Florida Deputies Solve Two Bank Robberies

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
TAMPA -- Sheriff's deputies in two Florida counties have solved a couple of bank robberies.

In Hillsborough County, they busted Timothy Longworth for the holdup Monday at a TD Bank on North Dale Mabry. He's booked into jail without bond.

In Manatee County, deputies solved a Monday robbery at the Fifth Third Bank on U.S. 301 in Parrish. They say 55-year-old Robert Frascella left behind a note that included a bomb threat, as well as a backpack that turned out to contain a box full of glass. They say 31-year-old Thomas Harris was the getaway driver. Both are charged with Armed Robbery and False Threat.

