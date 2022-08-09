ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Palm Beach, FL

J Clark
1d ago

same, since he gave his life to film that sunrise, show the vid of that beautiful sunrise and when that man's soul took its journey to heaven. amen 🙏🏾

No One
1d ago

I grew up around that area. I know where Hutchinson Island is. I haven't been there in a long time, but I don't remember those dunes being so high that they could bury somebody. beach erosion must be really bad over there now.

Elizabeth Watson
1d ago

my condolences to the family 👪 🙏 😢 💔 I hope there wasn't file play involved God bless 🙏 prayer sent 😔

NBC Miami

Armed Off-Duty Federal Agent Shot and Killed by Deputies in Florida Keys: Sheriff

An armed and reportedly suicidal federal agent was shot and killed by deputies during a confrontation in the Florida Keys Wednesday morning, officials said. The incident began when deputies responded to reports of an intoxicated, armed and suicidal man at a Key Largo home near Mile Marker 94.8 just before 10:45 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff's Office officials said.
KEY LARGO, FL
wild941.com

Body Parts Found Sticking Out Of Sand On Florida Beach

A tragic scene unfolded on a Florida beach Monday. According to deputies, someone noticed body parts sticking out of the sand. The Martin County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that 35-year-old man was found buried in the sand. As you can imagine, it was probably a hectic scene with beachgoers frantically calling 911 for help.
FLORIDA STATE
People

Man, 37, Dies in 'Tragic Accident' After Sand Dune Collapses on Him at Beach: 'Still in Disbelief'

Family and friends are mourning the death of a man whose body was discovered beneath a collapsed sand dune in Florida on Sunday morning. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, a Hutchinson Island beach visitor spotted a body underneath the sand and called emergency services. The victim, later identified by loved ones as Sean Nagel, likely died hours before he was found.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
