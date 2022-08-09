Read full article on original website
The cheapest AirPods and AirPods pro prices in August that you need to listen up to
Cast your mind back to the middle of 2010, when Bluetooth headphones were slowly but surely entering the tech world, you’ll likely remember the negative connotations associated with them. They sounded bad, were horribly laggy and cut out at the smallest movement. But things have moved on significantly since then, and you can’t go far without seeing someone with a pair of white shiny stemmed-earbuds sticking out of their ears.There really is no denying that Apple led the way when it released its AirPods in 2016. It blew its competitors out of the water with the AirPods pro in 2019,...
The Verge
The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy
Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Should you upgrade?
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro were the first higher-end true wireless earbuds offered by Samsung under its Galaxy Buds brand. It’s been over a year and a half since their launch in January 2021, but they are finally getting a successor in the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. But are there enough upgrades on offer to get Samsung’s latest buds? Let’s take a look at the Galaxy Buds Pro vs Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.
TechRadar
Hands on: Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 review
Samsung has addressed some the Z Flip 3's biggest pain points with its 2022 successor; mainly with a larger battery that fits into a more compact form factor. Price versus performance remains unmatched in the market, especially when you consider this is one of the only water resistant foldables out there.
Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 review: "Very close to the full desktop audio package"
Representing an evolution from another solid gaming soundbar, the Creative Sound Blaster Katana V2 takes everything that made the original so reliable and enjoyable, refining it and ramping up the quality.Coming in at the $330/£300 mark, it's a sizeable investment, but it largely meets all the demands and requirements of a soundbar that costs as much, from sound quality to inputs and versatility. I recently spent weeks with the...
More Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra specs leaked
We have already heard a number of specifications on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 handsets and now we have more details on the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will apparently come with a new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, we previously heard that the handset would only feature a Snapdragon processor.
ZDNet
Best TV deals: Sony, Samsung, LG, TCL, and more
Deals on electronics can be hard to come by, but Sony, LG, Samsung, and other brands are offering some steep discounts on TVs. You can get your hands on an OLED TV for vibrant colors and crisp detailing, a TV and soundbar bundle for enhanced audio, or even a super fancy laser projector to show off your top-of-the-line home theater to neighbors and friends.
ZDNet
Amazon slices the price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to $249
If you're looking for a new tablet for yourself or a device suitable for students going back to school, Amazon has a deal you will not want to miss. Tablets can be a great go-between for smartphones and laptops. They normally offer larger screens than our handsets and enough power to comfortably run apps that wouldn't work well on small displays -- and vendors have trimmed their design down to make them very portable and suitable for both work and entertainment. When it comes to students, they can use tablets to access email, online educational platforms, and complete assignments.
TechRadar
Razer Deathadder V3 Pro review
The mouse that rules all other gaming mice, the Razer Deathadder V3 Pro is impressive in so many aspects, we’re hard-pressed to find fault in it. It’s expensive, yes, but it’s worth breaking the piggy bank for. Pros. +. Impeccable performance. +. Excellent ergonomics and gravity-defying weight.
inputmag.com
Sennheiser's new headphones promise a whopping 60 hours of ANC playback
Sennheiser has succumbed to peer pressure in designing its Momentum 4 over-ear headphones. There’s no longer the retro appeal from the metal headband design that we saw with the Momentum 3. Instead, Sennheiser is going with a much more conservative look with a chunky cushioned headband and ear cups,...
Samsung M8 monitor review: Two-in-one isn’t always double the fun
Click the #SamsungM8 tag on TikTok and you’ll find results filled with young Gen-Zers and zillennials sitting at aesthetic desk setups loaded with every piece of pastel desk tech. It’s all tied together by the minimalist and stylish 32-inch display from Samsung, which hit store shelves in spring 2022 after debuting at the Consumer Electronics Show in January of this year. Samsung promises you can use its fashionable panel as both a TV and computer peripheral. While it performs each task admirably on its own, it has some trouble in the transitions. For an expensive device, using the quirky Samsung M8 monitor might be a high price to pay for a TV-meets-display.
inputmag.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds 2 Pro leapfrog AirPods Pro with 24-bit audio
Forgive me if you’ve heard this before, but Samsung has a new pair of beans to sell you. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are the company’s latest revision of its wireless earbuds, this time in a smaller, more ergonomic package with an updated suite of audio features for $229.99.
Best over-ear headphones for working out 2022
Earbuds not your style at the gym? You could always go with a good pair of over-ear headphones to pump the tunes you want while pumping iron.
makeuseof.com
What Is Samsung Q-Symphony and How Does It Work?
Modern TVs are getting slimmer, so much so that there's barely any space left to house powerful speakers. Your TV might be big, bright, and colorful, but that shouldn't come at the expense of sound quality. This is when external sound systems such as soundbars come in handy. And with...
Google Pixel buds pro review: At long last, AirPods pro for Android fans
Google is getting serious. The search engine giant is starting to make a name for itself in the hardware department after shaking off its failed Nexus brand, and its building a Pixel ecosystem empire it hopes will be large enough to rival that of Apple and its iWhatevers.From its series of Pixel smartphones and the Pixelbook, to the upcoming Pixel watch and Pixel tablet, Google’s line-up is rolling out at breakneck speed, and the company’s got its sights set on the AirPods pro next.The Pixel buds pro are the newest member of the Google Pixel family, and are the company’s third pair of wireless earbuds, following the launch of the Pixel...
11 best wireless headphones 2022: Lose yourself in the music with a top-rated pair of noise-cancelling cans
In recent years, wireless earbuds have overtaken wireless headphones to become the dominant product in personal audio. No one wants to lug around a heavy pair of cans when you can slot a couple of un-intrusive buds into your ears instead, right?While wireless earbuds now offer up stellar active noise cancellation (ANC) and battery-boosting charging cases, they just can’t compete with the sound quality, raw power and comfort afforded by over-ear or on-ear models that don’t dig into your poor lugholes.Wireless technology is getting better and better. Thanks to new Bluetooth codecs like aptX adaptive providing an overall lower-latency, lower bit-rate and...
HP Spectre x360 13.5 Review: Do-It-All Device
The HP Spectre x360 13.5 is a full-featured 2-in-1 with plenty of ports, a sleek design, a colorful display and a sharp webcam. If only HP would stop installing so much software on it.
Phone Arena
Pixel 6a appears to have a 90Hz screen but Google has capped it at 60Hz
Google's 2022 budget phone, the Pixel 6a, offers most of what the flagship Pixel 6 does, but it has been stripped of fancy non-essential features to shave off $150 from the price. Both phones are armed with Google's first in-house chip, the Tensor, and also share the same design. The Pixel 6 has a higher-resolution 50MP main camera but the rest of the camera specs are the same.
MacBook Pro workers being paid significant bonuses after riot back in May
After hundreds of MacBook Pro workers at a Quanta plant broke through barriers in protest of tough COVID-19 lockdown conditions, the company has indicated that it is now paying significant incentives in an attempt to retain enough staff. All in, the disruptions saw the MacBook assembler’s profits halved in the...
Best Galaxy Tab S5e Cases 2022
If you want to keep your Galaxy Tab S5e looking perfect, you should really invest in a quality case. Here are our top picks.
