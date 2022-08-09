ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTVQ

Renters may also be eligible for flood disaster assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Federal assistance is available for renters whose homes and property were damaged by recent floods in eastern Kentucky. The Federal Emergency Management Agency said individual assistance is available to renters as well as homeowners and can help pay for temporary housing. Eligible counties are Breathitt,...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Eastern Kentucky districts delay start of school year after flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky (WTVQ)- It’s supposed to be back to school time for students across the state. But many schools in eastern Kentucky won’t be starting back as normal. District leaders in some of the hardest hit flooded areas are pushing back the start of their school year as they continue to assess the damage.
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

Beshear: FEMA has to ‘get it right’ in response to flooding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he’ll be relentless in pushing for federal assistance in flood-ravaged eastern parts of the state. He says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has “to get it right” by broadly supporting residents trying to rebuild their lives. Beshear’s comments Tuesday came a day after President Joe Biden visited the stricken Appalachian region.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Kentucky Distillers’ Association pledge to support flood recovery in Eastern Ky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (PRESS RELEASE/WTVQ) – The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again, this time to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky. The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit will feature an online auction of...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Logistics provider plans new operation creating 110 jobs in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Officials say a logistics provider plans to invest $25 million for a new operation in Bowling Green that will create 110 jobs. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement on Tuesday that Bluegrass Supply Chain Services LLC is expanding its logistics capabilities to serve the automotive and food and beverage markets.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WTVQ

KSP vying for another ‘Best Looking Cruiser’ title

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky State Police is looking to win the title of Best Looking Cruiser for the second year in a row. The American Association of State Troopers hosts an annual calendar contest, encouraging state police agencies to submit a photo entry that’s “unique and represents their state.”
FRANKFORT, KY
WTVQ

Flood risk through Wednesday

A Flood Watch has been issued for central and eastern Kentucky that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday evening. Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not much rain is needed to cause high water issues thanks to how saturated the ground is from recent rainfall. A few showers and storms will continue during the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but most of the widespread activity will weaken once the sun sets.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Rain and storms end; comfortable weather moves in

We had another day filled with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy rainfall. Luckily, the cold front is finally moving through the region, so expect a partly cloudy night with a slight chance of showers. On Thursday, mostly cloudy skies are likely for the first part of the day, with sunshine...
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Flood Watch issued ahead of heavy rainfall Tuesday and Wednesday

With all the talk about flooding lately, there has not been much focus on the temperatures. Monday is the exception. With limited coverage in showers and thunderstorms and plenty of humidity, feels like temperatures have soared into the upper 90s to low 100s. If you’re out this evening, be sure to dress in light-colored clothing and drink plenty of water.
KENTUCKY STATE
WTVQ

Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing

A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict the white woman whose accusation set off the lynching of Black teenager Emmett Till nearly 70 years ago. Tuesday’s news comes in the wake of revelations about an unserved arrest warrant and an unpublished memoir by the woman. Leflore County...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

