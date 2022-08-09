Read full article on original website
Josh Hawley offers back-handed praise for Senate Democrats over their recent legislative accomplishments: 'There's a lesson there for the GOP'
The Democratic-led Senate has passed a raft of significant legislation over the last several weeks, culminating in the Inflation Reduction Act.
WATCH: Biden awkwardly appears to wait for handshake despite already getting one
President Joe Biden appeared to be waiting for a handshake that he had already received during a public appearance on Tuesday.
Joe Manchin defends Inflation Reduction Act after Bernie Sanders says it will do little to address inflation
Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia defended the Democrats signature climate and health legislation they are hoping to pass on Sunday after Senator Bernie Sanders criticised it in a speech Saturday evening. Mr Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, took to the Senate floor and criticised the legislation, calling it the “so-called Inflation Reduction Act” because the Congressional Budget Office said it would not do much to combat rising prices.“I say so-called, by the way, because according to the CBO and other economic organizations this bill will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation,” he...
'A Family Divided': Melania & Ivanka Trump 'Begging' Donald Not To Run For President In 2024
Donald Trump has made it clear that he wants to run for president again in 2024, but his family is less than pleased about his decision, which is causing a feud between the brood. “They are a family divided,” a source told Radar, adding that Donald's wife is adamant about...
AOC, in latest swipe at Sen. Joe Manchin, says he has 'no authority' to speak on climate change: report
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told The Independent that Joe Manchin has "no authority" to talk about climate change. The comment comes after Manchin tanked Democrats' efforts to address the emergency. President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Wednesday on tackling the crisis.
Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse
This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
Republicans say Democrats will ‘pay the price’ in midterms for passing massive spending bill
Republicans on Sunday heaped scorn on Democrats for passing a multibillion-dollar economic package, warning that it would come back to haunt them in the November midterms. "Democrats will pay the price in November for raising taxes on families during a recession," Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.
'They're blatant lies': White House bristles at IRS funding and tax criticism
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre snapped at Republican criticism that Democrats are tinkering with the tax code as part of the Senate-passed climate and healthcare spending bill.
Republicans amplify Bernie Sanders’s criticisms of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation
Republicans on social media have praised Senator Bernie Sanders’s criticisms that Democrats’ proposed climate and spending legislation would have minimal impact on inflation.The independent socialist from Vermont took to the Senate floor while it voted on a motion to proceed to pass their proposed legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. Mr Sanders made his remarks just as vice president Kamala Harris arrived to break the tie to allow debate to begin.Mr Sanders spent a few minutes as the vote was occurring on the Senate floor by himself before he pointed out that the Congressional Budget Office downplayed the effect on...
Sinema signs off on Manchin-Schumer spending bill
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) offered her support Thursday for a deal struck by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on a healthcare, tax, and climate spending bill, with a change she had sought, giving the reconciliation bill a path forward in the evenly divided upper chamber.
FBI hands subpoenas to Republican lawmakers as Trump quiet on Mar-a-Lago search – live
Lawmakers in Pennsylvania reportedly visited by FBI over past two days – follow all the day’s politics news
AOC laments 'insane' cost of being congresswoman despite $174,000 salary
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) lamented the cost of working as a member of Congress in an Instagram post despite her substantial congressional salary.
Senate Democrats approve their big climate and healthcare bill with a thumbs up from Manchin and Sinema
House Democrats are now expected to return to Washington on Friday to vote on the act restoring major pieces of Biden's agenda.
US News and World Report
Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act
Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
Welcome to the strangest Senate race in America
Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) is facing his first real reelection challenge from an ex-Republican endorsed by Democrats who, if elected, would caucus with neither party.
U.S. Senate passes $430 billion climate change, tax, drug pricing bill; sends to House
WASHINGTON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate on Sunday passed landmark legislation sought by President Joe Biden that Democratic backers say will bring a major reduction in carbon emissions that cause climate change, lower drug prices for the elderly and make corporations and the wealthy pay more taxes.
MSNBC
Progressives pleased to see their influence on landmark Democratic reconciliation bill
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, talks about the elements of the Democrats' remarkable budget bill that progressives are pleased to see included, and plans to pursue other means of achieving the parts that were not included.Aug. 10, 2022.
Bay Area Rep. Ro Khanna dishes on Manchin, Pelosi’s Taiwan trip, DeSantis and more
Khanna spoke to SFGATE about the Inflation Reduction Act, his recent defense of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan and more.
Breyer, Gorsuch join to promote education about Constitution
WASHINGTON (AP) — Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court’s independence. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer and Gorsuch, who has served since 2019, will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics. The justices’ decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarized time,” Jeffrey Rosen, the center’s president and CEO, said. The 84-year-old Breyer retired at the end of June after nearly 28 years as a justice. His seat was taken by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the high court’s first Black woman.
Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill
The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
