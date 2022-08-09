ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

247Sports

Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal

Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
247Sports

Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho

South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
247Sports

Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Jamil Walker
On3.com

Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
FanSided

Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
247Sports

Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop

For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
247Sports

Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player

Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
Scorebook Live

Dardanelle braces for jump to Class 5A

SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Dardanelle Sand Lizards from the 5A-West Conference. By Steve Andrews DARDANELLE SAND LIZARDS HEAD COACHPhil Vega, 7th season 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 6-5 League ...
