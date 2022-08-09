A Flood Watch has been issued for central and eastern Kentucky that goes into effect at noon on Tuesday and lasts through Wednesday evening. Scattered, slow-moving showers and thunderstorms will be developing Tuesday afternoon and evening. Not much rain is needed to cause high water issues thanks to how saturated the ground is from recent rainfall. A few showers and storms will continue during the overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, but most of the widespread activity will weaken once the sun sets.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO