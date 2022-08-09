ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ashton Kutcher says he was lucky to survive a rare form of the disease vasculitis

By Wynne Davis
WEKU
WEKU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ko4JP_0hAUnNR200

Ashton Kutcher said he is "lucky to be alive" after dealing with a rare form of vasculitis, which involves inflammation of the blood vessels.

Kutcher reveals what he's gone through during an upcoming episode of National Geographic's Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. An exclusive clip of the episode was shared by Access Hollywood on Monday.

"Like two years ago I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," Kutcher tells Grylls.

Kutcher says it took him around a year to recover from the condition.

"You don't really appreciate it until it's gone. Until you go, 'I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to see again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to hear again, I don't know if I'm ever going to be able to walk again,' " he says.

Kutcher addressed the matter further on Monday, saying on Twitter that the episode was three years ago. He said he is fully recovered and ready to move on, and plans to run this year's TCS New York City Marathon in November in support of his anti-child-trafficking nonprofit Thorn.

What is vasculitis?

Vasculitis is an autoimmune disorder, meaning that it's the result of the body being attacked by its own immune system. There are several types of vasculitis, and while it's not clear which affected Kutcher, all forms involve swelling in the walls of blood vessels and can result in a variety of conditions.

General symptoms include fever, weight loss, loss of appetite, fatigue, rashes and pain, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Other symptoms or problems can be tied to where vasculitis is occurring in the body and how serious the condition is. Organ damage and aneurysms can occur in severe cases.

What causes vasculitis?

It is not completely known what causes vasculitis. The condition can affect people of all ages, though certain types are more common among different groups. Family history is also a consideration with some types of vasculitis.

Certain medications can put people at higher risk, including hydralazine, levamisole and propylthiouracil. Smoking and using illegal drugs, including cocaine, also can raise an individual's risk for vasculitis.

People with other autoimmune disorders, including lupus, rheumatoid arthritis and scleroderma, may also develop vasculitis. Other health conditions that could trigger vasculitis include Hepatitis B or C and lymphoma.

How is vasculitis treated?

Treatment for vasculitis depends on the severity of the case, but the NIH notes that symptoms from mild cases sometimes can be relieved with over-the-counter medicine. More serious cases often require prescription medications to regulate the immune system, reduce swelling or improve blood flow.

"If you are diagnosed with vasculitis, medicine can help improve your symptoms and help you avoid flares and complications. If vasculitis responds to treatment, it can go into remission, a period of time when the disease is not active," according to the NIH.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Bear Grylls
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The US Sun

Joe Biden shocks viewers by revealing cancer diagnosis – after having several skin lesions removed

PRESIDENT Joe Biden left viewers puzzled by revealing a cancer diagnosis. The president made the statement during his speech on Wednesday about a "climate emergency". Biden was describing the health effects of emissions from oil refineries near his childhood home in Claymont, Delaware, saying the plant had a bad "legacy" of "toxins, smog and greenhouse emissions."
CLAYMONT, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Immune System#Disease#Hepatitis B#National Geographic#Challenge#Access Hollywood
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

These twins share a brain, can access each other's feelings and even see through each other's eyes

Krista and Tatiana Hogan are inseparable twins, both literally and metaphorically. The twins are joined at the head and their brains are connected by a thalamic bridge that gives them rare capabilities. They can access each other's feelings and even see out of each other's eyes. Craniopagus twins, joined at the head, are a rare occurence at just one in 2.5 million. A majority of craniopagus twins don't live past 24 hours. Krista and Tatiana Hogan were given a survival chance of 20%. The Hogan twins were born on October 25, 2006, in Vancouver, Canada and it took 16 medics to deliver them safely, reported CBC. The pair was featured as part of a documentary titled "Inseparable" and highlighted neurological capabilities that have since astounded researchers. They can read each other's thoughts without having to mouth the words. The twins say it's like, “Talking in our heads.”
RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince William and his stepsister used to have ‘terrible fights’, claims author

Prince William and his family define elegance and grace. That's why it’s hard to imagine that such a well-mannered member of the Royal Family can be angry at anyone. However, this myth was debunked by the royal author Katie Nicholl, who mentioned in her book that Prince William and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relatively unknown daughter, Laura Lopes, would fight terribly.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother of wild-haired toddler who's one of 100 people in the world with 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she'll be sad when her daughter grows out of it and loses her distinctive locks

The mother of a toddler with a rare condition called 'uncombable hair syndrome' says she will be sad when her daughter grows out of the condition. Charlotte Davis, 28, from Great Blakenham in Suffolk, appeared on This Morning today to discuss her 18-month-old daughter Layla's condition, which has earned her nicknames like Boris Johnson and Albert Einstein.
KIDS
Outsider.com

Olivia Newton-John’s Daughter Chloe Lattanzi Posts Heartbreaking Photo Tribute to Late Mother

Chloe Lattanzi used a series of photos to show her love for her mother, Olivia Newton-John, the superstar singer/actress who died Monday at age 73. Chloe was Newton-John’s only child. And the mother-daughter were close, with Chloe even choosing her mom’s career path. They recorded a duet together in early 2021. Chloe didn’t use words to remember her mother. Rather, she allowed the sentimental photos to express her pride, but heartbreak.
CANCER
Maya Devi

Goat gives birth to offspring with 'human-like' features

A goat gave birth to a baby with a rare "humanoid" appearance in the Cachar district of the north-eastern state of Assam in India. This incident took place in Gangapur village in Dholai Vidhan Sabha Constituency in December 2021. Shankar Das, who owns the goat, was left stunned by the turn of events.
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
120K+
Followers
11K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy