Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Arkansas LakeTravel Maven
Popular restaurant chain breaks ground on another new location in ArkansasKristen Walters
53-Year-Old Former College Grad Shocked After 25 Year Student Loan Repayment Plan Still Shows $47,000 BalanceSharee B.Fayetteville, AR
Take a Nostalgic Step Back in Time at This Downtown Bentonville Ice Cream Shop, Soda Fountain & MuseumChristina HowardBentonville, AR
Walmart Opens Second Health Store In ArkansasBryan DijkhuizenArkansas State
Related
Former 4-star recruit Joel Williams enters transfer portal
Kentucky junior defensive back and former 4-star recruit Joel Williams has entered the transfer portal, CatsPause.com has confirmed. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Williams is the Wildcats' second transfer casualty since the start of fall camp, joining backup quarterback Beau...
Top247 RB Cedric Baxter Jr. commits to Texas while honoring his friend Keiondre Waters
Before every one of his football games, Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater Top247 running back Cedric Baxter Jr. runs out of the tunnel and heads to the opposite end zone and says the name of his friend “Keiondre Waters” while going into prayer. He’ll do the same next season inside...
The Block: The Cale Gundy situation at Oklahoma escalates
In this excerpt from The Block, Carl Reed and guest co-host Brandon Marcello discuss the latest surrounding the departure of the Sooners' WR coach after uttering a "racially-charged word".
Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is one of the most successful college football coaches in history. Saban has won seven national championships with two different schools in his coaching career, winning one with LSU and six with Alabama. Given all his success, let’s take a closer look at Nick Saban’s net worth in 2022.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Get to know JUCO big man Kalifa Sakho
South Plains Community College big man Kalifa Sakho has started to see his recruitment expand. The 7-foot big man from France averaged 6.4 points and 5.3 rebounds per game last season. Sakho’s head coach at South Plains CC, coach Hayden Sowers talked on his game. “Kalifa will graduate from...
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
Gamecocks QB commitment moves in latest Top247 update
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback commitment Dante Reno is on the move in the latest rankings update from 247Sports for the class of 2024. Reno jumped up to No. 209 on Wednesday afternoon after debuting at No. 216 earlier this spring. A complete listing of the Top247 can be found right here.
Paul Finebaum Has Brutally Honest Admission On Alabama's Expectations
During his customary appearance on "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" to start the week, ESPN college football personality Paul Finebaum gave his thoughts on Alabama's championship or bust expectations. Saying that the Tide's current mindset reminds him of Tiger Woods in his prime when he was chasing Jack Nicklaus'...
RELATED PEOPLE
Eric Musselman addresses win in Game 1 of European Tour, his technical foul
The Arkansas Razorbacks dominated game one of their foreign tour versus Valencia Seleccion in Spain on Tuesday. The final score of 108-59 reflected the lop-sided talent, but overall, the game still provided the team with a list of improvements to make as their Euro tour continues. Head coach Eric Musselman...
Four-Star Edge Jordan Renaud narrows list, sets commitment date
Four-star edge Jordan Renaud of Tyler (TX) Legacy High is down to two schools– Alabama and Oklahoma. The 6-foot-4, 250 pounder will announce his college decision on September 19th. Renaud went in-depth on his finalists. Alabama. “I feel that Alabama has always been a perennial powerhouse,” Renaud said. “As...
CBS Sports
Picking the best college football team in each state entering the 2022 season
College football is one of the biggest and most popular sports in the country, though it's regional in its roots. Intra-state rivalries like the Iron Bowl, Egg Bowl and Old Oaken Bucket provide bragging rights for residents and fans for 365 days. Simply put, state pride has been the foundation of the sport for more than a century.
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
IN THIS ARTICLE
How Kentucky’s K.T. Turner is playing a big role in five-star Tre Johnson’s recruitment
UK assistant coach K.T. Turner’s Texas ties are coming in handy for the recruitment of five-star shooting guard Tre Johnson.
How to Watch: Arkansas basketball foreign tour streaming info, game time
Fans have their first opportunity to get a glimpse at the new-look Arkansas men's basketball team against outside competition as the Razorbacks begin a four-game exhibition tour in Spain and Italy with a matchup against Valencia Seleccion on Tuesday. The Hogs spent Saturday in the air, flying from XNA in...
Notre Dame AD's revealing comment on joining a conference
The biggest question left around college football realignment and expansion has been the future of whether Notre Dame will finally decide to join a conference. Listening to Irish athletic director Jack Swarbrick talk, it sounds like the school is happy where it is - and believes it can stay there. ...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Don't forget about Arkansas cornerback LaDarrius Bishop
For a returning starter, perhaps no player on the team is being discussed less than Arkansas senior cornerback LaDarrius Bishop, aka Day Day. He's a redshirt senior. He's an Arkansan from Ashdown, and he's arguably the fastest player on the defensive side of the ball. But there are definitely reasons his name has been a little quiet.
Oklahoma Ranked its Lowest in Seven Years in Preseason Coaches Poll
A dip was expected in OU's first year under first-time head coach Brent Venables, but the Sooners haven't been ranked this low to start a season since before Lincoln Riley.
Fran McCaffery on Payton Sandfort: That dude is a player
Sophomore wing Payton Sandfort could emerge as one of the best shooters in the country this upcoming season. Sandfort averaged five points and totaled 65 rebounds during his first season. His 34 3-pointers made were fourth most on the team and are the eighth most ever by a Hawkeye freshman.
Dardanelle braces for jump to Class 5A
SBLive is previewing the Arkansas high school football teams from the three largest classifications. Today, we feature the Dardanelle Sand Lizards from the 5A-West Conference. By Steve Andrews DARDANELLE SAND LIZARDS HEAD COACHPhil Vega, 7th season 2021 AT A GLANCEOverall record: 6-5 League ...
247Sports
44K+
Followers
359K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0