't have mask mandates in place – and many kids aren't vaccinated. As far as monkeypox goes – Mackey says his team is keeping a close eye on the matter. The lack of current juvenile cases is reassuring.
wtvy.com
Annual rodeo raises money for local high school graduates
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For 31 years the Pike County Cattlemen's Association has used their annual rodeo to promote agriculture in the community. The event includes bull riding, barrel racing, bareback bronc riding, and more. President Dick Barnett says competitors each year are passionate about what they do. "It...
wtvy.com
Grocer starts community donation program to support local schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie Stores is pleased to announce a community donation program. The three-week program is set to benefit more that 420 public schools throughout the Southeast. Now through August 30, Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to support their local schools...
wtvy.com
First day of school: DCS is ready for a great year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - "Excitement, challenging, and normal," is what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe hopes the new year brings for Dothan City Schools. 90 new teachers are stepping into DCS classrooms. "Most of the time when you have new employees come in, you get a breath of fresh...
wtvy.com
Dothan man indicted on charges he set downtown fires
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Jeffrey Watford who faces charges that he intentionally set two downtown Dothan fires has been indicted. In March, those fires were ignited about 15 minutes apart in a three-block area of Oates Street. They caused significant damage to the vacant buildings, one a hotel that is to...
wtvy.com
Human remains found in Wicksburg
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The remains of a Dale County man were found this morning in Wicksburg. Sources tell News4 that they are 42-year-old Rikki Williams. Williams had been missing since June, 24, 2022. At the time WIlliams went missing, police said he had a history of medical issues stemming...
wtvy.com
First day of School for DCS
wtvy.com
Opp Police cancel Missing and Endangered Person Alert
UPDATE (8/11/22, 7:53 a.m.) - The Missing and Endangered Person Alert issued by the Opp Police Department for Gary Richard Thien, 68, has been cancelled. DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on...
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Enterprise Wildcats
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Wildcats looking to go further in 2022 under new head coach Ben Blackmon after losing in the second round last season.
wtvy.com
Opp Police request help finding missing person
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Opp Police Department is requesting the assistance in locating a missing person. Gary Richard Thien (68) was last seen on August 3, 2022 in the area of West Paulk Ave, in Opp, AL. The 68-year-old man may be living with a condition that impairs his...
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Early County Bobcats
BLAKELY, Ala. (WTVY) -- The Early County Bobcats drop down in classification and have their eyes set on winning the last game in 2022.
wtvy.com
2022 Wiregrass Two-A-Days: Elba Tigers
ELBA, Ala. (WTVY) -- Despite losing several seniors, the Elba Tigers look to build off the 2021 season. The team also dropped in classification from 2A to 1A.
