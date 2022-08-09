Read full article on original website
bruce meiers
1d ago
another athletic youth gone, condolences to family and friends ....WAKE UP PEOPLE STOP GETTING YOUR KIDS VACCINATED
Reply(1)
8
Kathryn Seymour
1d ago
Condolences to his family, friends, his football family and community. This is so sad. Another young life gone way too soon. 😭🙏
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved San Francisco diner closes after 20 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Toys “R” Us shops are opening across California inside some Macy’s storesJosue TorresCalifornia State
Cigarette Butts Are Toxic Waste, Berkeley Experts SayThomas SmithBerkeley, CA
Raccoons Play With a Tree Swing In Adorable Video Posted by ResidentThomas Smith
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Diablo View Middle School student dies after football practice
A Diablo View Middle School student fell ill and died after playing football last weekend. Family and friends are mourning the sudden loss.
SFGate
Friends Of Boy Who Died At Football Practice Last Week To Pay Tribute On First Day Of School
Students at Clayton's Diablo View Middle School will wear light blue on Thursday's first day of the school year in honor of Braden Fahey, the student who died last weekend after losing consciousness after a youth football practice Friday evening at Clayton Valley Charter High School. As on ongoing tribute,...
Norfolk, August 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Woodside High School football team will have a game with Lake Taylor High School on August 11, 2022, 15:00:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
berkeleyside.org
Berkeley teen wins gold in swim race from Alcatraz to San Francisco
Chetan Raghavan, 14, boarded a ferry headed to Alcatraz Island on Sunday. Raghavan, who lives in Berkeley and is a rising sophomore at the Head-Royce School in Oakland, disembarked directly into the cold water, joined by several of his schoolmates. Together, they treaded water, waiting for the start of the annual Alcatraz Sharkfest Swim race, which begins on the infamous island and ends at the San Francisco Aquatic Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Student hurt during attempted robbery, fight at a Stockton high school
STOCKTON, Calif. — A student was hurt after an attempted robbery and fight in front of a downtown Stockton high school Wednesday, officials with the Stockton Unified School District said. Around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, a student at Stockton's Jane Frederick Continuation High School allegedly grabbed the gold chain of...
1 dead, 3 injured following shooting at 24 Hour Fitness in Brentwood, police say
One person is dead and three other people are injured in a shooting that happened after a fight broke out at a gym in the East Bay, police confirmed.
KTVU FOX 2
Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch arrested for alleged DUI in Las Vegas
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in Las Vegas, police said. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers pulled the 36-year-old Lynch over near Fairfield Avenue and West Utah Avenue Tuesday morning. Officers suspected he was under...
SJ Little League's adaptive division team taking talents to World Series
"I hope this will give them the opportunity to live their life and give them inspiration," said player Joshua Myers, about others facing similar physical or intellectual challenges. "When I'm older, I'll have a good story to tell."
IN THIS ARTICLE
East Bay laundromat owner fed up with crime, moves to Alabama
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A laundromat business owner has moved his entire family out of the Bay Area. His businesses may soon follow. The problem? A wave of crime. And there is video proof. “They had a stolen truck,” said laundromat owner Derek Thoms who relocated from the East Bay to Alabama. “They back […]
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Technical High School receives threat against 'non-white' students, police investigating
Oakland Technical High School received threats of violence targeting “non-white” students, according to the school's principal on Tuesday. Oakland Police Department is sending additional patrols to the school following the threat on social media.
kuic.com
This Motorcycle Run Continues To Give Back To Will C. Wood High School
Back in April of 2000, Sarah Renee Phillips, a Vaca Pena Middle School 13 year old, was killed after returning home from school. Since that unspeakable tragedy, Sarah’s family has chosen to focus their immense grief on celebrating Sarah’s memory and organizing a way to give back to what would have been Sarah’s high school, Will C. Wood High. Glenn Phillips, Sarah’s father and long-time motorcycle enthusiast, organized the first “Sarah Renee Phillips Memorial Run” in 2000, with just 16 motorcycle riders gathering in Vacaville. After riding through the picturesque hills and valleys of Solano County, the riders ended up at a small communal barbeque, sharing their grief and their memories of Sarah. As this event grew in size and scope, Glenn put together scholarships for Will C. Wood students that could be added to with the donations received from the growing number of riders. Just last year, for the 21st annual run, over $6,000 was raised to benefit Will C. Wood students looking to attend college or study a trade. Over $77,000 total has been raised since the scholarship component was first introduced into these memorial rides. Are you, or is someone you know, a motorcycle enthusiast looking for a way to give back to the community? This year’s run takes place Saturday, August 27th, beginning at 8:00am at Miss Darla’s in Vacaville: 110 Peabody Road. You can find out more, and get signed up, by calling (707)-624-6310.
NBC Bay Area
Stanford Student Says She Was Raped on Campus in Broad Daylight: Police
Stanford police sent out a campus-wide alert Wednesday after a student said she was grabbed, taken into a bathroom and raped. It happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday near Wilbur Hall while summer classes were underway, and she claimed to have seen the man on campus before. “It’s alarming, and it’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
Pittsburg siblings charged in killing of Carmel teen to appear in court
FAIRFIELD, Calif. - A Solano County Superior Court judge scheduled a preliminary hearing for the Pittsburgh brother and sister charged in the killing of a 19-year-old woman from Carmel. Jessica Quintanilla, of Pittsburg, was charged with murder and her brother, Marco Quintanilla, was charged with accessory to murder last year...
Victim in Oakland shooting succumbs to injuries at hospital
OAKLAND - The victim of a shooting on the 1400 block of Webster Street in Oakland succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at a local hospital Wednesday morning.The shooting occurred Saturday the 6th, just before 12:15 AM. OPD Officers were in the area when they heard gunfire. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived on scene, who then transported the victim to a local hospital.The victim's identity is being withheld, pending notification to next of kin. The Oakland Police Department (OPD) continue to seek assistance from the community to identify the individual(s) responsible. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact OPD's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950. This homicide marks Oakland's 74th this year. At this time in 2021, there were 78. The Oakland Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Oakland are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Callers can remain anonymous. The Tip Line is (510) 777-8572.
Casket gets knocked over at Bay Area funeral where massive family fight breaks out
Family members used a cane and a car as weapons in the dispute, police said.
Former 49er Frank Gore arrested for assault
Former San Francisco 49ers running back Frank Gore was arrested on a charge of assault stemming from a "domestic violence incident," according to police in New Jersey.
climaterwc.com
San Mateo preps for ‘September Nights on B Street’
September Nights on B Street is set to return to San Mateo with live music and pop-up dining between First and Third avenues. “The street will be transformed into an outdoor dining pavilion featuring tables and chairs beneath the twinkle lights,” the city said. The dates are Saturday, Sept....
NBC Bay Area
Driver, 2 Pedestrians Injured After Collision in San Jose
A driver and two pedestrians were taken to the hospital Tuesday following a collision in San Jose, police said. The collision happened at about 4 p.m. in the area of West Reed Street and Almaden Avenue, according to police. The two pedestrians suffered non-life threatening injuries, police said. The driver...
KTVU FOX 2
Vallejo teen seriously injured during a sideshow makes unexpected recovery
VALLEJO, Calif. - Tyler Ingersoll of Vallejo used to love watching sideshows, but now he's speaking out against them. The 19-year-old was struck by a hit-and-run driver as he stood as a spectator last month and is now recovering from life-threatening injuries. "I'm grateful to be alive," said Ingersoll. "That's...
SFist
Longtime Bay Area Chef and Food TV Personality Joey Altman Joins the Brixton Team In Opening Hazie's In Hayes Valley
Hayes Valley continues coming back to its former, pre-pandemic vibrancy, and one more vacant space in the neighborhood has a new tenant opening Thursday. The restaurant space at the corner of Hayes and Octavia formerly occupied by brunch spot Stacks, at 501 Hayes Street, will come to life again this week as Hazie's, a new bar and restaurant from the team behind The Brixton, Hat Trick Hospitality.
Comments / 5