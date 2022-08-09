ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'

Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Daily Mail

Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield

Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
Daily Mail

Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood

Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
Daily Mail

Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success

Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
SB Nation

Thursday August 11th Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC

Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock

Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
ESPN

Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources

Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Yardbarker

‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez

Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
SB Nation

Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!

Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
SB Nation

AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit

If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
