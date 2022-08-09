Read full article on original website
Related
Karim Benzema believes Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid exit allowed him to 'change his game' and become one of Europe's most lethal strikers... but insists the Portuguese legend 'helped' him improve both 'on and off the pitch'
Karim Benzema has admitted Cristiano Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid helped him return to his lethal best. The 34-year-old France striker plundered 44 goals for the club last season as Real won the Champions League for the 14th time and romped to the LaLiga title by 13 points in perhaps his most effective season to date as he revelled in the key role handed to him by Carlo Ancelotti.
Robert Lewandowski Reveals Role Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Played In Barcelona Transfer
New Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has shared how Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola played a large role in his decision to join the Spanish club from Bayern Munich.
Louis Saha vows Marcus Rashford will be 'unstoppable' for Man United this season and defends the much criticised 'McFred' pairing of Scott McTominay and Fred, insisting they have the 'qualities' to play in Erik ten Hag's midfield
Louis Saha believes Marcus Rashford will soon find his form for Manchester United and when he does he will be 'unstoppable'. Rashford struggled for form and fitness last season, but after a full pre-season under new manager Erik ten Hag, hopes were high for a resurgence for the England forward.
Newcastle look to Benfica's Goncalo Ramos to bolster their frontline, with the 21-year-old Portuguese star lined up to add competition for Callum Wilson and Chris Wood
Newcastle have expressed an interest in Benfica forward Goncalo Ramos who is on also on Nottingham Forest's list of options. The Portuguese striker is a product of Benfica's youth system and scored eight times in 46 appearances for the club last season. The 21-year-old scored against the Magpies during pre-season...
RELATED PEOPLE
SB Nation
Icey or Dicey: Premier League’s 22/23 PL Kit Review
Welcome to the 1st Icey or Dicey where I keep it simple. If I am a fan of the kit, I will give it the rating of “icey.” If the kit fails to wow me, I will give the kit a “dicey.”. Bournemouth - Icey. Hazy digital...
'Special Young Player' - Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Harvey Elliot's New Liverpool Contract
Harvey Elliot, today, signed a new contract with Liverpool, seeing him stay until 2028. Jurgen Klopp has spoken of his delight at the news and explains how important the youngster is.
‘I’m Sure Tielemans Would Be Interested in a Move to Liverpool’ - Pundit Tips Liverpool to Make a Move for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans
Liverpool's midfield options are running short already at the start of the new Premier League campaign, with injuries to Thiago, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain. Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell has tipped Liverpool to move for Leicester's Youri Tielemans.
Report: AS Roma Turning Their Attention To Other Manchester United Defender
AS Roma have been listed as one of the names interested in Manchester United defender Eric Bailly but have now looked away from the Ivory Coast international and are now looking at another United defender, reports claim.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Report: Leeds United Closing In On Manchester United Target Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United were linked with a move to to Watford winger Ismaila Sarr in the past days however a new report has suggested that the player is closing in on a move to rivals, Leeds United.
Owen Hargreaves describes Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' as striker becomes Real Madrid's second-highest all-time scorer with 324 goals after scoring in Super Cup success
Owen Hargreaves hailed Karim Benzema as 'irreplaceable' after the striker helped Real Madrid to win the UEFA Super Cup. After David Alaba had put Real in the lead against Frankfurt, Benzema proceeded to make it 2-0 after being found by Vinicius Junior. It was a significant goal for Benzema, who...
SB Nation
Thursday August 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
Sotona wants to speed progress with Kilmarnock
Once registered as the fastest player on Manchester United's books ahead of the likes of Marcus Rashford, Deji Sotona is hoping a loan move to Kilmarnock from Nice will speed his progress to first-team football. The Republic of Ireland-born 19-year-old is to spend a season with the Scottish Premiership club...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ESPN
Man United withdraw interest in Bologna's Marko Arnautovic - sources
Manchester United have withdrawn their interest in Marko Arnautovic, sources have told ESPN. The club were in talks with Bologna about a deal for the former Stoke City and West Ham United striker but sources have told ESPN the Italian side's demands scuppered any hope of an agreement. - Premier...
Former Liverpool Defender Conor Coady Signs on Loan for Everton
Former Liverpool defender Conor Coady has a loan move to Merseyside rivals Everton from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the 2022-23 season.
SB Nation
Match Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland - The Lads kick-off Carabao Cup campaign!
(L1) Sheffield Wednesday v Sunderland (CH) Tickets: Tickets are available here. TV/Stream: Full live match coverage available via Sky Sports. Radio: Full live match commentary available via BBC Radio Newcastle (not online) Don’t forget to follow the blow-by-blow account of the game on the Roker Report Twitter feed (@RokerReport) and...
Report: Manchester United Not Bidding For Real Betis Defensive Midfielder
Contrary to Italian reports, Manchester United are said to not be in the market for an Argentinian defensive midfielder based in La Liga.
SB Nation
Talking Tactics: How ultra-aggressive and clinical Sunderland managed to beat Bristol City
Alex Neil made one change from the opening game draw for the visit to Bristol City, and it was an important one – Ellis Simms replaced Elliot Embleton as the lads switched to a 3-4-1-2 formation. Alex Pritchard lined up as a 10 behind Simms and Ross Stewart, and those three were to go on to form a crucially important attacking unit.
Yardbarker
‘Firmino Can’t Be Starting Games’ - Ex-Premier League Striker Slams Jurgen Klopp for Not Starting Darwin Nunez
Liverpool could only salvage a point on the opening weekend against newly promoted Championship winners Fulham at Craven Cottage. Former Aston Villa frontman Gabby Agbonlahor has slammed the Liverpool manager's decision to start Firmino ahead of new signing Darwin Nunez. Nunez replaced Firmino in the 50th minute, and eventually went...
SB Nation
Fan Focus: Sheff Wed fan James is backing Darren Moore to deliver promotion this season!
Matthew Crichton: Following last minute playoff heartbreak last season, are Wednesday fans confident of promotion this time around?. James Mappin: More than ever. We’ve recruited well in the summer transfer window with Smith and Ihiekwe from Rotherham, Vaulks from Cardiff, and Stockdale from Wycombe amongst others but still have the likes of Bannan, Windass and Gregory at our disposal.
SB Nation
AJ Tracey just leaked Tottenham’s third kit
If you’ve been anxiously waiting for the official release of Tottenham Hotspur’s third kits, well it sure looks like you don’t have much longer to wait. North London musician and Spurs super-fan AJ Tracey spilled the beans on the new kit, posting a teaser of him wearing it on TikTok.
Comments / 0