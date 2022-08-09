Read full article on original website
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Summer Skincare Secrets Shared by Dr. Ram Chandra MD of Anara Med Spa in East Brunswick, New JerseyBridget MulroyEast Brunswick, NJ
LOCAL Family owned, 20-year business finds new home for restaurant and it's even better now! Nonna's Citi Cucina ReviewFlour, Eggs and YeastEnglishtown, NJ
You Can Cruise Around the Jersey Shore on this Floating Tiki BarTravel Maven
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Roth & Co. Renews Kollel Partnership In Memory of Surfside Victims Benny And Malky Weisz
Lakewood-based Roth & Co. held a special lunch at their Lakewood and Brooklyn offices to re-establish their Adopt a Kollel partnership in memory of their former employee Malky Weisz A”H, and husband Benny Z”L who perished in the Surfside building collapse. In an effort to keep the memories...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood’s Red Square Gets New Look in Effort to Discourage Homelessness, Make Downtown More Attractive [PHOTOS]
In an effort to discourage homeless people from gathering and sleeping under the trees in Lakewood‘s Red (Town) Square, the Township has gotten rid of all the trees and cleaned up the area. Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles tells TLS many residents have been avoiding the downtown area due to...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Night Out Against Crime in Lakewood Gets Underway
The event is taking place at Pine Park until 8:00 PM.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Another Frum Resident Sworn into the Lakewood Fire Department
Yitzchok Katz was sworn into Engine Co. 1.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Sudden Petirah of Reb Lazer Handlesman Z”L; Levaya and Kevurah in Lakewood [Watch Live 5:30 PM]
We regret to inform you of the sudden Petirah of Reb Lazer Handlesman Z”L. Reb Lazer Z”L was a longtime Rebbe at the Cheder in Los Angeles, and a renowned Talmid Chochom who sat and Learned much of the day. He was approximately 65 years old. Reb Lazer...
thelakewoodscoop.com
PHOTOS: Spotted in Lakewood
Seen in the North Lake Drive area.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Exciting Giveaways at Tonight’s Lakewood Police National Night Out Event
The Lakewood Police Department is holding its annual Night Out event this evening at Lakewood Pine Park, 500 Country Club Drive, from 4 p.m.to 8 p.m. This exciting event gives Lakewood residents the opportunity to get to know our local police officers and first responders and say thank you for all they do for us.
wrnjradio.com
Three arrested after single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, Warren County
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – Three people were arrested last month after a single-vehicle crash in Washington Township, police said in a news release Tuesday. On July 19, at 6:49 a.m., police responded to a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash on Kinnaman Avenue in Washington Township. As a result...
This Diner in Bergen County, NJ Is A 1920’s Time Capsule – Look Inside!
This well-known diner in Bergen County, NJ is a top contender for being New Jersey’s oldest diner. I saw a bunch of TikTok videos recently about people visiting this diner and calling it New Jersey’s most well-kept time capsule because it looks like nothing has changed since the diner opened, and I think that’s the beauty of it.
TRAGEDY ON NJ TURNPIKE: 2 dead, 17 injured after bus overturns
At least one person is dead and more than a dozen others are injured after a bus overturned during a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday night, New Jersey state police said.
This N.J. hospital canceled surgeries over alleged understaffing. Now it’s suing.
The alarming message came at 10 a.m. on a busy day in the operating room. The majority of the 70 scheduled surgeries at Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center would have to be canceled, Jennifer O’Neill, its chief operating officer, learned one winter morning earlier this year.
thecoaster.net
Neptune Man Charged in Murder
A Neptune man has been charged with murder as a result of a stabbing incident that took place Sun., Aug. 7 in a residential area in the township, said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a...
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Two Dead, Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on NJTPK
The New Jersey State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 6:53 p.m., a Van Hool double-decker Coach bus, occupied by...
1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike
WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.
ocscanner.news
LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY
Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Apparent head-on-crash jams traffic on Route 3 in New Jersey, closes 1 lane of traffic
Two cars were involved in an apparent head-on-crash on Route 3 in New Jersey.
New Jersey enters drought watch. Here’s what residents and businesses are asked to do.
The Murphy administration is urging residents and businesses across the state to conserve water to avoid worsening water supply conditions.
‘Within minute everything was gone’ — NJ family’s near-death experience on fishing trip
BARNEGAT LIGHT — The owner of a boat that capsized Sunday afternoon said his wife and daughter are ready to hit the water again after getting trapped in a rapidly shrinking air bubble under the vessel. It was Jarret Krause's wife, 26, and 4-year-old daughter that wound up under...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER
Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 8, 2022, John Madden, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, as well as Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a), in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on September 30, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of three years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with respect to the Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident charge, and 18 months NJSP as to the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
17-year-old dies after being ‘partially pulled’ into woodchipper, Pennsylvania cops say
The teenager died from “multiple traumatic injuries,” the coroner said.
