It Has Been Reported That A Live-Action Pac-Man Movie Is Now In Production
A live-action adaptation of the iconic video game Pac-Man is coming. The Associated Press claims that a live-action rendition of the vintage arcade favorite will soon hit theatres. Even while video game movies don’t exactly have the finest image, this one has quite the pedigree: it was created by Bandai...
ComicBook
Viral Yu Yu Hakusho Cosplay Shows Off Kurama's Live-Action Look
One surprisingly hilarious Yu Yu Hakusho cosplay is hyping up Kurama's live-action series debut! Yoshihiro Togashi's original manga series and follow up anime are widely celebrated as some of the most memorable action releases of all time, and that continues to this day even 30 years after its anime adaptation had its full premiere. Now the franchise is getting ready for the kind of comeback fans certainly were not expecting to see as there is currently a new live-action adaptation in the works with Netflix. This new series will debut new takes on the classic favorites, and that includes some very famous faces.
Gamespot
Simpsons Season 34 Will Feature An Anime Parody Of Death Note
Season 34 of The Simpsons will feature an anime parody of the popular anime and manga Death Note. Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman shared this information with Deadline. The parody will appear as one of the long-running show's stories told in this year's "Treehouse of Horror" episode. Speaking with Variety, Selman added that the Death Note parody was animated by "an entirely different studio" and is "incredibly authentic Simpsons anime." Selman added, "I really think people [are] gonna freak out over that. We're not trying to take on every single anime, it's an unbelievably rich and diverse genre within itself.. it's just one beloved thing, this show Death Note."
NME
Bandai Namco teases new ‘Tekken’ game with Evo 2022 clip
Bandai Namco has shared a brief teaser video at Evo 2022 which suggests a new Tekken game is on the way. Tekken 8 hasn’t been officially announced, nor has it been named, but a short teaser shown at the event features the infamous cutscene of Kazuya launching Heihachi from a clifftop, which was originally from the 1994 PlayStation game.
ComicBook
Fuuto PI Shows Off Kamen Rider's Anime Transformation: Watch
Kamen Rider has made its official anime debut with Fuuto PI, and the newest episode of the series has finally unleashed the series' taken on Kamen Rider W's Henshin sequence! Toei's massively popular Kamen Rider franchise is now in the midst of celebrating its 50th Anniversary, and part of that celebration resulted in the very first anime adaptation from the franchise as a whole. Adapting the official sequel manga series to Kamen Rider W, fans have finally gotten to see what a Kamen Rider anime could look like. And with the newest episode, we finally got a full transformation sequence!
Here's What A Nintendo 64DD Is Worth Today
The Nintendo 64 was an iconic gaming console. When this console was released in 1996, it made waves, bringing video game graphics fully into 3D and acting as a beacon of hope for the future of the Nintendo brand. This was also back when the console wars between Sega and Nintendo were taking place — courtesy of the early '90s heavy hitters: the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo. With the introduction of both the Nintendo 64 and Sony's PlayStation, Sega effectively hit a brick wall — while Nintendo rolled onward.
TechSpot
Rockstar wants GTA 6 to set creative benchmarks for the series, the industry, and all entertainment
What just happened? It's never easy for developers to follow a wildly successful game with one that's just as well-received. But the task is likely to be especially difficult for Rockstar, who, with the future release of GTA 6, will face comparisons with the second best-selling game of all time: GTA V. However, the company says it is up for the challenge and wants the next Grand Theft Auto title to set a benchmark for "the series, our industry, and for all entertainment."
ComicBook
Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles Releases Nezuko DLC and Free Update
The Demon Slayer fighting video game Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles (often simply referred to as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles) has released its latest addition to the anime game's DLC roster: Nezuko Kamado (Advanced Demon Form). The DLC pack featuring this specific form of Nezuko makes her a playable character in both local and online Versus mode and adds profile photos and quotes. Alongside the release of the new DLC character, a new free update is now available across platforms as well.
NME
‘Fortnite’ finally confirms ‘Dragon Ball’ crossover for next week
Epic Games has confirmed that a Fortnite and Dragon Ball crossover is coming to the game and provided a date for its release. Announced earlier today (August 11), the official Fortnite Twitter account used an image of the iconic Dragon Shenron with the message “Speak. Name your wish,” in reference to the titular Dragon Balls.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Creator Reveals Their Latest Manga Recommendation
When it comes to manga, there are very few series that boast the sales Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba can. The series has become one of the top-selling in the industry, and its annual sales even rivaled One Piece at times. Of course, that means fans put weight behind any manga recommendations that creator Koyoharu Gotouge shares with the world. And now, it seems they are suggesting everyone read a rom-com that dropped this spring.
In The Most Recent Pac-Man World Re-PAC Trailer, The Remake And The Original Are Contrasted
Bandai Namco unveiled a new Pac-Man World Re-PAC teaser that compares the graphics between the remastered version and the original release. The video demonstrates the game’s advancement from the 1999 debut of the PlayStation version. On the original PlayStation, Pac-Man World introduced the popular video game character to the...
ComicBook
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Sets Crunchyroll Release Date
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 took over theaters around the world earlier this year, and now Crunchyroll will be streaming the big movie very soon! Serving as a follow up to the incredibly successful first season of the anime taking on Gege Akutami's original manga series, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 first hit theaters in Japan last Winter before releasing in theaters around the rest of the world earlier this year. Fans have been wanting to see the movie get a home media release, but thankfully we will be getting a much cleaner option soon enough as it will be available for streaming in the very near future.
itechpost.com
Square Enix Releases New Forspoken Trailer, Gets Roasted by the Internet Over Cringey Dialogue
People on the Internet are dragging the new Forspoken trailer and creating memes. On Monday, Square Enix and Luminous Productions released a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Forspoken, an upcoming RPG that is set to arrive on January 24, 2023 to PlayStation 5 and Windows. But instead of being met with fanfare, the new trailer, which was posted on Forspoken's official Twitter account, was met with a lot of laughs and roasts.
Polygon
Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Akira, and more exciting anime movies are heading to Crunchyroll
Crunchyroll will soon be the streaming home of Akira, Your Name, and a host of other anime movies, which will be available on the streaming service later this month. The news was announced at this weekend’s Anime Expo. Additionally, Crunchyroll also announced the acquisition of various anime titles. On...
Polygon
Mortal Kombat’s new animated movie is for the hardcore Kenshi fans
While Mortal Kombat fans wait patiently for news of Mortal Kombat 12 and the next live-action Mortal Kombat film, a new animated feature is here to fill the void. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind is coming to digital video and Blu-ray, according to a new trailer released by Warner Bros. on Wednesday, and takes its name from its protagonists, the snowy ninja Sub-Zero and blind swordsman Kenshi Takahashi. Look, Mortal Kombat can be a little on the nose, but that’s why we love it.
ComicBook
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Now Available on Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K UHD
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is, as of today, officially available on physical home media. The video game adaptation sequel previously released digitally as well as through Paramount+ for streaming, but the Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release was set for, well, today. The home video release includes roughly an hour of bonus features, including but not limited to the exclusive animated short called "Sonic Drone Home" featuring Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles dealing with a junkyard drone.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness Free Online
Cast: Hayao Miyazaki Toshio Suzuki Hideaki Anno Yoshiaki Nishimura Joe Hisaishi. Follows the behind-the-scenes work of Studio Ghibli, focusing on the notable figures Hayao Miyazaki, Isao Takahata, and Toshio Suzuki. Is The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness on Netflix?. The Kingdom of Dreams and Madness never made it to Netflix,...
Polygon
Spider-Man Remastered PC review: All sparkle, no substance
Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) already got a remaster for PlayStation 5 back in 2020, and now it’s been remastered for Windows PC as well, with spinoff game Miles Morales to be released on PC later this year. And despite its glossy sheen on two new platforms since its release, it hasn’t aged well. In fact, its celebration of both the police and surveillance states is downright cringeworthy today. Newcomers might expect some twist ending in which Spidey discovers and unravels systemic corruption. But Spider-Man is still just as surface-level as the new coat of paint that this remaster offers up: There are criminals and there are civilians, heroes and supervillains, and nothing in between.
NME
‘Back 4 Blood’ DLC to introduce Wolverine claw weapons and more
Turtle Rock Studios has released some new weapon teasers for Back 4 Blood‘s second expansion, Children Of The Worm. Sharing the news on Twitter earlier this week (August 8) the developer revealed the first looks at two new low-tech weapons players will be able to get their hands on in the second expansion (via PCGamesN).
hypebeast.com
Katsuhiro Otomo Confirms He Is Still Working on a New Long-Form Manga
Fans of Katsuhiro Otomo will be delighted to learn that he has just confirmed that is currently still working on his first long-form manga since AKIRA. While talked about since 2012, the manga was officially brought back to the light in 2018 by Otomo, although there has yet to be a given timeline.
TechSpot
