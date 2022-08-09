Read full article on original website
Grocery chain donates 3,500 gallons of water to Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A truckload of 17 pallets of water, more than 3,500 gallons, was donated to Kentucky flood victims Tuesday thanks to Food Lion. Food Lion gave the water to God’s Pantry Food Bank in Lexington to distribute. The grocery chain is also fundraising at its...
Renters may also be eligible for flood disaster assistance
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal assistance is available for renters whose homes and property were damaged by recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said individual assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners and can help pay for temporary housing. Eligible counties are Breathitt,...
Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.
PHOTOS: Biden, Beshear, McConnell, others survey Eastern Kentucky flood damage
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) — President Joe Biden, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Gov. Andy Beshear and Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman were in Breathitt County Monday to survey firsthand the devastating flood damage that has swept Eastern Kentucky. The Bidens landed in Lexington and then left for Lost Creek...
Kentucky Distillers’ Association pledge to support flood recovery in Eastern Ky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (PRESS RELEASE/WTVQ) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again, this time to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit will feature an online auction of...
Logistics provider plans new operation creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.
KSP vying for another ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ title
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row. The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s “unique and represents their state.”
Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley pleads not guilty to rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Tilley plead not guilty Tuesday afternoon to a charge of rape. During his arraignment, Tilley waived his right to a preliminary hearing. Tilley is due back in Fayette District Court on Friday, Aug. 26. 8/8/22. Former Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary John Tilley has been...
Flood risk through Wednesday
A Flood Watch has been issued for central and eastern Kentucky that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday evening. Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not much rain is needed to cause high water issues thanks to how saturated the ground is from recent rainfall. A few showers and storms will continue during the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but most of the widespread activity will weaken once the sun sets.
Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in
We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers. On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine...
Flood Watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday
With all the talk about flooding lately, there has not been much focus on the temperatures. Monday is the exception. With limited coverage in showers and thunderstorms and plenty of humidity, feels like temperatures have soared into the upper 90s to low 100s. If you’re out this evening, be sure to dress in light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water.
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday’s news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman. Leflore County...
