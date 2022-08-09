Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia defended the Democrats signature climate and health legislation they are hoping to pass on Sunday after Senator Bernie Sanders criticised it in a speech Saturday evening. Mr Sanders, who is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, took to the Senate floor and criticised the legislation, calling it the “so-called Inflation Reduction Act” because the Congressional Budget Office said it would not do much to combat rising prices.“I say so-called, by the way, because according to the CBO and other economic organizations this bill will, in fact, have a minimal impact on inflation,” he...

