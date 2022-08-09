ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 Near Westley in Stanislaus County

Authorities reported a fatal truck accident on I-5 near the Westley area in Stanislaus County on the early morning of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The traffic collision took place around 1:00 a.m. on southbound Interstate 5 in the vicinity of the exit for Ingram Creek Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton

Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
PLEASANTON, CA
Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Elk Grove Rollover Kills Driver on Kammerer Road

Accident Near Bruceville Road Results in Fatal Rollover. A rollover traffic crash in Elk Grove on August 7 cost a life during the early morning hours. The collision occurred when a truck experienced a rollover at about 3:30 a.m. along Kammerer Road, close to Bruceville Road. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the accident caused the male driver of the truck to be ejected from the vehicle. The patient was transported to Kaiser Permanente South Sacramento Medical Center and declared dead from his injuries. No additional information by authorities was released. The CHP investigation into the crash is ongoing to determine what happened.
ELK GROVE, CA
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop

A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
SACRAMENTO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop

At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
TURLOCK, CA
CBS Sacramento

Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced

MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old. 
MERCED, CA
CBS Sacramento

Modesto burglary suspect accused of backing into police patrol car while fleeing from officers

MODESTO – A burglary suspect has been arrested after he allegedly backed into a police patrol vehicle while fleeing from officers in Modesto. The incident started early Tuesday morning. Modesto police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive to investigate a burglary from an equipment trailer. Officers spotted the suspect as they were heading to the scene. They tried to pull him over near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road but he wouldn't yield.Police say the suspect then crashed into a street sign near Parker Avenue and Wellsford. Officers pulled up behind him – but that's when police say he put his car into reverse and drove into a patrol car. The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Waterford resident Joseph Jones – managed to take off again, but he eventually crashed near Tuolumne and Crowell avenues in Turlock. That's where officers finally took him into custody.Jones is now facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, second degree burglary, hit and run, and driving without a license. Police say they were able to return the items stolen in the original burglary to the victim. 
MODESTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Modesto Man Arrested for Burglary

Originally Published by: Sonora Police Department Facebook Page:. “A burglar caught on camera was located and arrested just hours later. 42-year-old Joshua Robert Swiderski of Modesto was arrested for burglary, unlawful possession of tear gas, possession of burglary tools, and possession of a controlled substance. On Tuesday morning, the Sonora...
MODESTO, CA
ABC10

5 displaced after fire at Turlock duplex

TURLOCK, Calif. — 5 people were displaced after a fire spread to the attic space of a duplex apartment building in Turlock. Turlock Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Radcliffe Way for a fire on Aug. 9, just after 10 p.m. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and...
TURLOCK, CA
abc10.com

Man dies after rollover crash in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person has died following an early morning crash in Elk Grove, officials with the California Highway Patrol said. According to police, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, a truck rolled over on Kammerer Road near Bruceville Road in Elk Grove. The force of the crash ejected the driver from the truck, the CHP said.
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: K9 Bruce finds over 70 pounds of meth in van

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A driver was arrested after K9 Bruce helped officers uncover dozens of pounds of meth hidden inside a van, according to the California Highway Patrol. During a traffic stop, officials said an officer reported that he had noticed several things that made him believe the driver was possibly involved in […]
MERCED COUNTY, CA
westsideconnect.com

Letter to the Editor: It’s the wild, wild, west in the county of Merced

“This wouldn’t be our fight, this shouldn’t be our fight,” said Sister Kate of the battle for control of the police department in the small town of Livingston, “except for the fact that the Sheriff’s department decided to make it about cannabis. Since they made it about cannabis, it is now our fight.”
LIVINGSTON, CA

