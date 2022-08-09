Read full article on original website
turlockcitynews.com
Modesto Police Pursuit of Burglary Suspect Ends with Arrest and Crash in Turlock
At about 2:36 am Tuesday morning, the Modesto Police Department was dispatched to a reported auto burglary that had just occurred at a residence in the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive, Modesto, after a man had been seen stealing items from an equipment trailer in front of the residence. While...
L.A. Weekly
Esmerelda Raygoza Dies in Head-On Crash on Highway 33 [Firebaugh, CA]
34-Year-Old Woman Killed in Two-Vehicle Collision near Shaw Avenue. The deadly incident happened around 9:50 p.m., near Shaw Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after receiving multiple dispatch calls in the area. Investigators say Raygoza was driving a Hyundai south on the highway, when she veered across the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Car Accident on Eastbound I-580 and Hopyard Road in Pleasanton
Authorities reported a crash on eastbound Interstate 580 and the Hopyard Road offramp in Pleasanton on the afternoon of Monday, August 8, 2022. The traffic collision occurred around 2:50 p.m. and involved four vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Crash on Interstate 580 and Hopyard Road...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Update | Three Killed in Car Accident on Santa Fe Drive in Merced County
A crash on Santa Fe Drive killed three parties on the morning of Sunday, August 7, 2022. The incident took place shortly before 6:00 a.m. on Santa Fe Drive just west of Franklin Road in Merced County, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Crash on Santa Fe Drive...
yourcentralvalley.com
IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says
MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Child Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident in Modesto Area
According to the California Highway Patrol, a child was injured in a hit-and-run accident in Modesto on the night of Saturday, August 6, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian crash occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the area of Donald Street close to Bellenita Park in west Modesto. Details on the Hit-and-Run...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two People Killed in Foster City Big Rig Crash
Accident Near San Mateo-Hayward Bridge Claims Lives of Two Women. A big rig crash in Foster City on Highway 92 westbound near the San Mateo-Hayward Bridge claimed the lives of two women on August 5. The collision occurred around 9:45 a.m., according to a spokesman for the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The incident report stated that there were three women going west in a Ford Fusion, and they had just exited the bridge when the vehicle passed across the highway lanes and hit a parked big rig on the shoulder of the road. The Ford then went into a ditch.
IDENTIFIED: Caltrans employee killed in Fresno County crash named
MENDOTA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The second person killed in a two-vehicle crash that happened in Mendota on Sunday night has been identified. According to an announcement from the governor’s office, the second victim was Caltrans Engineer Ali Shabazz, 48, of Fresno. According to authorities, the crash happened near the intersection of California and San Diego […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man with Vehicular Manslaughter Warrant Arrested After Being Recognized by Officer
At about 8:38 am Saturday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the 300 block of Lane Street, Turlock, noticed a man which he recognized as Josue Leyva, 27, of Turlock, and believed to have a warrant, so he had his dispatcher run him. Sure enough, Leyva returned with a local...
turlockcitynews.com
Wanted Parolee Arrested During Bicycle Stop
At about 11:52 pm Monday night, a Turlock Police officer near Stanislaus Tint, 1251 North Golden State Boulevard, observed a bicyclist violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on him. The officer made contact with the bicyclist and identified him as Karl Zamora, 36, of Turlock.
3 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Merced County (Merced County, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash occurred on Sunday morning in Merced County. The officials stated that a 34-year-old man from Merced was travelling westbound in a Jeep Patriot. The vehicle veered into the eastbound [..]
3 people killed in head-on crash near Merced, CHP says
Three people are dead after a head-on collision just outside of Merced.
eastcountytoday.net
Update: Arson Arrest Made in Antioch Fire on Deer Valley Road
On Monday, the Antioch Police Department located a suspect related to an arson that occurred Monday in the City of Antioch. The fire occurred just before 8:00 pm Monday in the area of Deer Valley Road and Prewett Ranch which threatened multiple homes and caused a 2-alarm fire response by Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and shut down the roadway for several hours.
Turlock woman, 38, among 3 killed in head-on crash near Merced
MERCED COUNTY – A woman from Turlock was among the three people killed in a central California crash early Sunday morning. California Highway Patrol says, just before 6 a.m., two vehicles were involved in a head-on crash near Santa Fe Drive and Franklin Road outside of the city of Merced. Investigators say two people were in one of the vehicles, a 34-year-old Merced man and woman, while the Turlock woman was the only one in her vehicle. It appears that the Merced resident drove into oncoming traffic, but it's unclear why he did. Both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says, while the passenger who was with the Merced man also died.The name of the Turlock woman killed has not been released, but she was said to be 38 years old.
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in highway crash in Firebaugh named
FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a head-on collision last Wednesday evening in Firebaugh has been identified as Esmerelda Raygoza, 34, of Firebaugh by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. Officials say they were called at about 9:50 p.m. to the scene of a fatal traffic collision between a Hyundai and a Freightliner […]
5 displaced after fire at Turlock duplex
TURLOCK, Calif. — 5 people were displaced after a fire spread to the attic space of a duplex apartment building in Turlock. Turlock Fire Department responded to the 3300 block of Radcliffe Way for a fire on Aug. 9, just after 10 p.m. Arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and...
KMPH.com
Massive meth bust in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A minor traffic stop led to a big bust in Merced. The California Highway Patrol says one of its officers noticed a 2011 Honda Odyssey with an obstructed view, and pulled the car over. The trooper “noted several factors and tradecraft that led him to believe the driver was involved in criminal activity,” the Merced-area CHP wrote on Facebook.
Modesto burglary suspect accused of backing into police patrol car while fleeing from officers
MODESTO – A burglary suspect has been arrested after he allegedly backed into a police patrol vehicle while fleeing from officers in Modesto. The incident started early Tuesday morning. Modesto police say officers responded to the 2800 block of Sapphire Drive to investigate a burglary from an equipment trailer. Officers spotted the suspect as they were heading to the scene. They tried to pull him over near East Briggsmore Avenue and Claus Road but he wouldn't yield.Police say the suspect then crashed into a street sign near Parker Avenue and Wellsford. Officers pulled up behind him – but that's when police say he put his car into reverse and drove into a patrol car. The suspect – later identified as 35-year-old Waterford resident Joseph Jones – managed to take off again, but he eventually crashed near Tuolumne and Crowell avenues in Turlock. That's where officers finally took him into custody.Jones is now facing a slew of charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a peace officer, evading, second degree burglary, hit and run, and driving without a license. Police say they were able to return the items stolen in the original burglary to the victim.
Police find over a pound of marijuana after traffic stop
Police found over a pound of marijuana in a vehicle after a traffic stop, according to a tweet from Hayward Police Department.
Stockton man’s dog taken by robbers during walk
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — On Aug. 1, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., a man was walking his dog in the area of Santa Paula Way and Ponce De Leon Avenue in Stockton when he was robbed by two males. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the victim was pushed and threatened with […]
