Marvel’s Spider-Man (2018) already got a remaster for PlayStation 5 back in 2020, and now it’s been remastered for Windows PC as well, with spinoff game Miles Morales to be released on PC later this year. And despite its glossy sheen on two new platforms since its release, it hasn’t aged well. In fact, its celebration of both the police and surveillance states is downright cringeworthy today. Newcomers might expect some twist ending in which Spidey discovers and unravels systemic corruption. But Spider-Man is still just as surface-level as the new coat of paint that this remaster offers up: There are criminals and there are civilians, heroes and supervillains, and nothing in between.

