Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Night Out Against Crime in Lakewood Gets Underway

The event is taking place at Pine Park until 8:00 PM.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Another Frum Resident Sworn into the Lakewood Fire Department

Yitzchok Katz was sworn into Engine Co. 1.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Lakewood Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Lakewood Township, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

PHOTOS: Spotted in Lakewood

Seen in the North Lake Drive area.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
#Crime#Police#Tls
thecoaster.net

Neptune Man Charged in Murder

A Neptune man has been charged with murder as a result of a stabbing incident that took place Sun., Aug. 7 in a residential area in the township, said Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree murder, third-degree unlawful possession of a...
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Two Dead, Three Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on NJTPK

The New Jersey State Police is investigating the two-vehicle crash involving a double-decker Coach bus that resulted in two fatalities and three serious injuries on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. On Tuesday, August 9, at approximately 6:53 p.m., a Van Hool double-decker Coach bus, occupied by...
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

1 Dead, Multiple People Injured In Crash Involving Bus On New Jersey Turnpike

WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (CBS) — A crash on the New Jersey Turnpike involving a Megabus left one person dead and 5 others injured. It happened just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in Woodbridge Township, Middlesex County. Megabus says the double-decker was en route to Philadelphia when it collided with a Ford F-150 near the Thomas Edison Service Area. The southbound outer roadway and service area ramp remains closed as police investigate. The bus driver was among several people hurt. There were a total of 19 people, including the driver, on the bus. State police say the occupants inside the Ford weren’t injured.  
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

LACEY: FALL VICTIM WITH INJURY

Emergency personnel are on the scene at Lacey Liquors for a fall victim. No information on the extent of injuries. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT ON A LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICER

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on August 8, 2022, John Madden, 43, of Little Egg Harbor Township, pled guilty to Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1.1, as well as Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, in connection with an incident that occurred in Long Beach Township on April 8, 2020. Madden also pled guilty to an unrelated charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(5)(a), in connection with an incident that occurred in Little Egg Harbor on April 4, 2020. At the time of his sentencing on September 30, 2022, the State will be seeking a term of three years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) with respect to the Knowingly Leaving the Scene of a Motor Vehicle Accident charge, and 18 months NJSP as to the charge of Aggravated Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. The sentences are to run concurrently.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ

