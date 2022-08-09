ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko County, NV

The Independent

Joe Manchin defends Inflation Reduction Act after Bernie Sanders says it will do little to address inflation

Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia defended the Democrats signature climate and health legislation they are hoping to pass on Sunday after Senator Bernie Sanders criticised it in a speech Saturday evening. Mr Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, took to the Senate floor and criticised the legislation, calling it the “so-called Inflation Reduction Act” because the Congressional Budget Office said it would not do much to combat rising prices.“I say so-called, by the way, because according to the CBO and other economic organizations this bill will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation,” he...
The Guardian

Trump and Republicans’ terrible, no good, very bad week is about to get worse

This is a bad week for Donald Trump and the Republican party. Already, the 45th president suffered twin humiliations and a third one looms. On Monday, the FBI enforced a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, the center of his universe. One day later, a federal appeals court upheld the right of a House committee to his tax returns. Trump is also slated to appear on Wednesday at a court-ordered deposition conducted by New York’s attorney general.
The Independent

Republicans amplify Bernie Sanders’s criticisms of Democrats’ climate and health care legislation

Republicans on social media have praised Senator Bernie Sanders’s criticisms that Democrats’ proposed climate and spending legislation would have minimal impact on inflation.The independent socialist from Vermont took to the Senate floor while it voted on a motion to proceed to pass their proposed legislation called the Inflation Reduction Act. Mr Sanders made his remarks just as vice president Kamala Harris arrived to break the tie to allow debate to begin.Mr Sanders spent a few minutes as the vote was occurring on the Senate floor by himself before he pointed out that the Congressional Budget Office downplayed the effect on...
US News and World Report

Senate Passes Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act

Senate Democrats voted Sunday to approve a landmark climate, health care and tax bill that is set to deliver on years-long Democratic Party promises in a marathon weekend vote that caps off major legislative momentum in recent days as lawmakers prepared to leave town for August recess. “The Senate is...
The Associated Press

Breyer, Gorsuch join to promote education about Constitution

WASHINGTON (AP) — Recently retired Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has become the honorary co-chairman of a nonpartisan group devoted to education about the Constitution, joining Justice Neil Gorsuch at a time of intense political polarization and rising skepticism about the court’s independence. The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia said Thursday that Breyer and Gorsuch, who has served since 2019, will be spokesmen for civics education and civility in politics. The justices’ decision to work together “is especially meaningful in this polarized time,” Jeffrey Rosen, the center’s president and CEO, said. The 84-year-old Breyer retired at the end of June after nearly 28 years as a justice. His seat was taken by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the high court’s first Black woman.
The Week

Senate Democrats pass sweeping climate and health bill

The Senate on Sunday passed a $430 billion bill that funds investments to fight climate change, lowers the cost of prescription drugs, and raises some corporate taxes. Called the Inflation Reduction Act, the legislation also puts billions of dollars toward deficit reduction, NBC News reports. The 51-50 vote was along party lines, with every Republican senator voting against it and Vice President Kamala Harris casting the deciding vote. The measure will now go to the House, where a vote is expected on Friday.
